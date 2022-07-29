Ukraine issued ruling to seize Syrian vessel docked in Lebanon - statement to Reuters

www.agriculture.com
UPDATE 1-First grain ship could leave Ukraine on Monday -Turkish presidential spokesperson
ISTANBUL, July 31 (Reuters) - The possibility of the first grain-exporting ship leaving Ukraine's ports on Monday is high, a spokesperson for President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday. "If all (details) are completed by tomorrow, it seems like there is a high possibility that the first ship will leave the...
Owner of top Ukraine agriculture firm Nibulon killed in Russian strike -local governor
KYIV, July 31 (Reuters) - The founder and owner of one of the largest Ukrainian agriculture companies Nibulon, Oleksiy Vadatursky, and his wife were killed in a Russian strike on the Mykolaiv region, local governor Vitaliy Kim said on Sunday. The governor said on Telegram that the couple were killed...
Grain ship leaves port of Odesa, says Ukrainian minister
KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A ship carrying Ukrainian grain left the port of Odesa on Monday, the first to do so as part of a deal to unblock Ukraine's Black Sea ports, said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov. "The first grain ship since #RussianAggression has left port. Thanks to the...
WRAPUP 6-Russia hits southern Ukraine city, killing grain export tycoon, governor says
KYIV, July 31 (Reuters) - Heavy Russian strikes hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv early on Sunday, killing the owner of one of the country's largest grain exporters, while Russia said a Ukrainian drone struck its Black Sea fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. Oleksiy Vadatursky, founder and owner of...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says harvest could be halved by war
ODESA, July 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine's president said on Sunday that the country's harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less," suggesting half as much as usual, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote in English on Twitter.
Kremlin says first grain ship to leave Odesa 'very positive' news
Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said that news of the first ship carrying grain to leave Ukraine's port of Odesa under a deal brokered by Turkey was "very positive". The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni left Odesa today with a cargo of corn, bound for Beirut, Lebanon. Odesa, along...
Vessel carrying Ukrainian corn to pass through Bosphorus on Tuesday
KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship to depart the port of Odesa under a four-way grain deal will pass through the Bosphorus on Tuesday, carrying Ukrainian corn to Lebanon, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday. He said on television that Ukraine would start consultations to try...
WRAPUP 8-Russian strikes kill Ukrainian grain tycoon; drone hits Russian naval base
(Adds reports of additional Russian strikes) * Drone hits Russian Black Sea base, governor blames Ukraine. * Russian lawmaker says drone launched from within Sevastopol. * Russian missiles pound Mykolaiv, killing grain exporter and wife. * Zelenskiy says grain harvest may be halved by war. * ICRC condemns Friday attack...
UPDATE 1-Arrangements for ships headed to Ukraine still not ready, Lloyd's official says
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Key arrangements including procedures for ships still need to be worked out before empty vessels can come in and pick up cargoes from Ukraine using the new grains corridor, a senior London marine insurance market official said on Monday. "The standard operating procedures for vessels...
WRAPUP 5-"Relief for the world" as Ukraine grain ship leaves Odesa
KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A ship carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage agreement, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said, the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked shipping through the Black Sea five months ago. Ukraine's foreign minister called it...
Lebanon prosecutor allows departure of ship accused by Ukraine of stealing grain
BEIRUT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Lebanon's top prosecutor has lifted his seizure order on a ship docked in Lebanon accused by Ukraine of carrying stolen flour and barley and allowed it to sail after finding "no criminal offence committed", a senior judicial source told Reuters. The ship, the Laodicea, remains...
Kremlin: Friday talks with Erdogan will address Ukraine grain deal
Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that talks scheduled for Friday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address, among other things, the Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a call that...
Russia says U.S. approves HIMARS targets so is directly involved in Ukraine conflict
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday that said that the United States is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine. In the statement posted on Telegram, the ministry accused the U.S. of approving targets for the American-made HIMARS systems which are now in use by Ukraine. Reuters...
WRAPUP 3-Turkey says ship carrying first Ukrainian grain on track for safe arrival
ISTANBUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets since Russia's invasion blocked exports more than five months ago is on track to safely arrive in Istanbul on Tuesday night, Turkey said, amid Ukrainian fears it could still run into problems. The vessel's departure on...
EXPLAINER-Obstacles to overcome before Ukraine grain deal eases global food crisis
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea since Russia invaded Ukraine more than five months ago left Odesa on Monday under a safe passage agreement that has raised hopes hundreds of other vessels will follow. But there are many hurdles to overcome...
Turkey says first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to anchor at Istanbul on Tuesday night
ANKARA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's representative at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul said on Tuesday that the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets was expected to anchor at Istanbul on Tuesday night. At a briefing held at the JCC, general Ozcan Altunbudak said the course...
WRAPUP 2-U.S. says Russia using 'nuclear shield' in Ukraine, risks terrible accident
UNITED NATIONS/KYIV, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States has accused Russia of using Ukraine's biggest nuclear power plant as a "nuclear shield" by stationing troops there, preventing Ukrainian forces from returning fire and risking a terrible nuclear accident. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was "deeply...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
July 30 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian military said it had killed scores of Russian soldiers in fighting in the south, including the Kherson region that is the focus of Kyiv's counter-offensive in that part of the country and a key link in Moscow's supply lines. FIGHTING. * Russia and Ukraine...
WRAPUP 3-First Ukraine grain ship since start of war leaves Odesa
KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A ship carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for foreign markets on Monday under a safe passage agreement, a Ukrainian minister said, the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked shipping through the Black Sea five months ago. The sailing was made possible...
Crimea harvests record grain crop - regional ministry
MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Crimea, which was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, has harvested more than 2 million tonnes of grains before drying and cleaning - its largest crop since the collapse of the Soviet Union, its regional agriculture ministry said on Monday. It is Crimea's largest...
