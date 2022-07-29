ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Man Admits Traveling to NJ for Sex With 14-year-old

By Chris Coleman
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 104.1

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/2

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves1 -...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Somerset County, NJ
City
Easton, PA
City
Somerset, PA
City
Somerset, NJ
Easton, PA
Crime & Safety
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Rock 104.1

Citizen of Mexico Killed in Ocean County, NJ, Crash

Authorities in Ocean County continue to investigate a fatal accident that occurred last Friday evening. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says about 8:20 PM on July 22nd, officers with the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to the area of South Lake Drive and East Lake Park Drive for a report of a crash with serious injuries.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

This Is The Amazing Story Of The Absolute Tiniest Town In New Jersey

We take pride in our small town feel here in New Jersey, but this town, the smallest town in all of the Garden State, may have taken it too far. To put this into some type of perspective, you almost definitely had more people on line ahead of you at Wawa this morning when you picked up your coffee than this town lists as residents.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Sex Acts#Violent Crime
Rock 104.1

Wawa Pays NJ $2.5M to Settle Credit Card Data Breach

TRENTON – Wawa is paying $8 million, including a little over $2.5 million to New Jersey, to settle a multistate investigation into a data breach that compromised 34 million payment cards. Attorneys general in six states – New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia – and the District...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
Rock 104.1

Major National Site Names The Best BBQ In New Jersey

When it comes to big names in the foodie business, this is one of the biggest, and being named the best barbecue in New Jersey by them is about as good as it gets. The major national foodie website, and TV network too, we're talking about are the Food Network, and they set out to name the best BBQ in every state in the country.
RESTAURANTS
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy