Kansas court: Self-defense doesn’t apply when bystander hurt

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is the first state to test voters’ feelings since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Its voters are deciding Tuesday whether to allow state lawmakers to further restrict or ban abortion. The measure is a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution and voting on it coincided with the state’s primary, when the electorate typically skews conservative and Republican. But Kansas saw a surge in early voting, and that electorate was more Democratic than usual. Supporters of the measure haven’t said whether they will pursue a ban if voters approve the measure, but opponents expect that they would.
Former governor Eric Greitens will watch for election results Tuesday night surrounded by supporters in Chesterfield. The post Greitens watching for results after receiving Trump endorsement appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN. Robb Elementary School teacher Arnulfo Reyes expressed his skepticism of the governor’s visit to the town, where questions and frustrations remain over the official response to the May 24 massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
Last week’s flooding has killed more than three dozen people in eastern Kentucky, the governor says — and stifling heat will soon compound the challenges for people who are without power and stranded by washed-away roads and bridges. Temperatures in the region Wednesday and Thursday will climb into...
A Weather Alert Day is in effect through Wednesday evening as dangerous heat continues to be a problem. Heat index values could reach 105 this afternoon and yet again on Wednesday afternoon. We're on the edge of a dome of high pressure at the upper levels of the atmosphere. This,...
Tonight: Scattered showers will continue across the southern half of Central Missouri. Areas along and south of highway 70 will see light showers as overnight lows cool to the upper 60's. Winds remain out of the southeast at 4-8 mph. Tomorrow: Isolated storms and scattered showers will re-flare up across...
