Virginia school district leaders ask court to uphold teacher firing in transgender student case

latricia
3d ago
No. This is forced speech. A teacher does NOT give up their beliefs or their first amendment rights when entering a classroom.
thecentersquare.com
Virginia school board members back firing of teacher over pronoun dispute
(The Center Square) – Eight school board members from five school divisions filed a brief with the Virginia Supreme Court in support of West Point Public Schools after the district fired a teacher who refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. High school French teacher Peter Vlaming lost...
Judge blocked West Virginia school choice program after more than 3,000 students have already been approved
A West Virginia judge shot down a scholarship program offering public money for private education, calling it unconstitutional. After a hearing that lasted a little over an hour-long, Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit on Wednesday ruled that the Hope Scholarship program that provides state funds for students leaving the public school system violated the state Constitution. The scholarship program was established after the state legislature passed a law in 2021.
Washington Examiner
Twenty-two states sue Biden administration over transgender rule for school lunch program
Twenty-two states sued the Biden administration for requiring states participating in the federal school lunch program to include gender identity and sexual orientation as protected under the definition of "sex" in Title IX . The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, alleges...
Essence
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Biden Administration's Title IX Guidelines That Protect Transgender Students
Tennessee Judge Charles Atchley said that the Department of Education’s guidance “directly interferes with enforcing their state laws” that ban transgender people from participating in sports. A federal judge temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s Title IX guidance, which prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity....
americanmilitarynews.com
Judge blocks Biden rules for transgender access to bathrooms, sports
A judge in Tennessee temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s rules ensuring transgender people at schools and workplaces have access to bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams. Mandates issued last year following an executive order by President Joe Biden clash with state laws restricting such access for transgender students and...
Clarence Thomas Quits Teaching Law School Seminar After Students Demand His Removal
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has canceled plans to teach a seminar this fall at George Washington University’s law amid student outcry. The post Clarence Thomas Quits Teaching Law School Seminar After Students Demand His Removal appeared first on NewsOne.
At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
Justice Jackson dissents in first vote as Supreme Court won't reinstate Biden immigration policies
(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to freeze a lower court order that blocked the Department of Homeland Security from implementing new immigration enforcement priorities, in a case marking Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's first vote since joining the court. Jackson and Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and...
School Board Member Publicly Mocked During Speech on Banning Anti-Racism
"'We want kids to learn both sides, that's why we are also introducing our flat-earth curriculum this fall," one user commented, receiving nearly 60,000 likes.
abovethelaw.com
Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court
It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Pro-Choice Neighbors Are Fed Up With Weekly Protests
Every Wednesday night, protesters gather in front of the suburban home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. And the demonstrations are wearing on his neighbors, Radar has learned. Many of the neighbors believe that Roe v. Wade should never have been overturned but are still annoyed with the protest. Two...
What states would ban same-sex marriage if the Supreme Court overturned Obergefell?
Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, sending abortion policy back to the states, could the court do the same thing with same-sex marriage by overturning the 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges?. One justice in the majority that overturned Roe, Clarence Thomas, wrote in a concurring...
thecentersquare.com
Federal court orders Air Force to not impose vaccine mandate on members who’ve filed religious exemptions
(The Center Square) – A federal court in Ohio entered a nationwide preliminary injunction Thursday prohibiting the U.S. Air Force from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate against religious objectors. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio’s order in Doster v. Kendall remains effective until a full...
Smoking Issues Arise at Virginia's First Casino - Surprised Patrons Voice Opinion
A surprise came to mind this past weekend when the first patrons enter the casino in Bristol for its opening weekend as the temporary facility. Social media complaints about smoking and the amount of smoke in the facility were present following the opening. Many patrons were not prepared for smoking within the gaming area.
Maryland police warn officers will enforce law against disturbing peace outside Supreme Court justices' homes
The Montgomery County Police says it will begin enforcing a Maryland law against disturbing the peace after more than two months of regular protests outside the homes of US Supreme Court justices.
This Region in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Most Relaxing Places in the United States
After the past couple of years we've had, everyone is deserving of a relaxing vacation away from work and all the other daily drudgeries that come with life. However, taking a vacation to a sunny beach in a beautiful location does not necessarily mean you will have a relaxing time.
Eater
Using School Lunch, Republican Attorneys General Target USDA Anti-Discrimination Policy
Because it was not enough to try to ban them from playing sports, eliminate access to gender-affirming healthcare, or ban books that include even the mildest of LGBTQ plot lines, Republican attorneys general in 22 states across the country are taking their hatred of queer kids to a whole new level: by targeting the federal free school lunch program.
Appeals Court Rejects Qualified Immunity for Special Ed Teacher Who Allegedly ‘Forcibly Stripped’ Away Boy’s Clothes, ‘Pushed’ Another Boy into a Pool
A special education teacher in South Dakota has been denied qualified immunity for her alleged mistreatment of disabled students, a federal appeals court in St. Louis, Missouri found on Monday. In the case stylized as Doe v. Aberdeen School District, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit ruled...
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in Virginia
A popular cannabis dispensary recently opened its third store location in Virginia. Beyond Hello, a popular cannabis dispensary chain, opened its third Virginia location in Alexandria this week on July 27, 2022. The dispensary maintains two additional locations in Manassas and Sterling.
abovethelaw.com
Law Student Discovers Catholic Learning Institution Enforces A Religious Code Of Conduct
There are a couple of stock issues to address when some bright eyed 0L approaches and asks for advice on going to law school. The first is to tell them not to go to law school. No, seriously, please give it some thought. Many a liberal arts degree grasping for what to do after their BA in Basket Weaving has looked to law as a path toward a 6 figure starting salary and proud parents, only to find that most lawyers don’t end up at Cravath and, even if you do get the Biglaw gig, you aren’t guaranteed to like it.
