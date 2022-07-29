This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Louisiana

Photo: Getty Images

Is there a better game day snack than chicken wings, loading up your plate as you watch your favorite past time? Whether you want a spicy Buffalo wing with cooling ranch or bleu cheese dressing or a sweeter barbecue or flavorful garlic sauce, your perfect chicken wing is just a bite away .

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the restaurants serving up the best chicken wings in each state, from delicious sports bar snacks to expertly smoked wings tossed in your favorite sauce. According to the site, "Not only are they a staple on sports bar menus, but you can also find them on the appetizer menus at fancy restaurants."

So which Louisiana restaurant has the best chicken wings in the state?

Bayou Hot Wings

Located in New Orleans, Bayou Hot Wings was named as the best place in all of Louisiana for chicken wings. According to its website , Bayou offers "a new take on hot wings" where you can have your pick of sauces, from the "Bayou Sweet" and "Thai Chili Glaze" to the "Pepper Jelly" and "Chipotle BBQ."

Bayou Hot Wings is located at 6221 South Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about Louisiana's best chicken wings:

"Creating the perfect chicken wing is an exercise in patience at Bayou Hot Wings, where the team seasons and brines the chicken for a full 24 hours. To see the process through, Bayou Hot Wings has its own creole seasoning blend and house-made sauces, too, like a zesty remoulade and creamy buttermilk ranch."

Check out the full list here to see the best chicken wings spot in each state.