BSO Arrests Machete-Wielding Man Who Shot Victim in Oakland Park

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle "Immediate" and "Urgent" Climate Crisis During Florida Visit
NBC Miami
Man Shot by Suspected Car Burglars Outside Lauderhill Home
A Lauderhill man who fired a warning shot to try to scare off two car burglars was shot by the suspects outside his home early Tuesday, officials said. Lauderhill Police Maj. Mike Santiago said officers responded to the home in the 4800 block of Northwest 22nd Street just after 5 a.m. after receiving 911 calls of a shooting.
Lauderhill man shot by would-be car burglars
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Lauderhill man was shot while trying to stop a burglary. It happened Tuesday morning, around 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of NW 22nd Street. According to police, two people were attempting to break into a vehicle parked at a home when the owner came out and fired a warning shot in the air. The would-be burglars, in turn, began shooting at the owner as they ran off. He was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale where he is expected to recover.
NBC Miami
Lauderhill Man Accused of Hit-and-Run Involving 3-Year-Old Boy
A 3-year-old boy who slipped his uncle’s grasp and ran into the path of a car in Lauderhill was struck, but the driver kept going, police said. Da Quan McIntosh, 19, was driving a black 2019 Toyota Corolla through a parking lot at 3128 Northwest 19 Street when the car’s front bumper hit the child about 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to an arrest report.
NBC Miami
Woman Found Shot to Death in Alleyway in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police
Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in an alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the scene located near Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just after 7 a.m. after reports of a person being found in an alleyway.
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Northwest Miami-Dade Shooting: Police
Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in northwest Miami-Dade that left one woman dead. Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just after 7 a.m. after reports of a person being found in an alleyway. Officers found an adult woman, who was...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot multiple times while sitting on Miami-Dade bus bench
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday. According to officers, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The man was shot while sitting on a bus bench late Monday afternoon at the Northside Metro Station on...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade man who surrendered to cops accused of kicking, punching, pistol-whipping daughter
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who surrendered to Miami-Dade police following a large presence in his neighborhood Monday faced a child abuse charge, according to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News on Tuesday. Donnell Bell, 38, is accused of a series of abuses against his 17-year-old...
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: Watches, jewelry, cash taken during home burglary in Miami
MIAMI – City of Miami police released surveillance video Tuesday that captured a home burglary last month. The burglary occurred July 12 at a home in the 2700 block of Southwest 31st Place. According to Officer Michael Vega, who is also a spokesman for the police department, the victim...
Click10.com
Man accused of stuffing dog in garbage bag, slamming it to floor during fight with girlfriend
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A Miami Gardens man was arrested over the weekend on accusations that he stuffed a Yorkshire Terrier into a garbage bag and then slammed the bag on the floor, killing the small dog. Beaubrun Stevenson, 23, faces charges of battery and animal cruelty. According to...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Pair Robbing Miami-Dade Man at Gunpoint in Front Yard
Police are searching for a pair of thieves who were caught on camera robbing a Miami-Dade man in his front yard. The robbery happened around 5:15 p.m. on July 17 at the victim's home in the 18700 block of Southwest 316th Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim was outside...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Thieves Stealing $20K in Cash, Jewelry From Miami Man's Home
Police are searching for a pair of thieves who were caught on camera ransacking a Miami man's home and stealing nearly $20,000 in cash, jewelry and pricey watches. The burglary happened back on July 12 at a home in the 2700 block of Southwest 31st Place. Miami Police officials said...
Click10.com
Driver arrested after SUV plows into front of Pembroke Pines home
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a home in Pembroke Pines late Sunday evening. The crash occurred near the intersection of Southwest 71st Avenue and Fifth Street. “We felt the vibrations of the house shake and a big loud noise,” the homeowner said....
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Participate in ‘National Night Out' Amid Rising Gun Violence
Within a three-day period, there were three shootings in southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez says they have stepped up police presence in the area. "We’re not going to tolerate it. All of our resources are down there in the south end and we have a good plan in place," Ramirez said.
Click10.com
Police investigate 2 SW Miami-Dade shootings that took place near scene where 4 teens were shot
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in southwest Miami-Dade are looking into a string of shootings Sunday that happened just minutes apart from each other. The shootings come just two days after four teenagers were shot by a gunman who took off on Friday afternoon. One shooting happened around 12:20...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in His Car in Lauderhill
Lauderhill police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday, that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds in his car. Lauderhill patrol units responded to the 2700 block of NW 56th avenue after receiving 911 calls of a shooting, police said. Upon arriving on the scene police found a man...
NBC Miami
Police Respond to Home in NW Miami-Dade
Dozens of officers responded to a home Monday in northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police responded to the area of NW 122nd Street and 22nd Court after a third party reported a potential threat. Police have not confirmed any details. Further information was not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach
A man was hit and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Delray Beach, police say. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Southeast Eighth Street and Southeast First Avenue.
Parkland Crime Update: Vandalized Tesla and Runaway Child
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through July 25, 2022. On 07/22/2022, an unknown subject(s) stole the victim’s 2020 white Infinity Q60S 2 door from his driveway without his permission or authority. The victim advised the vehicle was left unlocked with the other key fob inside. The vehicle has no tracking system available. Area canvass was completed.
Click10.com
Police: ‘I bought you those nails and that wig,’ suspect tells woman after robbery, kidnapping in Doral
DORAL, Fla. – A 24-year-old Miami Gardens man is expected to appear in court Friday on multiple charges including kidnapping and robbery. According to Doral police, Kedar Charles Bogle robbed a man of his cellphone at the Camden Doral Villas apartments and then abducted a woman who had approached the victim.
NBC Miami
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car on Palmetto Expressway: FHP
Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade County early Monday. The pedestrian was fatally struck around 5:15 a.m.in the northbound lanes of the expressway near Flagler Street, Florida Highway Patrol officials said. Footage showed multiple FHP troopers at the scene, where...
