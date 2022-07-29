EXAIR Offers Case Study Library for Detailed Examples of Successful Solutions

news.thomasnet.com
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
Envoy Bets Big on Hybrid Work with Acquisition of OfficeTogether
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- As the future of the workspace heats up, Envoy today announced a strategic acquisition of desk reservation and scheduling startup, OfficeTogether. This acquisition is a first for Envoy and follows a $111 million funding round in January. With the previous funding and the expertise of OfficeTogether, Envoy will focus on accelerating innovation in the workspace and helping companies build spaces that are collaborative, productive, and loved by employees. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005452/en/ Envoy bets big on hybrid work with the acquisition of OfficeTogether (Graphic: Business Wire)
Renesas Launches 5V RX660 32-Bit MCUs with Superior Noise Tolerance for Home Appliances and Industrial Applications
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced a new addition to the RX 32-bit MCU Family, the RX660 group of microcontrollers (MCUs) that supports operating voltages of up to 5V, offering superior noise tolerance for home appliances and industrial equipment exposed to high electromagnetic interference. The RX660 is the first in Renesas’ higher-end RX general-purpose MCU devices to support 5V and the first in the RX Family to feature a built-in CAN FD controller that enables fast data communication. The high operating voltages of the new RX660 MCUs eliminate the need for external noise-suppression components that are required for many 3V MCUs today. This allows customer to reduce development time and component cost, improving system quality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005453/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ooma AirDial POTS Replacement Solution Wins Best Endpoint Product Award from UC Today
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that its Ooma AirDial solution for replacing obsolescent copper-wire phone lines has been named Best Endpoint Product for 2022 in the prestigious UC Awards from the publication UC Today ( https://www.uctoday.com/unified-communications/uc-awards-2022-winners/ ). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005237/en/ Ooma AirDial, a drop-in replacement from Ooma for obsolescent copper-wire phone lines, has been named Best Endpoint Product for 2022 in the prestigious UC Awards from the publication UC Today. (Photo: Business Wire)
Uber gains momentum in 2nd quarter, investors look past loss
Uber continued to gain momentum in the second quarter with Americans heading back to offices and traveling more as anxiety over COVID-19 eases. Passengers took a total of 1.87 billion trips on Uber during the spring and early summer, a 24% increase from the same time last year. Revenue at the San Francisco company more than doubled to $8.07 billion, bolstered by a change in the business model for its UK mobility business and the acquisition of Transplace by Uber Freight. This beat the $7.36 billion that analysts polled by FactSet predicted.
Phison Debuts the X1 to Provide the Industry’s Most Advanced Enterprise SSD Solution
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX: 8299), a global leader in NAND flash controller and storage solutions, today announced the launch of its X1 controller based solid state drive (SSD) platform that delivers the industry’s most advanced enterprise SSD solution. Engineered with Phison’s technology to meet the evolving demands of faster and smarter global data-center infrastructures, the X1 SSD platform was designed in partnership with Seagate ® Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005089/en/ Phison’s X1 SSD platform - the most advanced enterprise SSD, developed in partnership with Seagate. (Graphic: Phison)
Virgin Voyages Standardizes on Aruba ESP to Deliver Exceptional Sailor Experiences
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that Virgin Voyages is deploying an end-to-end Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) network to deliver world-class, premium experiences aboard all four of their inaugural fleet of “lady ships.” Working with DeCurtis Corporation, Virgin Voyages set out to create an extraordinary, technology-enabled cruise experience. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Virgin Voyages is a joint venture between the Virgin Group and Bain Capital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005471/en/ Virgin Voyages is deploying an end-to-end Aruba ESP network to deliver world-class, premium experiences aboard all four of their inaugural fleet of “lady ships.” (Source: Virgin Voyages)
