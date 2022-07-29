ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ukraine issued ruling to seize Syrian vessel docked in Lebanon - statement to Reuters

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago
www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Grain ship leaves port of Odesa, says Ukrainian minister

KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A ship carrying Ukrainian grain left the port of Odesa on Monday, the first to do so as part of a deal to unblock Ukraine's Black Sea ports, said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov. "The first grain ship since #RussianAggression has left port. Thanks to the...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanon#Thomson Reuters#Embassy#Ukraine War#Syrian#Ukrainian
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says harvest could be halved by war

ODESA, July 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine's president said on Sunday that the country's harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less," suggesting half as much as usual, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote in English on Twitter.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Kremlin says first grain ship to leave Odesa 'very positive' news

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said that news of the first ship carrying grain to leave Ukraine's port of Odesa under a deal brokered by Turkey was "very positive". The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni left Odesa today with a cargo of corn, bound for Beirut, Lebanon. Odesa, along...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Vessel carrying Ukrainian corn to pass through Bosphorus on Tuesday

KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship to depart the port of Odesa under a four-way grain deal will pass through the Bosphorus on Tuesday, carrying Ukrainian corn to Lebanon, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday. He said on television that Ukraine would start consultations to try...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 5-"Relief for the world" as Ukraine grain ship leaves Odesa

KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A ship carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage agreement, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said, the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked shipping through the Black Sea five months ago. Ukraine's foreign minister called it...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Lebanon prosecutor allows departure of ship accused by Ukraine of stealing grain

BEIRUT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Lebanon's top prosecutor has lifted his seizure order on a ship docked in Lebanon accused by Ukraine of carrying stolen flour and barley and allowed it to sail after finding "no criminal offence committed", a senior judicial source told Reuters. The ship, the Laodicea, remains...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Kremlin: Friday talks with Erdogan will address Ukraine grain deal

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that talks scheduled for Friday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address, among other things, the Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a call that...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 3-Turkey says ship carrying first Ukrainian grain on track for safe arrival

ISTANBUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets since Russia's invasion blocked exports more than five months ago is on track to safely arrive in Istanbul on Tuesday night, Turkey said, amid Ukrainian fears it could still run into problems. The vessel's departure on...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 2-U.S. says Russia using 'nuclear shield' in Ukraine, risks terrible accident

UNITED NATIONS/KYIV, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States has accused Russia of using Ukraine's biggest nuclear power plant as a "nuclear shield" by stationing troops there, preventing Ukrainian forces from returning fire and risking a terrible nuclear accident. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was "deeply...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 30 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian military said it had killed scores of Russian soldiers in fighting in the south, including the Kherson region that is the focus of Kyiv's counter-offensive in that part of the country and a key link in Moscow's supply lines. FIGHTING. * Russia and Ukraine...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 3-First Ukraine grain ship since start of war leaves Odesa

KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A ship carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for foreign markets on Monday under a safe passage agreement, a Ukrainian minister said, the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked shipping through the Black Sea five months ago. The sailing was made possible...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Crimea harvests record grain crop - regional ministry

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Crimea, which was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, has harvested more than 2 million tonnes of grains before drying and cleaning - its largest crop since the collapse of the Soviet Union, its regional agriculture ministry said on Monday. It is Crimea's largest...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy