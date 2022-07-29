Pirates' Kevin Newman: Productive against Phillies

www.cbssports.com
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Removed from scheduled start
Bumgarner is no longer listed as the scheduled starter for Wednesday against Cleveland, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. The Diamondbacks now list "TBA" for Wednesday's start, but there is no injury to Bumgarner. Arizona added Triple-A Reno pitcher Tommy Henry to its taxi squad, and Gilbert speculates he could get Wednesday's start. Henry, a left-hander like Bumgarner, has had few clunkers along the way in 2022 but overall has pitched well for Reno, posting a 3.83 ERA over 20 starts in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Austin Romine: Removed from roster
Romine was designated for assignment Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Romine spent the last month with St. Louis, but he was removed from the roster with fellow catcher Yadier Molina (knee) set to be activated Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Dealt to Philadelphia
Sosa was traded from the Cardinals to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for JoJo Romero, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Sosa spent the first four seasons of his major-league career in St. Louis but will get a change of scenery after he slashed .189/.244/.270 with 17 runs, eight RBI and three steals over 53 games to begin the year. The 26-year-old saw inconsistent playing time with the Cardinals over the first half of the season and will likely serve as infield depth for his new team.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mark Mathias: Traded to Texas
Mathias and Antoine Kelly were traded to the Rangers from the Brewers on Monday in exchange for Matt Bush, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Mathias had been with the Brewers since 2020, but he could not find his way onto the big-league roster despite posting a .939 OPS at the Triple-A level, so he was dealt for bullpen help. Mathias could get more opportunities with the Rangers the rest of the way.
CBS Sports
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup
Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Chris Martin: Traded to Dodgers
Martin was traded from the Cubs to the Dodgers on Saturday in exchange for Zach McKinstry, Buster Olney of ESPN reports. Martin joined the Cubs on a one-year deal during the offseason but will provide bullpen assistance for the Dodgers over the second half of the year. The right-hander has struggled over his last five outings, recording a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in five innings. However, he's logged a 3.29 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 13.2 innings since June 17 and will attempt to rediscover his success with his new team. Martin picked up six holds with the Cubs to begin the season but is likely to serve mainly as a middle reliever for the Dodgers.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Held out Monday
Moustakas is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. Southpaw Jesus Luzardo will open on the mound for the Marlins, so Moustakas and his .513 OPS against lefties will open the game on the bench. Donovan Solano will enter the lineup in place of Moustakas.
CBS Sports
Braves designate Robinson Canó for assignment after acquiring Nationals infielder in trade deadline deal
The Atlanta Braves announced a series of roster moves on Monday, including the acquisition of utility infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for outfielder Trey Harris. The Braves also designated veteran second baseman Robinson Canó for assignment. Adrianza, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday in a...
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Facing live pitching Monday
Tatis (wrist) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Tatis was previously spotted taking BP last week, but he looks poised to face higher-level velocity Monday, which will mark another step forward in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in mid-March to repair the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. If Tatis' wrist responds well to Monday's workout, the Padres could begin to outline a minor-league rehab assignment for the 23-year-old, who could be poised to make his 2022 debut with the big club around the middle of August.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Jean Segura: Won't be activated Tuesday
Segura (finger) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday and won't be activated from the 60-day injured list until at least Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Segura will start at second base and bat leadoff Tuesday in what will be his seventh rehab game...
CBS Sports
Frankie Montas trade: Yankees boost rotation at deadline by acquiring topline starter from A's, per report
The New York Yankees are nearing an agreement to acquire right-handers Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for prospects, according to the YES Network. Montas, 29 years old, was the top starting pitcher on the trade market following Friday night's trade that saw the Seattle...
CBS Sports
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings
Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs yet another homer
Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's 8-2 win over Kansas City. Judge continued his season-long power fest with a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The slugger has gone deep in each of his past three games and in seven of 10 contests since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing an eye-popping .436/.532/1.179 over that stretch with nine homers, 21 RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K. He's up to 42 home runs on the season and is on pace to obliterate his career-high mark of 52, which he set in his first full major-league campaign.
CBS Sports
Yankees trade for Cubs reliever Scott Effross ahead of deadline, Chicago lands pitching prospect, per reports
The New York Yankees are acquiring right-handed reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs, according to Jack Curry of YES Network. The Cubs will receive right-hander Hayden Wesneski in return, according to Ken Rosenthal. Effross, 28 years old, has made 61 career appearances in the majors. Across those outings, he's...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A
Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play
Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Making team debut Wednesday
Castillo will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Castillo was dealt from the Reds to the Mariners on Friday in a blockbuster deal, and he'll face a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium during his first start with his new team. The right-hander recorded a quality start in each of his final five appearances with the Reds, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 34 innings during that time.
CBS Sports
Astros' Alex Bregman: Placed on paternity list
Bregman was placed on the paternity list Monday. Bregman was scratched from Monday's lineup in order to be with his wife, and he wound up being excused from the team for the next 1-to-3 days. Taylor Jones was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Bregman's place on the roster.
CBS Sports
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Secures fifth hold
Crismatt earned a hold against Minnesota on Sunday by striking out two batters over a perfect inning. After Padres starter Sean Manaea completed six effective innings, Crismatt was brought in to protect a one-run lead. The righty reliever was excellent in the outing, throwing 11 of 13 pitches for strikes and fanning the final two batters he faced. Crismatt has notched a hold in three of his past five appearances and has thrown 4.2 scoreless innings over that span. He appears to be moving up in the bullpen pecking order after posting only one hold in 26 outings prior to July.
CBS Sports
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Exits after being hit in helmet
Estrada exited Saturday's game against the Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the helmet, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada stayed down momentarily but was able to walk off the field accompanied by trainers. There are no further details currently available. Jason Vosler entered the game as a pinch runner in Estrada's place.
