Man, dog shot in Florence County home invasion

wpde.com
Related
Deputies look for person after deadly shooting at Florence County Travelodge
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County investigators have released a surveillance photo of a person who they say “may have knowledge” about a deadly shooting on July 24 at the Travelodge on West Palmetto Street. Tyrelle Antonio Scott, 28, of Timmonsville, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the early morning shooting, according to […]
wfxb.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Florence Shooting
A shooting and assault in the area of Homestead Avenue in Florence on Friday evening led to a situation outside of a motel on Lucas Street. According to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, one person was shot and another was assaulted but both are being treated at the hospital and their condition’s haven’t been released. Brandt said officers tracked down the suspect identified as Fransisko Tursios at the motel and tried to get him to surrender but he refused to come out of the room so officers deployed tear gas. Tursios was taken into custody without further incident and charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm in the city. He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center and denied bond.
Raleigh News & Observer
Teenager dies in suspected drowning after baptism was held at SC park, coroner says
A South Carolina teenager died Sunday in a suspected drowning hours after he was baptized, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez’s body was recovered at about 5 p.m. from a pond known as the swimming hole at Lee State Park, Deputy Coroner Chad Cunningham told The State Monday.
July was most violent time in at least 20 months for gun crimes in News13 viewing area
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More people were hurt and killed this July than in any other month within more than a year and a half, according to a crime analysis from News13. News13 began collecting data — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Conway that involved a motorcycle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities did not specify which vehicle the injured person was in. The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Highway 90 near Highway […]
abcnews4.com
Child dies after going missing in water at Lee State Park, Sheriff's Office confirms
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A child's body has been recovered after a search and rescue operation when authorities say the child went underwater at a Lee County park. Divers were searching for a child who went missing Sunday afternoon in the water at Lee State Park on Loop Road in the Bishopville area of Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon.
live5news.com
Georgetown Police searching for missing man
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing since Friday afternoon. Joseph Wesley Blake, 31, was last seen at about 3 p.m. Friday walking in the woods in the area of Ridge Street in Georgetown, police say. Anyone...
Robeson County deputies investigating apparent homicide near Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating an apparent homicide near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies were called Monday morning to the 2900 block of Old Whiteville Road, Wilkins confirmed. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
wpde.com
Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members in the area of Galivants Ferry may hear a loud noise Sunday afternoon. The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, a release said. Police are assuring the community that all is well.
One dead in late-night tractor-trailer crash in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW)- A tractor-trailer driver is dead after a crash late Monday night. The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. on I-95 South near mile marker 179. That’s west of Latta. South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-95 when it slowed down because […]
wpde.com
Grand Strand & Pee Dee neighborhoods, law enforcement host events for National Night Out
WPDE — Tuesday is National Night Out, which is an event designed to help communities get to know law enforcement better. The national community building event is normally held on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods usually host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, or various other events. According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victim of St. Stephen crash involving semi-tractor trucks
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash in Saint Stephen Friday involving two semi-tractor trucks. Marcus McFadden, 25, of Florence, was pronounced dead as result of the traffic accident. He had been transported to a local hospital. Read More: Coroner:...
wpde.com
Electrical problem causes fire that damages Marion home, official says
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — An electrical problem is believed to have caused a fire Monday morning that damaged a home in the 300 block of Huggins Street in Marion, according to Marion City Fire Chief Jeremy Bass. Bass said upon arrival in under two minutes, crews found a working...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim of crash on Kent Road Saturday
The Georgetown County Coroner has identified the 26-year-old who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. The driver- Trevor Hagie, 26- was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Kent Road near Feather Drive, east of Andrews. Police said the SUV Hagie was driving...
Laurinburg police investigate two separate shootings
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Police were called to the 1300 block of Tara Drive for a shooting. A 28-year-old man was flown to a hospital in critical condition, Young said. A 22-year-old man was […]
wpde.com
Family awarded $20.7M in lawsuit against City of MB, lifeguard company after man drowns
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A jury awarded the family of Zurihun Wolde $20.7 million after he drowned in front of a Myrtle Beach hotel in Aug. 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack's Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard listed as John Doe.
wpde.com
Suspect identified after arrest at Florence motel for shooting, assault
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A shooting and assault Friday evening in the area of Homestead Avenue in Florence led to a situation outside a motel on Lucas Street, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence Police Department. Brent said one person was shot and another assaulted. Both were being...
wpde.com
Crash involving motorcycle impacts traffic along Highway 90 at SC 22
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Traffic on Highway 90 may be impacted after a crash near Wampee. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue ask that drivers avoid the area of Highway 90 near Highway 22 in Conway, as lanes of traffic are currently blocked due to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
wfxb.com
Darlington County Authorities Searching for Missing Man
Authorities in Darlington are searching for a missing man who was last seen about a month ago. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said John Barfield was last seen on July 6th in the area of Marlowe Mobile Home Park off Highway 52. He was reported missing yesterday. Anyone with information on Barfield is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0