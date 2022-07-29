Six Flags is Looking for Zombies Ghouls and Scary Clowns in Jackson, New Jersey

wpst.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
Woman in $400K GoFundMe Scam Sentenced to 1 Year in PrisonJason WeilandPennsylvania State
Related
Spirit Halloween Has Declared “Spooky Season” Has Arrived In New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you start preparing for Halloween just around this time. You either fall into the category of people who have a countdown for Christmas, or a countdown for Halloween. Apparently, I’m not the only person in New Jersey who’s ready for “Spooky Season” to take...
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
Chuck E. Cheese accused of snubbing Black girl at party in NJ
WAYNE — A mother posted a video that she said shows a costumed Chuck E. Cheese character ignoring her 2-year-old daughter during a birthday party Saturday. This comes two weeks after a video was posted of a costumed character named Rosita waving off two young Black girls at Sesame Place in Bucks County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Now Hiring! Six Flags Jackson NJ, Wants Creepy Clowns, Ghouls and Zombies For Fright Fest!
If you have a thirst for everything creepy, haunted, dead, and decaying, and you get a thrill out of scaring the bejeezus out of people - and making sure they have a good time, listen up! Here's a job so good for you, it's scary!. Six Flags Great Adventure in...
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
Furry Felines Roam Free in This Cool Cat Room in Toms River, NJ
I can't believe I didn't know about his place sooner. Ever since my pet rabbit died a few years back, I've been missing having a furry friend around the apartment. However, since I'm a renter and live in a small apartment, adopting an animal hasn't really been an option. It's...
Wow! Watch dolphins swim with paddleboarders in Shrewsbury River
Mike Schulze says it was a "once in a lifetime" experience. He was in a group of paddleboarders who often take to the Shrewsbury River to enjoy the sunrise and the sounds of nature. On Sunday, they were joined by a small pod of dolphins. The dolphins playfully swam alongside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
celebsbar.com
'Oh, What a Night' Manchester dates announced for smash-hit musical Jersey Boys
From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - this is the musical that’s too good to be true, and it's on-route to Manchester Opera House. The smash-hit West End production, Jersey Boys, is bringing its perfect harmonies, engaging storyline and fantastic staging all the way to Manchester this autumn.
Date Set For 14th Annual Beer and Wine Fest in Yardley, PA
Here's something to look forward to. The 14th Annual Yardley Beer and Wine Fest is on for this fall, according to the Yardley Business Association website. Save the date and tell your friends. The popular Bucks County festival is going to be happening on Saturday, October 15th (2022) from 12pm - 4pm. I love having fun outside in the fall.
Springsteen stops by beloved N.J. beach bar, records video for its anniversary
What better way to celebrate an anniversary than to get a personal greeting from the Boss?. Asbury Park’s legendary Wonder Bar music club was the subject of a personal video anniversary greeting from Bruce Springsteen, hitting Twitter on Sunday afternoon, hours before a 20th anniversary show featuring former E-Street band drummer Vini Lopez and his current band, the Wonderful Winos.
New Ocean County Bakery in Tuckerton is Open with a “Stranger Things” Connection
Two things we love to lead within our articles for you at home are "delicious" and "local". This time around we have both for you in this story. This story comes to you from Southern Ocean County. The new Ocean County shop is located in Tuckerton right along Route 9 (161 E. Main Street) in the Seaport Plaza.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Doggie facials. Canine cardio. While owners are away, N.J. pups are living large.
Luna Bella is living her best doggie life. The 2 1/2-year-old mixed dog breed is a familiar presence at the Morris Animal Inn, which touts itself as a luxury resort and spa for pets. She spent three nights at the inn’s new location in Montville last Friday while her owner vacationed in upstate New York.
All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
With Guy Fieri making the state of New Jersey Flavortown (he’s on his third Garden State eatery in a month), I thought I would look and see how many restaurants he’s visited through the years. Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville. Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton. Jammin’ Crepes...
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
4 of the Best Pizza Spots on the Boardwalk in Seaside Heights, NJ
Seaside Park, too. PIZZA! It's one of our favorites and everyone agrees we have the BEST pizza here in Ocean County and our boardwalk pizza is the best. We are passionate about our pizza, depending on your town, you have the "best" that you get all the time. Pizza is our go-to when we have friends over or on a Friday night when no one has to cook, especially when we head to Seaside. We head to our favorite pizza spot on the boards.
Two Major Marijuana Firsts Set To Open In New Jersey
New Jersey is going green...and I am not talking about our environmental initiatives. A lot of people have jumped on the marijuana bandwagon since it was legalized in New Jersey back in April. Welcome to the good side... So it is no surprise that we have not one, but TWO...
Mindowaskin Park Playground in Westfield NJ
The Mindowaskin Park Playground in Westfield New Jersey is truly special and has a design I have yet to see anywhere else. The playground buildings resemble an old-fashioned village. I immediately thought if Dicken’s Village had a playground this would be it. There are so many little details to love: the facade of the buildings, the pretend street lamps, and how the accessible details seem to be so naturally a part of the playground.
Bear Sighting Reported In Morris County Backyard
A bear sighting was reported in a Morris County backyard, authorities said. The bear was seen in a yard on Lorraine Road near Greenwood Avenue in Madison on Monday, August 1, according to a post from the borough’s Facebook page. Animal Control services were handling the sighting, and the...
You Can Visit The Most Popular Sunflower Field Right In Yardley, PA
If you love any excuse to take pictures in a field of sunflowers, this is the kind of event that you’re not going to want to miss out on. Shady Brook Farm is known for so many unique and family-friendly events, but the next two weeks have their most instagramable event of the year, and you will certainly want to be there. It’s that time of the year and the Shady Brook Farm annual Sunflower picking event is back in action and better than ever.
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0