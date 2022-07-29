Derry-Londonderry I-93 Exit 4A Public Informational Meeting

An arrest warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Dyllon Potvin of Manchester in connection with a shooting. On July 22, 2022, Manchester Police responded to 152 Bridge Street for a report of a bullet found in the wall of an apartment. The caller told police that when he returned to his apartment, he found drywall on the floor, a hole in the ceiling, an indentation in the wall, and a shell casing behind the door.

