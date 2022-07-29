How to turn off Instagram’s feed recommendations for an entire month

www.theverge.com
Related
Android Authority
How to know if your Facebook account has been hacked
It’s everyone’s worst nightmare. An online account that you’ve had and nurtured for years is suddenly hacked and taken over for bragging rights by some guy in his mother’s basement. But sometimes, it’s not immediately apparent that your account has been hacked. What are the signs that someone is creeping about in the background, reading your personal information, and dropping viagra links to your friends? How do you know if your Facebook account has been hacked?
Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
Facebook's Home Page Works Differently Now. Here's How To Use It
Facebook is launching a new feature that will allow users to see posts from their friends, groups, and pages in chronological order, Facebook parent company Meta announced on Thursday. When users open Facebook after receiving the update, they’ll be greeted with the Home feed. This is a tab that shows...
Mark Zuckerberg ignores objections, says Instagram will show twice as much A.I.-recommended content by end of 2023
Comments come one day after Instagram chief tried to calm users.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts
Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok. The changes...
Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity
Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
The Verge
Facebook and Instagram are going to show even more posts from accounts you don’t follow
If you already have strong feelings about your Instagram feed increasingly showing Reels from accounts you don’t follow, just wait until next year. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will more than double the amount of content from recommended accounts people see while using Instagram and Facebook by the end of 2023. He said that such recommendations currently account for roughly 15 percent of the content on Facebook, and that the percentage is already higher on Instagram.
Android Authority
How to report someone on Facebook
You shouldn't have to deal with hateful posts. Facebook is an excellent way to keep in touch with friends and family, get involved with local communities, and share common likes and interests. Of course, your Facebook timeline could actually be quite the opposite, with plenty of hateful posts to be seen on the platform. If you come across such offensive posts, you might want to report the person posting them. Here’s how to report someone on Facebook.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
makeuseof.com
How to Hide Your Activity Status on Instagram
If you've ever used Instagram, you've probably noticed people's activity or online status—that familiar green dot indicating that a person is currently online. With your activity status on, both accounts you follow and the ones you message can all see that you're online. This can be awkward if someone can see you were online but didn't respond to their message.
The Verge
Adam Mosseri confirms it: Instagram is over
You know, I didn’t want to join Instagram, but I had adopted a kitten with an internet following, and the following wanted to know how the kitten was doing. For a while, I dutifully updated once a week. But then Instagram started to change. Two big things happened in...
papermag.com
Instagram Reels Knows You Hated the Test Update
Ok, we'll say it. Nobody likes Instagram Reels. We’ve been begrudgingly scrolling past them for the past two years and have come to accept them as part of our social media reality, but by no means is the feature a fan favorite. So when Instagram took their campaign to make Instagram TikTok one step further with beta tests of full-screen feeds and increased promoted content, people were not happy. Kylie Jenner even took a stance.
technewstoday.com
Can You See Private Instagram?
Haven’t we all stalked somebody whether it be your friend or a stranger! The curiosity to take a look at their profile itches you. But what if when you open their profile on Instagram, it says “Private account”, devastating isn’t it?. Sadly, if you are not...
Check out video of a lion fighting a crocodile
As seen in the clip that has since gone viral, a lion takes on an crocodile and while some on the internet can’t watch, others can’t take their eyes off it.
voguebusiness.com
Instagram may have backtracked. But video is coming
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Instagram is reversing some of the controversial changes to its display and algorithm in response to a growing backlash against its push to short-form video. But analysts believe the changes are inevitable as social platforms vie for advertising revenue and users increasingly seek video entertainment online.
CBS News
Disneyland Instagram fills with racially insensitive posts after account gets taken over by "super hacker"
A string of racially insensitive posts began to fill Disneyland's Instagram and Facebook pages early Thursday morning after the account was hacked by a self-proclaimed "super hacker." The hacker, who referred to himself as "David Do," made their first post at around 3:50 a.m., stating that they were a "super...
Refinery29
Instagram Knows You Want It To Be Instagram Again
Instagram knows we're done with it trying to be like TikTok, and says it's doing something about it. Earlier this week a post by the @illumitati account went viral because it captured people's growing frustrations with the photo-sharing app. The post, which was shared by Instagram heavyweights including Kylie Jenner...
Twitter test lets you mix and match photos, videos, and GIFs in a single tweet
Twitter currently limits how you can use media in a Tweet, restricting you to either a still photo, a video, or a GIF. In the last two cases, you can only embed a single piece of animated media in a Tweet, but you can have up to four still images in one, and you can't cross between the categories. The company has been working on expanding how this works so that you can use multiple types of media together in one Tweet, and it has confirmed that it's recently started testing the feature and may be available for some customers.
YouTube’s making it easier for creators to turn longer content into Shorts
It’s not just Meta that’s leaning into short-form video, with YouTube also looking to encourage more short clips via a new option that will enable creators to convert segments of their existing long-form content into minute-long Shorts variations.
Digiday
Marketing Briefing: Experts say creators must ‘adapt or die’ in light of Instagram’s pivot to video
In the span of just a few days, Instagram rolled out, and rolled back, its most recent pivot-to-video strategy after pushback from major influencers, and even celebrities like Kim Kardashian, asking the Meta-owned platform to “Make Instagram Instagram again.”. As Instagram looks to get a leg up on its...
Comments / 0