U.S. Transportation Secretary Coming To Utah Today

(Ephraim, UT) — The number of turkeys raised in Utah for food that have tested positive for bird flu is up to over 50-thousand. The latest case in Sanpete County involved nearly 13-thousand commercially raised turkeys. The new case was reported on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Cases were also confirmed in Sanpete County on July 14th and 19th.

SANPETE COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO