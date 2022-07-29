Teen accidentally shot, killed by friend in Casselberry, police say

Do not cross tape Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday night by his friend in Casselberry, according to authorities.

Casselberry police received a call about a shooting at a home on the 800 block of Paddock Way, said CPD’s Capt. William Nas. Officers and first responders arrived and found 17-year-old Isaiah A. Santiago suffering from a gunshot wound, Nas said. Paramedics applied trauma care but the boy succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a 911 call released Friday by the Casselberry Police Department, the mother said her 18-year-old son had accidentally killed his friend.

“He’s panicking,” she told the 911 dispatcher. “I said call 911 now and he said ‘I can’t’ and hung up...He’s probably going to go hurt himself....He’s gone. He’s running.”

At one point, the mother tries to perform CPR on Santiago.

”What do I do? He was shot in the head,” she said. “This is a gunshot victim. Please get here now!”

Officers were able to locate the 18-year-old nearby. The family said they wish to speak with counsel prior to meeting with investigators.

No arrest has been made at this time.

CPD is continuing to investigate.