Van crashes into Children’s Home of Jefferson County

www.informnny.com
Related
wwnytv.com
Head on collision in Clayton sends 3 to the hospital
TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A head on crash in the Town of Clayton sent three people to the hospital. It happened right in front of the C-Way Resort on Route 12. Officials on scene say two people were flown to Syracuse, and a third was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence man dies in Theresa motorcycle crash
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Theresa Monday afternoon. New York State Police responded to a call of a motorcycle down an embankment on County Route 22 around 3 PM Monday. Police say 55-year-old Brett Vansant of Macomb missed...
informnny.com
Sister of missing Fulton woman makes plea to public to help find her
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Patricia Brayton Malia is Nancy Howe’s younger sister. “She likes singing. She sings in different choruses, loves her cat. I’m sure her cat is missing her,” Brayton Malia shared about her sister. The 70-year-old hasn’t been seen by family in more than...
informnny.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Theresa
THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A crash left a motorcyclist dead Monday afternoon. According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to the area of 31519 County Route 22 in Theresa for a reported motorcycle off the roadway on August 1. An investigation determined that 55-year-old Brett A. Vansant from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
informnny.com
Firefighters save burning house in Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Crews rushed to save a burning house in Ogdensburg Tuesday morning. According to the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, the Ogdensburg Fire Department was dispatched to the 900 block of Caroline Street for a reported structure fire and house filling with smoke. The Department’s Engines...
flackbroadcasting.com
Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
informnny.com
Man arrested after hijacking Jefferson County Sheriff car, police chase
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed details regarding a police chase early Monday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, patrols responded to a reported robbery at the 7-Eleven store on Factory Street in Watertown around 5:40 a.m. on August 1. The suspect,...
informnny.com
Missing man’s body from Mohawk River found
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Saturday, July 30th, the Utica Police Department reported that the body of Musar Pwa had been recovered from the Mohawk River. The Utica Police Department would like to thank the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for their assistance with the search during the past several days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
No injuries in rollover crash in the Town of Theresa
TOWN OF THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Two cars were involved in a rollover crash Sunday night in the Town of Theresa. The incident causing one of the cars to roll off the road. It happened around 8:30 PM at the intersection of State Route 411 and Dano Road. One...
wwnytv.com
Sheriff: Carjacking suspect attempts escape by stealing patrol vehicle
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 45-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly stole a police vehicle early Monday morning. That was after Donald Hutt was handcuffed and in the backseat of a Jefferson County sheriff patrol vehicle. It started around 5:40 a.m., Sheriff Colleen O’Neill said in a...
flackbroadcasting.com
WARNING: Lowville Police urge residents to be vigilant amidst numerous reports of "prowlers" lurking and scouting out property to steal
LOWVILLE- Authorities in Lowville, NY are warning residents to be on the lookout for thieves scouting out property. According to officials with the Lowville Police Department, there have been several reports recently of “prowlers” attempting to gain access to parked vehicles in home driveways and businesses. The village...
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife Kathy watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oswego County man brutally attacked by neighbor, found in home 2 days later, police say
Fulton, N.Y. — An 82-year-old man from Oswego County was brutally attacked by a neighbor and found two days later on the floor of his home with traumatic injuries, police said. On Saturday, officers began investigating the attack of an elderly man in his home, Fulton Police spokesman Sgt....
informnny.com
Lewis County man arrested on drug charges
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Lewis County is facing felony charges as the result of a 15-month-long methamphetamine investigation. The Lewis County Drug Task Force conducted the investigation with the New York State Police Gang Narcotics Team and received a search warrant for 6669 State Route 2 in Martinsburg. The agencies were assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office including a K9 patrol unit to execute the search warrant on August 1 at 5:22 a.m.
informnny.com
North Country facing foster parent shortage
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country is currently facing a shortage of foster parents and families. This is an issue being tackled by the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, a therapeutic foster care organization that services Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties. According to CHJC Director...
Fugitive wanted for child exploitation arrested in Upstate NY trying to enter Canada
A fugitive wanted for child exploitation has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Upstate New York after he tried to cross the border into Canada. CBP announced Monday that officers at the Ogdensburg Port of Entry arrested a 32-year-old male U.S. citizen at the Canadian border on Friday after discovering he had an outstanding felony warrant out of Georgia. The suspect, who had an active National Crime Information Center (NCIC) warrant issued by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, was wanted for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Mom’s heartbreaking last sacrifice before death in fire as family waited outside for her to emerge from burning home
A MOM tragically died in a house fire after saving her 12-year-old son's life in the blaze. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours, but family members were left devastated after Brittany Jones, 35, was later discovered inside the house. Brittany shared the home in Camden, New York, with her...
northcountrynow.com
Bright future for Ogdensburg resident
Kassidie Wells of Ogdensburg is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from Taco Bell where she is currently employed at the new Taco Bell restaurant in Ogdensburg. Kassidie will be attending the University at Buffalo in the fall. From left to right in the picture are Misti Hastings, Kassidie and Janet Lalone. Submitted Photo.
informnny.com
Watertown gas prices remain higher than other local averages
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although gas prices are continuing to drop across the nation, Watertown prices remain higher than other cities throughout Western and Central New York. According to AAA Western and Central New York, the national price per gallon is $4.21 which is a 15-cent drop from last...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Clinton, Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-28 12:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Broome; Cayuga; Chemung; Chenango; Clinton; Columbia; Cortland; Delaware; Dutchess; Essex; Franklin; Fulton; Greene; Hamilton; Herkimer; Jefferson; Lewis; Madison; Montgomery; Oneida; Onondaga; Oswego; Otsego; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady; Schoharie; Schuyler; Seneca; St. Lawrence; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Ulster; Warren; Washington; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 505 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY BROOME CAYUGA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CLINTON COLUMBIA CORTLAND DELAWARE DUTCHESS ESSEX FRANKLIN FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS MADISON MONTGOMERY ONEIDA ONONDAGA OSWEGO OTSEGO RENSSELAER SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE SCHUYLER SENECA ST. LAWRENCE SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON WAYNE
Comments / 1