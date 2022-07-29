Maggie Rogers Finds Catharsis in a Haircut

Jim James/Regions of Light and Sound of God (Deluxe Reissue)/ATO. Having gained some notoriety as the frontman for My Morning Jacket, Jim James ventured further into the realms of atmospheric ambition with his first solo album in 2013, ominously titled Regions of Light and Sound of God. Given its auspicious title—the name came from Land Ward’s 1929 novel “God’s Man”—it came as little surprise that the nice it shared songs were cloaked in a kind of cosmic haze, all overcast arrangements that suggested some sort of celestial/spiritual inspiration. Most of the material on that original album more or less melded together, all of it engulfed within a series of tepid tempos that found each song seamlessly segueing into the song that followed. That said, it also made it difficult to pinpoint any absolute highlights, but thankfully, certain tracks did stand out—the otherwise upbeat “Exploding,” the decidedly emphatic “Of The Mother Again” and “Actress,” the latter of which finds what can be considered to be James’ most committed and consistent vocal of the entire album.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO