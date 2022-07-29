ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Is No Longer The Leading EV Manufacturer

Tesla is the company that started the EV craze and practically opened the doors for other manufacturers to join in. While the American EV manufacturer is still regarded as one of the leading brands in the segment, it is no longer the leading company in terms of production output. During the first quarter of 2022, one company managed to produce more EVs than Tesla. No, it’s not European, nor Japanese or Korean. You guessed it - it’s from China.
GM, Volkswagen, And The US Postal Service: Top EV News July 29, 2022

This week, we have a compelling EV news about General Motors, Volkswagen, and the US Postal Service: Our Top EV News for the week of July 29, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
Tesla Semi will be incredibly affordable with US’ revamped EV tax credit

Long-range all-electric trucks like the Tesla Semi will not come cheap. Battery costs are declining quickly, but even Tesla still lists its 300-mile Semi variant with an estimated starting price of $150,000. That’s higher than the cost of a comparable diesel-powered Class 8 truck, so the Tesla Semi would have to be very compelling to convince drivers and fleet owners to make the switch to electric.
What it will take for EV battery swapping to go mainstream in the US

Electric vehicle infrastructure has traditionally focused on plug-in chargers. But swapping out batteries near death for fresh ones is an alternative approach to keeping EVs on the go. The practice has found a toehold in China, but so far failed to break through in the U.S. While a handful of...
Why Ford's Electric Crate Motor Is a Big Deal

Crate engines have been a thing for as long as anyone can remember, and have been a lifeline to the hot-rod community for years. A crate motor is a fully assembled engine that manufacturers can ship directly to installers. Automakers offer the engines from some of their most popular vehicles direct to customers, putting performance at their fingertips without the need to buy a whole car to get it. The engines come in all sizes and shapes, and many offer staggering performance potential.
Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’

Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Could Eat the Tesla Model 3’s Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the saloon version of the Ioniq 5, which has been a tremendous value-for-money electric crossover from the South Korean giant. The former is set to enter the market as a 2024 model, with a bigger 77.4-kWh battery pack and a more streamlined body. These factors will enhance the overall range, which is said to be more than 380 miles per full charge. However, did Hyundai unleash a nightmare for its top rival: the Tesla Model 3? I think there is more than what meets the eye.
GM CEO Mary Barra's Salary Is the Highest in the Detroit Three

General Motors’ second-quarter earnings missed the mark, but GM CEO Mary Barra is confident things will improve in the second half of 2022. As the only female CEO for a global automotive manufacturer, Barra’s salary and compensation in 2021 make her the highest-paid CEO of the Detroit Three automakers — GM, Ford, and Chrysler.
VW starts ID.4 production in Tennessee, promising cheaper EVs

The Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover SUV is now being built at the German automaker’s vehicle factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It’s the company’s first EV to be manufactured in the US and signals that a more affordable version of the ID.4 is on the horizon. VW says it...
Ford CEO offers more clues about automaker's ambitious electric vehicle plans

Analysts have questioned whether Ford's plan to profitably build 2 million electric vehicles annually by 2026 is realistic, given tight supplies of batteries and skyrocketing mineral prices. CEO Jim Farley dropped some hints about Ford's plan to meet its goals during Ford's earnings call this past week. Electric vehicle batteries...
GM Wants to Teach You About EVs Because Dealers Can’t

GM will offer buyers live advice on electric-vehicle ownership on its newest web offering. General Motors is pushing hard into electric vehicles this year, along with practically every other automaker on the planet. GM's efforts are broad, from the $27,000 Chevy Bolt (the cheapest new EV for sale) all the way up to the ultra-luxe $300,000 vision of a modern gilded age in the Cadillac Celestiq. Now, it's trying to help buyers across the market get comfortable with the idea of owning an EV, by launching a new online portal for customers—and dealers—to ask real-life EV specialists about owning an electric vehicle.
Chinese Automaker Selects BlackBerry’s Technology for Its New EV

China’s Hozon New Energy Automobile has selected BlackBerry’s QNX technology for its soon-to-be-produced EV. China-based Hozon New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd.’s electric vehicle (EV) brand NETA AUTO has chosen BlackBerry Ltd.’s (TSE: BB) (NYSE: BB) QNX technology for its NETA S sports sedan. The technology will ensure that the vehicle’s critical systems are reliable, safe, and secure from cyber threats.
D.A. Davidson Advises Leading Manufacturer and Distributor of Agriculture Equipment Heartland AG Systems on Its Sale to Titan Machinery

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as the exclusive financial advisor to Heartland AG Systems, Inc. and its affiliates (Heartland). Heartland is the largest CASE IH Application Equipment distributorship in North America and one of the leading national distributors for sprayer parts and accessories to co-operatives and farm service providers. Titan Machinery, Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) sells and services agricultural and construction equipment in the U.S. and Europe. The company sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes, as well as construction equipment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005312/en/ Heartland has a network spanning 17 states built up over four acquisitions since 2014. The company’s heritage dates back to 1966, with more than 50 years of industry experience building its reputation as a trusted distributorship to over 10,000 customers providing a range of OEMs and products. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Honda Prologue EV Teaser Video Offers Detailed Look At SUV's Exterior

We first learned of the all-electric Honda Prologue back in 2021, though we didn't a glimpse of the SUV until May 2022. To the automaker's credit, the first visual teaser was a full-on look at the Prologue in profile view, albeit as a design sketch. Now, we're getting another surprisingly detailed look. And this time, it's not a sketch.
Mini Aceman Concept EV Debuts Wearing Brand's New Design Language

The Mini Concept Aceman is an electric crossover that displays how the brand imagines its future models. A production version of this EV is coming later to fill the space between the Cooper and Countryman in the lineup. Mini offers no mechanical details about the Aceman. Instead, the company is...
