Valve says you’re getting your Steam Deck by the end of the year

www.theverge.com
Related
The Verge
PSA: Check your email — Amazon is sending out invites to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X
Back in June, Amazon began offering invite requests for an opportunity to buy the hard-to-get PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles — allowing anyone to try their luck without the stress of a live restock and all the F5 spamming. Now, nearly two months later, Amazon has confirmed via its Amazon Games Twitter account that invites are finally going out for both consoles. These invites will be sent in waves, with another round expected to go out next week.
The Verge
Sennheiser Momentum 4 leak reveals a drastic design change and a lower price tag
The comfy, classy, premium build of Sennheiser's third-gen Momentum Wireless headphones earned them a spot on our list of the very best noise-canceling cans — but a Canadian retailer leak has just revealed their next iteration will be quite different when they launch later this month. As you can...
The Verge
Indonesia bans access to Steam, Epic Games, PayPal, and more
The Indonesian government has blocked access to a range of online services, including Steam, Epic Games, PayPal, and Yahoo after the companies failed to comply with a new requirement related to the country’s restrictive content moderation laws, as reported earlier by Reuters. In line with the rules, companies deemed...
The Verge
US gamers are spending a lot less on video games now than they did in 2021
US consumer spending on video game products has fallen by $1.78 billion in Q2, according to market research firm NPD. Overall, spending in video gaming in the US totaled $12.35 billion in the recent quarter, down 13 percent year over year. The findings follow both Microsoft and Sony reporting revenue declines in gaming as the pandemic growth slows.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
A TikTok Music app could challenge Spotify and Apple
Considering how intertwined music discovery is with TikTok, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if the company launched a music streaming app of its own. Well, patent filings uncovered by Insider suggest TikTok’s working on just that. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, filed a trademark application with the US...
The Verge
Google’s latest multiplayer Doodle lets you play a round of pétanque with your friends
Google has a delightful new multiplayer Doodle that lets you play a game of pétanque online. If you haven’t heard of pétanque — I hadn’t before writing this article — it’s a game that’s kind of like bocce ball. The goal of...
The Verge
Amazon brings the mall to you with same-day GNC, PacSun deliveries
Amazon is partnering with select stores that we’re used to seeing in local shopping malls to offer same-day Prime deliveries. For now, this only applies to orders from PacSun, GNC, Superdry, and Diesel, but Amazon says it’s working on offering same-day deliveries from Sur La Table and 100% Pure in “the coming months.”
The Verge
Logitech announces a dedicated cloud gaming handheld that supports Xbox Cloud Gaming and more
Logitech G is working with Tencent Games to launch a dedicated cloud gaming handheld later this year. The new hardware will be designed for cloud gaming services, offering a dedicated device with controls instead of the typical cases you attach to phones. The cloud gaming handheld will support Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now service, and Logitech and Tencent are both working with Microsoft and Nvidia on the hardware.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
Insta360’s Link webcam is a hardware answer to Apple’s Center Stage
One of the biggest trends in webcams is software that automatically keeps you in frame as you move around. Apple popularized it on the iPad and Studio Display with its Center Stage feature, and even buzzy upstarts like Opal provide it as an option on its dedicated webcams. But this approach has always been compromised — in order to make these software solutions work, they require cropping the image aggressively and produce a noticeably worse image than when the feature is disabled.
The Verge
Google’s brand new Pixel 6A can now install the somewhat new Android 13 beta
The Pixel 6A may have only been released last Thursday, but Google is wasting no time in bringing the latest beta version of Android 13 to its new midrange device. 9to5Google reports that Android 13’s latest beta, version 4.1, is now available for the Pixel 6A. The software was first released last Monday, when it was initially available for the Pixel 4 through 6 Pro.
The Verge
iFixit and Samsung are now selling repair parts for some Galaxy devices
Samsung and Fixit have launched their repair program that lets Galaxy S20, S21, and Tab S7 Plus owners buy replacement parts for their devices and access guides on how to do DIY fixes. The program still has most of the caveats that my colleague Umar Shakir pointed out when it was announced in March — it’s not launching with parts for Samsung’s latest flagship devices and there’s a limited number of repairs you can do — but it’s good to see that at least some Galaxy owners will now be able to do their own repairs at home. Samsung also says it’s planning to expand the devices and types of repairs that are covered in the future.
The Verge
A mysterious battery-powered Google device appears in FCC filings
It’s officially August, which means we’re getting close to the fall hardware season, and two recent FCC filings from Amazon and Google could hint at a couple products the companies may — or may not — reveal. Google’s product is pretty mysterious; the product is described...
The Verge
Hyper’s new Thunderbolt hub ditches the giant power brick
Hyper, the company behind those stackable GaN chargers and powerful battery banks, is running a Kickstarter for a Thunderbolt 4 hub that's truly compact thanks to the fact that it doesn't need a massive power brick like the ones that weigh down other hubs. Instead, it plugs straight into the wall with a relatively standard figure-eight power cable, letting you add fast ports to your computer without eating up a bunch of backpack or desk space.
The Verge
Spotify’s paying customers will soon get separate play and shuffle buttons
Spotify is fully separating its play and shuffle buttons — but only for Premium subscribers. Today, the company announced that it’s beginning to roll out individual buttons for the two functions, which will replace the combined play / shuffle button that’s currently at the top of playlists and artist pages. The change is expected to hit Android and iOS devices “in the coming weeks.”
The Verge
The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy
Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
The Verge
Daybridge thinks it’s time we reimagined digital calendars
Hypothetical question: would you send your date a calendar invite? You’ve been out, let’s say, twice, and you’re going to meet for dinner on Friday at 7:30PM. You’d text them that info — you might even tell them over the phone — but would you send them a calendar invite? Or, I’ll do you one better: if you haven’t picked a time yet, would you send them your Calendly link to find a time to meet? Kieran McHugh, the CEO of a new calendar app company called Daybridge, thinks it’s a “no” across the board. But he’d like to change that.
The Verge
Pinterest's new app is here to help you slap together and share a mood board
Today, Pinterest has released a new app on iOS called Shuffles — a collage-style social app where users can create a digital mood board and collaborate with others on the platform, TechCrunch reports. As of today, Shuffles is available via invite, but you can request to be on the app’s wait list.
The Verge
Discord overhauls its Android app so you won’t have to wait for new features
Discord is overhauling its Android app in the coming weeks so that new features and updates arrive at the same time as iOS and desktop. If you’re a Discord Android user, you’re probably used to seeing new features not appear for months after they were announced on iOS, and we saw that most recently with the Server Profiles feature being available on iOS way before Android.
The Verge
Apple drops mask requirements for most of its corporate workers
Apple is dropping its mask mandates for corporate employees at “most locations,” according to an internal email from the COVID-19 response team, obtained by The Verge. “Don’t hesitate to continue wearing a face mask if you feel more comfortable doing so,” the email reads. “Also, please respect every individual’s decision to wear a mask or not.”
The Verge
Microsoft’s new Outlook Lite app is now available on Android
Microsoft is releasing a new smaller and faster Outlook Lite app for Android this week. The lightweight version of Outlook is designed to have a smaller app size, faster performance, and lower battery usage, all while including the core features of the regular Microsoft Outlook mobile app. Outlook Lite is...
Comments / 0