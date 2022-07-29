This wonderful home in Osage Beach is located in a quiet and peaceful subdivision that offers great community amenities including lake access. The kitchen has been completely made over with new cabinet & drawer fronts, Quartz countertops, Stainless Steel appliances (Built-In Double Oven, Low profile microwave, Gas cooktop, Trash compactor, and Samsung refrigerator), Glass tile backsplash, and Wood shelves. Other updates include engineered wood floors, porcelain tile, LVP floors & new fixtures in the master bath. The master suite boasts plenty of space for large furniture and a wonderful bathroom with jetted tub and walk-in shower. Keep the whole house warm in the winter with two gas fireplaces. The lower level can function as an extension of the house or "Mother In Law Quarters" with another kitchen and laundry hook-up. Bell Woods Estates is a very nice subdivision with great amenities for friends and family to enjoy. Seller including a 1 Year Home Warranty via Achosa.

2 DAYS AGO