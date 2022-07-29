www.lebanonmissouri.org
Work On Intersection Between Route 7 And Old Route 5 To Start In August
MODOT will be start making changes to the intersection of Route 7 and Old Route 5 in Camden County, beginning on Monday, August 1. Under the new configuration, both northbound Old Route 5 and southbound Route 7 traffic will be required to stop at the Route 7 intersection. Meanwhile, northbound Route 7 traffic making a left turn onto southbound Old Route 5 will be required to stop. Drivers traveling on northbound Route 7 that plan to continue north will yield to traffic already proceeding through the intersection.
Two political candidates’ signs set on fire in Nixa
Nixa, Mo. – Two political candidates’ signs were set on fire in Nixa over the past two weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 primary election. The Nixa Police Department confirms on July 28, a homeowner near Casey’s Gas Station reported the political sign in their front yard burned almost entirely. The homeowner told police […]
Mom asked by Ozark Community Center lifeguards to leave the pool area to breastfeed
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Willard mother’s Facebook post is going viral after she shared her experience of being asked to go breastfeed her baby in a changing room by staff at a community center. Samantha Mahan took her three-year-old and three-month-old to the Ozark Community Center pool Friday.
City Utilities outlines emergency water plans as Ozarks face extreme drought
By the end of last month, the southwest corner of the Missouri lit up bright-red on the U.S. Drought Monitor. That means our drought is extreme — and water watches and emergency conservation plans could be coming soon from Springfield City Utilities. Steve Stodden is CU’s chief natural gas...
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
Springfield’s City Utilities reports outages across city
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities reported several outages across the city on Saturday. At the peak of the outages, nearly 2,000 customers lost power. Many lost power for several hours. The majority of the outages happened around South Campbell and Walnut Lawn. Crews worked much of the...
Plaster Manufacturing Center Grand Opening is Aug. 15
WHAT: Grand opening event for the Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing. WHEN: Monday, August 15, 10 a.m. WHERE: Ozarks Technical Community College Springfield Campus at the corner of National Avenue and Chestnut Expressway. WHO: OTC Chancellor Dr. Hal Higdon, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, State Senator Lincoln Hough,...
Silver Leaf Award presented at Council meeting
Kathy Sloan is the recipient of the Mayor’s Silver Leaf Award for Special Service. She received the honor at Monday night’s Lebanon City Council meeting. Mayor Jared Carr said the award is given to city employees who go above and beyond to serve the city. For more on this story see the LCR.
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash in Springfield; driver abandons vehicle
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Police are investigating the death of a man struck by a car in Springfield. Edward Carnell, 57, of Springfield, died from injuries in the crash. Officers responded to the crash Saturday around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Madison Street and Holland Avenue. They found Carnell in the roadway with trauma to his head and body. He later died at a Springfield hospital from his injuries.
5866 Bluebird Circle, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2 separate tractor thefts
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two tractors. The thefts happened between Sunday night and Monday morning. In the first scene, thieves stole a blue Ford tractor, a brush hog, and an auger from a farm on State Highway 5 near Orchard Drive. The other theft happened on State Highway 5 and State Highway EE, where thieves stole a green Deutz tractor with a canopy. Investigators say it had a front-end loader with yellow forks and a red brush hog.
Highest-rated cheap eats in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cheap eats restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long […]
Lack of child care is forcing people out of work. Can more companies follow Mercy’s lead?
This week, the Springfield Daily Citizen and KY3 News are spotlighting the region’s child care crisis. It is a multifaceted problem, and some local experts admit they don’t know where to start to solve it. That’s because every angle to the issue presents challenges. The Daily Citizen...
Boat Crash in Lake of the Ozarks claims one life; three injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo – One boater is dead after hitting heavy wake and ejecting from the vessel; Police say three others sustained injuries. Deputies say Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50 were involved in the crash. The injury report indicates Timothy Ridens,...
K-9 trainer had “inseparable bond” with Lor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There was a severe storm the night after Greene County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit Lor arrived in Greene County, Missouri, after his trek from Czechoslovakia. Lor barked at the storm in an unfamiliar land incessantly — until James Craigmyle brought him some food and sat out in the rain with him until […]
2 shot Saturday in Springfield; 1 critically injured
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people are hospitalized after an early morning shooting in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of South Scenic. When they arrived, they heard gunshots and saw cars speeding off. Officers on the scene found shell casings.
Two charged for meth trafficking in Laclede County
Two people were charged in Laclede County, accused of trafficking methamphetamine. Agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Laclede County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant in the 31000 block of FF Highway in Laclede County on Thursday. During the search, agents found...
Camden County Overdose leads to Murder Charges
An arrest in Jefferson City has led to further charges being filed against a man in Camdenton. 40-year-old Eric B Cole was arrested in Jefferson City, and on July 13th the Jefferson City Police notified the Camden County Sheriff’s Office of the development. When Cole was interviewed by Camden County Detectives, Cole described his involvement in the missing person case of James Elmore who was recently reported missing. Cole described a plan to travel with Elmore to purchase illegal narcotics. When under the influence of those narcotics, Elmore overdosed.
Man, woman arrested in Laclede County drug raid
A man and a woman are in custody following a drug raid in Laclede County. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says it executed a search warrant in the 31000 block of Highway FF near Richland Thursday night. Deputies found 94 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of THC wax, 85 Diazepam pills, and four Oxycodone pills.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard files Marriage Certificate from Prison
Gypsy Rose Blanchard of Springfield, MO crime fame has married a Louisiana man, Ryan Scott from Prison. It is still unverified as to how the marriage took place, but the Livingston County Recorder of Deeds verified the certificate. Blanchard is still serving her 10 year sentence for the murder of...
