How to turn off Instagram’s feed recommendations for an entire month

Twitter currently limits how you can use media in a Tweet, restricting you to either a still photo, a video, or a GIF. In the last two cases, you can only embed a single piece of animated media in a Tweet, but you can have up to four still images in one, and you can't cross between the categories. The company has been working on expanding how this works so that you can use multiple types of media together in one Tweet, and it has confirmed that it's recently started testing the feature and may be available for some customers.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO