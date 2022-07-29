Kansas court: Self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt

greatbendpost.com
Related
Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
Kan. man with a history of crime is charged in 2020 murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon with a history of crime including his involvement in a 2019 fatal crash in a stolen SUV that killed two people is facing a murder charge from a 2020 killing. On Friday, 42-year-old Christopher English was charged with 1st degree murder, criminal discharge of...
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday will hold the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed...
Suspect charged in murder of Kan. man walking from from nightclub
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused in the deadly April shooting outside a Kansas nightclub made his first court appearance in the case Friday. Brent Cruz, 35, is charged with 2nd degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police hosting active shooter training for Kan. houses of worship
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After multiple mass shootings nationwide during the last three months, the Wichita Police Department is set to host active shooter training for churches in the region. According to the department's social media page, the training is for all houses of worship. A date for training has not...
Death of Kan. inmate serving time for manslaughter under investigation
TOPEKA —Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident Patrick William T. Unrein died Thursday after being transported to St. John’s Hospital, Leavenworth where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. Preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related...
Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A rare Democrat in a deeply Republican state, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas is one of the most vulnerable incumbents seeking reelection this year. In the final months of her congressional campaign, she is focusing on Republicans' strict opposition to abortion rights. An online...
Governor's 'Prosperity on the Plains' tour stops in SW Kansas
DODGE CITY – Governor Laura Kelly continued her ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ statewide economic development tour in Dodge City Saturday, according to a media release from her office. \. She met with leaders from Nor-Am Cold Storage, a freezer and production company that opened a 148,000-square-foot Dodge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kan. begins fiscal year 2023 with tax receipts ahead of estimates
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday the Kansas July tax receipts. In total, Kansas saw its total tax receipts for July exceed the estimate by $127.6 million with $586.2 million collected, according to a statement from her office. “Due to my administration’s record-setting economic development successes over...
Abortion foes downplay complex post-Roe v. Wade realities
WASHINGTON (AP) — When a 10-year-old Ohio girl traveled to Indiana last month to end a pregnancy allegedly forced onto her by a rapist, several conservative politicians and TV pundits called the report a hoax. After horrific details confirmed the case was real, some tried a new tact: claiming,...
KDOT: Speeding slows you down
From the Kansas Department of Transportation... Do you feel the need for speed? Slow down, because it could cost you. In 2020, more than one quarter of all crash fatalities were speeding-related, and there was a dramatic increase (17%) in speeding-related crash fatalities from 2019-2020. KDOT Traffic Safety Assistant Bureau...
News from the Oil Patch: Crude prices up and down; gasoline prices lower
Volatility continues to rule the crude marketplace, with benchmark prices gaining two dollars Friday only to drop five dollars on Monday. Friday's settlement price in New York for light sweet crude for September delivery was up more than two dollars at $98.62 per barrel. By lunchtime Monday the benchmark contract on the Nymex was down more than five dollars, trading a few cents above $93 a barrel. London Brent was also nearly four percent lower, dropping below $100 a barrel for the first time in more than two weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Farm stress drives up suicide rates; KS panel looks for solutions
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call the new behavior health/suicide hotline at 988. High Plains Mental Health Center's emergency after-hours telephone number is 1-800-432-0333. By CRISTINA JANNEY. Hays Post. Suicide rates among farmers in Kansas are up to seven times higher...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0