Providence Kodiak earns sustainability award

Kodiak Daily Mirror
Kodiak Asphalt Art Initiative seeks volunteers
A rainbow of colors is set to appear in the Discover Kodiak parking lot. Local artists Bonnie Dillard and Marina Thomas will begin designing the Kodiak Asphalt Art Initiative on Aug. 8. The project is slated to be finished on Aug. 11.
Fishing Day | Old Harbor, AK w/ Kodiak Combos
My husband and his Squad got the opportunity to go out on the water and enjoy their last few days catching a couple hundred pounds of fish 🎣 This was all possible with the help from a Local Fishing & Hunting company - Kodiak Combos!. Big Mahalo to Jeff...
Frankie Barton / Learning To Fly / Kodiak AK 7/30/2022 [Tom Petty]
“Learning To Fly” by Tom Petty (1991) @tompettyofficial Frankie Barton (electric guitar, keyboards, percussion, vocals) Kodiak, Alaska 7/30/2022.
Frankie Barton / All Along The Watchtower / Kodiak AK 7/30/2022 [Bob Dylan]
“All Along The Watchtower” by Bob Dylan (1967) @bobdylan Frankie Barton (electric guitar, percussion, vocals) Kodiak, Alaska 7/30/2022.
