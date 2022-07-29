Syracuse University to end COVID masking, testing requirements for Fall 2022 semester

Syracuse Football Head Coach Dino Babers was one game away from a Bowl bid last season. Now, the team is back and hungry for another shot at success. "Their summer has been unbelievable, the men have really put in the effort and the work," said Babers. "Now it's time to go to August, sharpen the pencil, and see what we can write with in September when we open up against Louisville."

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO