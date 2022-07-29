ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse University to end COVID masking, testing requirements for Fall 2022 semester

By JeanneTyler Moodee Lockman
cnycentral.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cnycentral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police to host 'National Night Out' event for community outreach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department is hosting an event in Syracuse's Kirk Park as a part of the National Night Out tonight, Tuesday, August 2nd. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police respond to several shootings within a few hours

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Police responded to two shootings overnight in the southwest part of the city, close to Upstate University Hospital. At 9:02 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officers responded to the 1000 block of South Townsend Street for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, according to authorities, a 23-year-old female was found with a gunshot in the leg. She was transported to Upstate Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse police respond to shots fired on Syracuse's west side

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 P.M. Saturday night in the area of Grace St. and Massena St. Upon arrival, Officers located several casings on the scene. A residence and vehicle were also found to have been struck by gunfire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Health
Syracuse, NY
Education
Syracuse, NY
Coronavirus
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Football Coach Dino Babers has high hopes for 2022 season

Syracuse Football Head Coach Dino Babers was one game away from a Bowl bid last season. Now, the team is back and hungry for another shot at success. "Their summer has been unbelievable, the men have really put in the effort and the work," said Babers. "Now it's time to go to August, sharpen the pencil, and see what we can write with in September when we open up against Louisville."
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Majority of the first week of August is looking hot and humid

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Monday marks the flipping of the calendars from July to August. As we enter a new month we'll be getting back into the "dog days of summer". Most of the week ahead will be featuring hot temperatures and humid conditions as well. A lot of your front and...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse University#Covid#Immunization#College#General Health
cnycentral.com

23-year-old arrested for robbery

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police are investigating a robbery that took place just before 1 A.M. Sunday morning on the 100 block of W. Lafayette Avenue. Police say 23-year-old Candace Keith robbed another 23-year-old woman after getting into an altercation. Various items were stolen including a credit card and...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Central Square woman dies in Clay rollover crash

Lysander, NY — A 31-year-old woman died in an early morning car crash in Clay. According to New York State Police, Kayla M. Fitzsimmons was driving west on Verplank Road around 6:19 Saturday morning when she lost control and drove off the side of the roadway. Her 2017 Hyundai Accent struck several trees before rolling over.
CLAY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy