Maggie Rogers Finds Catharsis in a Haircut

Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Hear Rita Wilson’s New Single ‘Songbird,’ Featuring Josh Groban
Rita Wilson's latest offering off of her forthcoming duets and concepts album is her own version "Songbird," which was released by Fleetwood Mac in 1977. The actress and singer hand-picked Josh Groban to join her on the track. His warm vocals pair beautifully with Wilson's. "'Songbird' by Christine McVie has...
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
The reason why Doja Cat won’t perform at Chicago’s Lollapalooza
Doja Cat canceled her performance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza to care for her health. The singer took to social media to announce she had to step back due to tonsil surgery. BTS’ J-Hope will now replace Doja. He will be the first South Korean to headline the festival....
Madonna Says She Refuses to Sell Her Song Catalog Because 'Ownership Is Everything'
Madonna may be a musical trendsetter, but there's one trend she won't be hopping on any time soon. Despite the fact that high-profile artists from Bruce Springsteen and Sting to Justin Timberlake and Bob Dylan have unloaded their music catalogs for exorbitant sums in recent years, the "Like a Prayer" singer will not be joining them.
Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album
Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance. To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.
Metallica give ‘Stranger Things’ and Eddie Munson shoutout during Lollapalooza performance of ‘Master of Puppets’
Metallica gave Stranger Things a shoutout at Lollapalooza, playing a clip of season four’s Eddie Munson on screens during ‘Master of Puppets’. The rock legends headlined day one of the Chicago festival Thursday night (July 28). They shredded through a setlist comprising ‘Enter Sandman’, ‘Nothing Else Matters’ and a cover of AC/DC’s ‘It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll)’, before returning for an encore.
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
Review: Jim James Revisits a Spiritual Sojourn
Jim James/Regions of Light and Sound of God (Deluxe Reissue)/ATO. Having gained some notoriety as the frontman for My Morning Jacket, Jim James ventured further into the realms of atmospheric ambition with his first solo album in 2013, ominously titled Regions of Light and Sound of God. Given its auspicious title—the name came from Land Ward’s 1929 novel “God’s Man”—it came as little surprise that the nice it shared songs were cloaked in a kind of cosmic haze, all overcast arrangements that suggested some sort of celestial/spiritual inspiration. Most of the material on that original album more or less melded together, all of it engulfed within a series of tepid tempos that found each song seamlessly segueing into the song that followed. That said, it also made it difficult to pinpoint any absolute highlights, but thankfully, certain tracks did stand out—the otherwise upbeat “Exploding,” the decidedly emphatic “Of The Mother Again” and “Actress,” the latter of which finds what can be considered to be James’ most committed and consistent vocal of the entire album.
Dua Lipa Demands Attention In Glittery, Corset Bodysuit While Performing At Lollapalooza: Photos
Dua Lipa lit up the stage in a glittery bodysuit for her Lollapalooza performance on July 29. The “Levitating” singer, 26, headlined Day 2 of the four-day music festival held at Grant Park in Chicago, Ill. and stole the show with an unforgettable performance of some of her hits in the equally memorable outfit. The bodysuit featured sparkling black and see-through mesh panels that elongated her fit figure and hugged her curves in all the right places. She wore her super long hair down in beachy waves, which gracefully blew through the air behind her as she strutted her stuff across the stage. She accessorized with a pair of sparkly dangling earrings and completed the look with ankle-height black boots.
The 10 Weirdest Genesis Songs
Most people, even Genesis fans, would probably describe the band as "weird." Just from a cursory Google Image search, you'll see photos of Peter Gabriel dressed up like foxes and STDs — that's plenty of ammo to fuel the argument without ever hearing a note. But even within prog,...
Hayley Kiyoko: Panorama review – second album is a leap backwards
Hayley Kiyoko has had a meandering journey to her second album. Starting out in 2007 as part of the pop-R&B group the Stunners, who supported Justin Bieber on his debut tour in 2010, she went on to star in a series of teen TV movies, crowdfund a solo EP in 2013 and eventually release her debut album, Expectations, in 2018. Establishing her as one of the few openly queer female artists in pop, Expectations had the air of a landmark release, playfully referencing Kiyoko’s sexuality on the earworming, club-ready Kehlani feature What I Need, and finding fiery indignation in He’ll Never Love You (HNLY).
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Rodrigo y Gabriela, Lake Street Dive and Bret McKenzie
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Listen to Marcus Mumford’s new solo single ‘Grace’
Marcus Mumford has shared a new song called ‘Grace’ – you can listen to it below. The track is the second taste of the Mumford & Sons frontman’s debut solo album ‘(Self-Titled)’, which is due for release on September 16 via Island (pre-order here).
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Marcus Mumford, Valerie June, and The Head and the Heart
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
John Cale Shares Video for New Song “Night Crawling”: Watch
John Cale has shared the video for a new song called “Night Crawling.” It’s a track written in reference to his time in 1970s New York City with David Bowie. Cale plays the majority of the instruments, with additional drums by Deantoni Parks and backing vocals from Dustin Boyer. Watch the animated video from Mickey Miles below.
It’s Been 5 Years Without Chester Bennington— Here Are 5 of His Best Songs
It’s been five years without Chester Bennington. While the pang of his death still rings in the hearts of family and fans, there is much to be celebrated from Bennington’s life. The Phoenix-hailing artist is best known for his role as the lead singer for the rock band Linkin Park. Bennington also fronted the rock supergroup Dead by Sunrise and Stone Temple Pilots from 2013 to 2015. Overall, through his many roles, Bennington delivered rock and metal music to the masses.
FKJ: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Watching FKJ build a song is like watching him play a game of musical tetris. One second he's coaxing a rasping rhythm out of a drum set — the next, he's clambering over instruments to get to the mic before the beat kicks in. The process might make you...
