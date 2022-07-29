Timberwolves, Eric Paschall agree to one-year deal

Eric Paschall will join a Timberwolves squad poised to break out in 2022-23. Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Timberwolves have reached an agreement on a one-year deal with free agent forward Eric Paschall, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link).

The No. 41 pick in the 2019 draft, Paschall began his NBA career with the Warriors and had an impressive rookie season in Golden State in 2019-20, averaging 14.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 2.1 APG in 60 games (27.6 MPG). His role declined in his second season and he was traded in the 2021 offseason to Utah, where his minutes dipped further.

In 58 appearances last season for the Jazz, the 25-year-old averaged 5.8 PPG and 1.8 RPG on .485/.370/.767 shooting in 12.7 MPG. He was eligible for restricted free agency at season’s end, but didn’t receive a qualifying offer from Utah and became unrestricted.

Terms of Paschall’s new agreement with the Wolves aren’t known, but it may resemble the deals the club completed with free agents Austin Rivers and Nathan Knight. Both received minimum-salary contracts with partial guarantees for the 2022-23 season.

Prior to reaching a deal with Paschall, Minnesota had been carrying 12 players on guaranteed contracts, two (Rivers and Knight) with partial guarantees, and one (Jaylen Nowell) on a non-guaranteed pact, so a spot on the 15-man regular-season roster shouldn’t necessarily be viewed as a lock for the newcomer. The terms of Paschall’s contract should help clarify where he stands in the Wolves’ roster hierarchy.