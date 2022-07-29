Syracuse University to end COVID masking, testing requirements for Fall 2022 semester

cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police to host 'National Night Out' event for community outreach
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department is hosting an event in Syracuse's Kirk Park as a part of the National Night Out tonight, Tuesday, August 2nd. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.
Habiba's Ethiopian Kitchen relocating to Salt City Market in early September
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Salt City Market, a food hall in Syracuse, is welcoming a new vendor in early September: Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen. The highly requested East African restaurant will take over the stall formerly occupied by Pie’s The Limit Bakery. “Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen has been a...
Syracuse Police respond to several shootings within a few hours
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Police responded to two shootings overnight in the southwest part of the city, close to Upstate University Hospital. At 9:02 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officers responded to the 1000 block of South Townsend Street for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, according to authorities, a 23-year-old female was found with a gunshot in the leg. She was transported to Upstate Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Syracuse police respond to shots fired on Syracuse's west side
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 P.M. Saturday night in the area of Grace St. and Massena St. Upon arrival, Officers located several casings on the scene. A residence and vehicle were also found to have been struck by gunfire.
Summer warmth stays in CNY this week, with some 90 degree days possible!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Warm summer temperatures are expected in CNY over the next 7 days. Plus, there is the chance for a few days to hit 90 next week!. Beautiful weather is expected today with plenty of sunshine early, then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.
Syracuse Football Coach Dino Babers has high hopes for 2022 season
Syracuse Football Head Coach Dino Babers was one game away from a Bowl bid last season. Now, the team is back and hungry for another shot at success. "Their summer has been unbelievable, the men have really put in the effort and the work," said Babers. "Now it's time to go to August, sharpen the pencil, and see what we can write with in September when we open up against Louisville."
Majority of the first week of August is looking hot and humid
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Monday marks the flipping of the calendars from July to August. As we enter a new month we'll be getting back into the "dog days of summer". Most of the week ahead will be featuring hot temperatures and humid conditions as well. A lot of your front and...
Do you recognize the people State Police say racked up charges on a woman's credit card?
Authorities are looking to identify the suspects they say racked up charges on a stolen credit card. State Police say on July 23rd an elderly woman discovered her walled was missing in Cortland. The victim found out her credit card was used at the Walgreens in Dryden and the Target...
Local tourism expert says aquarium proposal isn't worth the $85 million dollar investment
The final vote for the aquarium proposal is nearing closer. Bill Hanbury, a local tourism expert with nearly 40 years of experience, believes the aquarium isn’t worth the millions of dollars that the county plans to invest. Project consultants for the aquarium proposal suggested in a study that the...
23-year-old arrested for robbery
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police are investigating a robbery that took place just before 1 A.M. Sunday morning on the 100 block of W. Lafayette Avenue. Police say 23-year-old Candace Keith robbed another 23-year-old woman after getting into an altercation. Various items were stolen including a credit card and...
Central Square woman dies in Clay rollover crash
Lysander, NY — A 31-year-old woman died in an early morning car crash in Clay. According to New York State Police, Kayla M. Fitzsimmons was driving west on Verplank Road around 6:19 Saturday morning when she lost control and drove off the side of the roadway. Her 2017 Hyundai Accent struck several trees before rolling over.
