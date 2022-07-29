Kansas court: Self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt

Volatility continues to rule the crude marketplace, with benchmark prices gaining two dollars Friday only to drop five dollars on Monday. Friday's settlement price in New York for light sweet crude for September delivery was up more than two dollars at $98.62 per barrel. By lunchtime Monday the benchmark contract on the Nymex was down more than five dollars, trading a few cents above $93 a barrel. London Brent was also nearly four percent lower, dropping below $100 a barrel for the first time in more than two weeks.

