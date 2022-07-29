PA Man Admits Traveling to NJ for Sex With 14-year-old

rock1041.com
Related
Black Family Sues Sesame Place for $25 million, Alleging Discrimination
A Baltimore family is suing Sesame Place in Bucks County for $25 million over claims of racial discrimination, alleging multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event last month. The lawsuit comes in the wake of a video, shared widely on social media, showing two other...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/2
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves1 -...
57-Year-Old Philadelphia Man Busted in Egg Harbor Twp for Child Luring Attempt
With an assist from a couple of citizens, Egg Harbor Township Police have arrested a Philadephia man on attempted child luring charges. Police say they responded late Sunday afternoon to a boat slip at Graef’s Boat Yard in EHT for a report of an attempt of luring of a child.
Crews Battling Two-alarm Fire at a Famous Cheesesteak Shop in South Philadelphia, PA
Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a famous cheesesteak shop in South Philadelphia. According to WCAU-TV, the blaze at Jim’s Steaks at 4th and South Streets in South Philadelphia started just before 10:00 Friday morning. The station reports, "smoke could be seen billowing from every floor of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NJ Governor Murphy Names Sarkos Atlantic City Acting Police Chief
It’s been a long time coming. Atlantic City Police Interim Officer-in-Charge, James Sarkos has been promoted to Acting Chief of Police, effective immediately. Sarkos has worked under the interim title since October, 2020. This is such an important decision that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy personally broke the news...
Citizen of Mexico Killed in Ocean County, NJ, Crash
Authorities in Ocean County continue to investigate a fatal accident that occurred last Friday evening. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says about 8:20 PM on July 22nd, officers with the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to the area of South Lake Drive and East Lake Park Drive for a report of a crash with serious injuries.
This Is The Amazing Story Of The Absolute Tiniest Town In New Jersey
We take pride in our small town feel here in New Jersey, but this town, the smallest town in all of the Garden State, may have taken it too far. To put this into some type of perspective, you almost definitely had more people on line ahead of you at Wawa this morning when you picked up your coffee than this town lists as residents.
Amazing Ocean County, NJ Resort Named The Best In The State
There are some amazing places you can choose to relax near a beautiful beach in New Jersey, but only one can be named the best. A recent article singled out one resort as the most beautiful one for a summer getaway in the whole Garden State. That's quite an honor in this state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is the Press of Atlantic City Breaking New Jersey Law With This Practice?
A newspaper that I didn't order, folded up and thrown at the bottom of my driveway. Sometimes it's the Press of Atlantic City, other times its various weekly papers that I never read. (Honestly, when my kids were kid-age I'd read the weekly papers for their local sports scores, stories, school activities, and such. My children are now grown, so, nope, not anymore.)
Wawa Pays NJ $2.5M to Settle Credit Card Data Breach
TRENTON – Wawa is paying $8 million, including a little over $2.5 million to New Jersey, to settle a multistate investigation into a data breach that compromised 34 million payment cards. Attorneys general in six states – New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia – and the District...
New Animal Law Passed In Arkansas Is Desperately Needed In New Jersey
My name is Nicole Murray and I am an avid animal lover. Dogs in particular are one of my favorites. But not just any dogs - rescues. There was a law passed in a small town in Arkansas that supports our rescues and it is needed in the Garden State BIG TIME.
New Survey Finds NJ is Absolutely Obsessed With This Fast Food Restaurant
A new survey has revealed that people in the Garden State are absolutely obsessed with one particular fast food restaurant. And if you instantly thought of a big, juicy cheeseburger, you'd be wrong. Nor does it have anything to do with pizza or tacos. No hoagies, either. It's chicken. Editors...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Major National Site Names The Best BBQ In New Jersey
When it comes to big names in the foodie business, this is one of the biggest, and being named the best barbecue in New Jersey by them is about as good as it gets. The major national foodie website, and TV network too, we're talking about are the Food Network, and they set out to name the best BBQ in every state in the country.
Burlington County NJ Wawa Sells Lottery Ticket Worth $3 Million!
One person who walked into a Wawa store in Burlington County, NJ last week is now a multi-millionaire thanks to a winning lottery ticket. The Mega Millions ticket ended up being worth $3 million, making it the second $3M lottery ticket sold in South Jersey in a week! That one was a scratch-off NJ Lottery ticket purchased at a Wawa in Bridgeton.
Can You Legally Rescue A Dog Trapped In A Car During Hot Weather In New Jersey?
Despite this topic being discussed every single year, we still have a problem. A lot of pet owners know this but it is extremely dangerous to leave your dog in the car -- especially when it is hot outside and even when its NOT that hot out. Did you know...
PETS・
Police in Camden County NJ Need Help Finding Missing Man
Police in Camden County, NJ are spreading the word about a missing 46-year-old man in the hopes the public may offer leads regarding his whereabouts. Hector Morales, Jr. was reportedly last seen on the 1600 block of Minnesota Rd. in the Fairview section of Camden on Sunday, according to Patch.com.
Food Experts Have Revealed The Absolute Best Cheesecake In New Jersey
If you love food, New Jersey is a great place to be. And if you love dessert, you're going to want to get your bucket list and a pen ready. There are so many great desserts in every single corner of the Garden State, but cheesecake in New Jersey is its own special slice of heaven.
WAIT! The Government Collects HOW MUCH From NJ Residents’ Property Taxes?
It's no secret that the Garden State is an expensive state to call home. Not only are homes on the pricey side here in New Jersey, but the property taxes people have to cough up every year make that financial burden even more difficult on some families. According to a...
65-Yr-Old PA Man Charged With Luring Underage Boy in Atlantic City
A 65-year-old man is facing charges of attempted luring of a minor in Atlantic City after a concerned citizen posed as a 15-year-old boy on social media. Atlantic City Police posted to their Facebook page Thursday about this luring case. According to the police, on Tuesday, July 19, Atlantic City...
Home From ‘The Godfather’ Now an Airbnb Rental and So Close to NJ
If you remember Vito Corleone’s home where Connie is getting married in the opening scenes of The Godfather, can you picture yourself sleeping in it? Not with the fishes, no worries. It’s now an Airbnb rental. The 1930s' Tudor on Staten Island chosen for the 1972 classic film...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0