Greenwich schools hires program coordinator for special ed; new admin previously held post in Darien

NewsTimes
Stamford hires assistant principal from Norwalk, special education administrator from Greenwich
STAMFORD — A former assistant principal at high schools in Norwalk and Hartford has been hired as an assistant principal at Cloonan Middle School. Hector Huertas, who spent six years at Norwalk High as a teacher and administrator and for the past two years has been assistant principal at Bulkeley High School in Hartford, will take over the role previously held by Alexander Hanna, who moved to Rogers International School this summer.
NewsTimes
Hal Smith spent decades as a forensic psychologist. Now he’s leading The Marvin in Norwalk.
NORWALK — With experience as a forensic psychologist and a degree in criminology, Hal Smith brings a different perspective as the new executive director of the city’s older adult assisted living community and early child education center. Smith, 72, is a forensic psychologist who earned his degree in...
NewsTimes
Brookfield schools to expand police presence to elementary schools, hire unarmed guards
BROOKFIELD — After weeks of contentious public and private debate, Board of Education members unanimously agreed last week to expand the school district’s existing School Resource Officer program to its elementary schools and also voted to hire both unarmed and armed security personnel to work at all four of the town’s public schools.
point2homes.com
56 Bouton Street West, Stamford, Fairfield County, CT, 06907
Listed by Michael Carriero with Keller Williams Prestige Prop. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 56 Bouton Street West Español?. Charming cape in the most sought after Springdale neighborhood. Favorable floor plan on the main level that offers perfect flow. The kitchen opens to both the living room and den and has been updated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The main level also features a working fireplace, full bath, bedroom and versatile room that can be used as an office/ playroom/4th bedroom. Upstairs consists of two generous size bedrooms and an updated full bath. Sliders from both the kitchen and den lead to a large deck, ideal for enjoying outdoor living and entertaining. Deck steps down to a fully fenced level landscaped yard. Full, unfinished basement offers plenty of storage as well as can be easily finished for additional livable space. Don't miss out on this true gem.
NewsTimes
How can Stamford help slow a growing mental health crisis? 20 local organizations hope to find a way.
STAMFORD — In late 2021, after Caroline Simmons was elected the city’s mayor, she held a series of advisory group meetings including one that touched on youth mental health. “The question was raised, ‘What can we do?’” said Vin Tufo, a leader of the Vita Health & Wellness...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces "Stay Awhile, Stay Informed" Pilot Program Initiative
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and the Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services announced the launch of a new Stay Awhile, Stay Informed initiative that encourages tourists who are vacationing on Fire Island to receive local emergency notifications on their mobile devices during their stay. Visitors who are interested in receiving alerts are advised to text SuffolkAlerts to 67283.
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
thefabricator.com
GE Appliances begins manufacturing operations in Connecticut
GE Appliances, a Haier company, has opened an appliance microfactory in Stamford, Conn. The microfactory is the first completed phase of CoCREATE Stamford. When fully open, the facility will feature, in addition to modern manufacturing, a collaborative makerspace for the community, provide hands-on educational opportunities, and offer unique brand and product experiences for consumers looking for inspiration in the kitchen and home space, according to the company.
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
NewsTimes
Danbury teen sentenced on charge from last summer’s Danbury Fair mall shooting
DANBURY — One of the teens charged in connection with last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall was sentenced last week. Derek Sotelo, 19, was sentenced Thursday to five years in jail, execution suspended, plus five years probation with special conditions after pleading guilty to attempt to commit second-degree assault.
NewsTimes
North Haven's The Only Game in Town to close after 36 years of business
After 36 years of business, one of North Haven's premier sports centers is closing its doors. The Only Game in Town announced on Facebook on Monday that it would permanently close its doors on Sunday, Sept. 11. "Thank you all for your business and ongoing support for the past 36...
architecturaldigest.com
Tour the Expansive Westchester County Property of Two New York City Transplants
Michelle and Alex Bea moved to the same suburban New York town—in Westchester County—twice before it felt like home. “When we first arrived in Rye in 2009, we had a six-month-old and four pieces of furniture,” Michelle says. “We rented a big house, which remained mostly empty.”
Daybase opens in Harrison to give workers a new place to base
The retail section of the AvalonBay development at the Harrison Metro-North train station has its first street-level business in place with the July 25 opening of a Daybase outlet. Daybase provides space for people to work when they elect not to or can’t commute to an office and at the same time are unable or unwilling to work at home. The location at 326 Halstead Ave. is the second in what Daybase intends to be a widespread network.
No college degree? Here are 40 of the highest-paying jobs in NYC that don’t require one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You don’t always need a college degree to get a well-paying job. Data journalism website Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all high-paying jobs in New York City that don’t require higher education — based on the 2021 annual mean wage.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Statement from Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro following the passing of Donald “Don” Cady, Sr.
Statement from Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro. following the passing of Donald “Don” Cady, Sr. “Don Cady Sr. was an example of service. A dedicated US Navy Korean War veteran and 60-year member of the Pleasant Valley Fire Department, including past president and fire commissioner, he was the embodiment of community and national service. He was among the first class of Walkway Over the Hudson Ambassadors and his family’s business, Masten Feeds, has been a fixture in Pleasant Valley for decades. We’re blessed to have known him, and his life’s work has made our community a better place. We share our deepest condolences with his loved ones, friends, and all who had the privilege to meet him. His legacy will have a lasting impact on Dutchess County and its residents.”
06880danwoog.com
New Exit Numbers May Drive Us Crazy
Since the 1950s — through name changes (Connecticut Turnpike to Thruway to I-95), changes in speed limits and the removal of tolls — 2 things remained constant: Exit 17 was in Saugatuck, Exit 18 in Greens Farms. For even longer — as Merritt Parkway signs changed from wood...
longisland.com
Long Island Physician Indicted with Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
NewsTimes
CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Seeks to Opt Out of New State Law’s Parking Requirement for ADUs
Greenwich seeks to opt out of two aspects of a new state law concerning accessory dwelling units, ADUs for short. The law is Connecticut Public Act 21-29 (also known as HB 6107). It went into effect on Jan 1, 2022. Greenwich Town Planner Katie DeLuca went before the Board of...
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
