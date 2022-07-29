Derry-Londonderry I-93 Exit 4A Public Informational Meeting

www.dot.nh.gov
Gunstock Staff To Return If Strang Goes, Delegation Claims Votes to Oust Him
GILFORD – The Gunstock Area Commission voted Sunday to return all staff who resigned July 20 at least for the upcoming Soul Fest and members of the Belknap County Delegation said they have the votes to terminate Dr. David Strang as a proviso for their return as early as Monday.
Haverhill Firefighter Receives Injuries at Two-Alarm Condominium Blaze in Bradford
A Haverhill firefighter received, what were described as “minor injuries” while battling a two-alarm fire Saturday in Bradford. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien told WHAV the unidentified firefighter “twisted his back” while on the roof of a 13-unit condominium building at 9 Myles Standish Drive in Haverhill’s Bradford section. All residents, estimated by officials at 28 people, safely escaped.
One of First Rockets to Carry Americans Into Space Now Stands in New Hampshire
Wait, say what? You may be just as surprised as we are. Recently, we stumbled upon this Far and Wide article that talked about the most boring or overrated tourist traps in every state. According to them, the New Hampshire destination that made the list was the Redstone Rocket Replica...
WMUR.com
Manchester police get ready for National Night Out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police on Monday were gearing up for theirNational Night Out event taking place Tuesday. The event will be held 5-8 p.m. outside the John F. Kennedy Memorial Coliseum. The department is partnering with 30 community-based support service programs, showcasing expert demonstrations, specialty units and community...
WMUR.com
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
GLFHC Residency Physicians Join Practices in Haverhill, Methuen and Across the Country
Nine graduates of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s Lawrence Family Medicine Residency program are off to work as family physicians in Haverhill, Methuen, Lynn and locations throughout the country. They spent half their residency working through an unprecedented pandemic that at times saw them losing multiple patients a day...
manchesterinklink.com
Rundown apartments allowable under city’s minimum housing codes
MANCHESTER, NH — Housing code regulations enforced in the city are minimum standards designed to protect health and safety, according to a building department official. They do not necessarily address what an average person would consider abysmal conditions within an apartment. Michael Landry, the city’s deputy director of Building...
nshoremag.com
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
manchesterinklink.com
New landlords bring higher rents and displaced tenants with no where to go
MANCHESTER, NH – The toilet rocks from side to side. A hole in the kitchen floor was “repaired” by covering it with two self-adhesive vinyl tiles. The kitchen floor is spongy. The ceiling is yellowed with age. And until a recent repair, for months septic water from the toilet flooded the bathroom and kitchen every time there was a heavy downpour.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore
BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
WCVB
Multiple departments respond to fire at campground in Epsom, New Hampshire
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a fire at a campground in Epsom, New Hampshire, Friday evening. The fire was first dispatched around 9:15 p.m. at Epsom Valley Campground on Route 28. There is no confirmed information available about what caught fire and whether there were any injuries. Departments from...
WMUR.com
Plaistow police issue warning after string of burglaries
PLAISTOW, N.H. — The Plaistow Police Department is warning people to be careful after several nighttime burglaries in town. Police said three businesses were targeted in the burglaries. Officials are reminding people to lock their doors and make sure alarm and camera systems are working correctly. Anyone with information...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester Police seeking alleged Bridge Street shooter
An arrest warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Dyllon Potvin of Manchester in connection with a shooting. On July 22, 2022, Manchester Police responded to 152 Bridge Street for a report of a bullet found in the wall of an apartment. The caller told police that when he returned to his apartment, he found drywall on the floor, a hole in the ceiling, an indentation in the wall, and a shell casing behind the door.
Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester, prompting the partial closure of a road in an industrial park Sunday. In a joint statement, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith said the fallen blade was reported at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park.
SUV slams into Hampton, NH apartment complex
HAMPTON, N.H. -- An SUV slammed into an apartment complex in Hampton, New Hampshire early Saturday morning.The crash caused extensive damage to the front lobby of the building on Ocean Boulevard.It is not known yet what cause the crash or if anyone was hurt.
Mega Millions: $1 Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England, but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14, and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
NECN
Cyclist Critically Injured in Haverhill Crash
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon, police said. The cyclist, a 44-year-old man from Haverhill, was struck by a 2016 Toyota Avalon around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Main and Merrimack streets, according to Haverhill police. He was subsequently MedFlighted to a hospital in Boston and remains in critical condition on Sunday morning, officials said.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts teacher last seen in Windham 38 years ago
WINDHAM, N.H. — A Massachusetts teacher was last seen in New Hampshire 38 years ago, and no charges have been made in the case. Christopher Bird, 25, was last seen on July 29, 1984, by a friend at the D&Q Stables in Windham. Bird lived and worked as a teacher in Haverhill, Massachusetts.
Five Charged With DUI During NH State Police Saturation Patrol
A Maine man was among 11 drivers arrested during a State Police DWI enforcement saturation patrol in the Concord area late Saturday night and Sunday morning. State Police said 93 vehicles were stopped during the patrol between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Five people were charged with DUI and four were taken into protective custody due to alcohol. Other charges included operating after a suspension, suspension of a vehicle registration, and a stop sign violation.
WMUR.com
Concord man flees from police after threatening woman with a gun
CONCORD, N.H. — Concord police arrested a man for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun and fleeing from police. Police arrived in the area of Summer Street after a man reportedly had a handgun and was holding a woman against her will around 11 p.m. Friday. Vincent Perry,...
