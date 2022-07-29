State health department reports 45 monkeypox cases in Indiana

wibqam.com
Here’s where things stand on inflation relief plans from House and Senate, including additional $225 payment
INDIANAPOLIS – As the Indiana General Assembly continues its special session this week, two competing inflation relief bills are making their way through the House and Senate. The two chambers are taking different approaches to providing economic relief for Hoosiers grappling with inflation and high gas prices. Here’s where...
Frankfort woman killed after motorcycle hits deer
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path.
Elwood officer shot and killed during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. Indiana State Police detectives say that around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.
