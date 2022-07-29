Spencer Sutherland Kills His Ego on 'Everybody'

www.papermag.com
Shybaby Is Anything But Shy
There’s nothing shy about Shybaby’s new music video, premiering today on PAPER. From the back of a U-Haul, the singer-songwriter gets loud in the fun, free and unfiltered visual for her most recent single, "Kiki doesn’t like it when you leave me at the party," which is produced by Joe Rogers, and directed by Molly Mary O’Brien and Grace Eire (Shybaby’s alter ego).
Brad Pitt Explains His Viral Skirt Moment
Update 8/2/22: On Monday night at the Los Angeles premiere of his film "Bullet Train," Brad Pitt was asked by a reporter the reasoning behind the viral skirt he wore on the red carpet last week in Berlin. "“I don’t know! We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up,” he told Variety (he wore a green suit this time around).
North West Turned Kim Kardashian Into a Minion
North West has proven herself to be a master makeup artist. On Sunday, July 31, North and Kim Kardashian used their joint TikTok account to show off the former's take on a new viral makeup prank inspired by Despicable Me, where people give friends and family members makeovers, only to turn them into Minions with lots of greasepaint. And the person North decided to transform into one of these beloved cartoon characters? None other than her mom, of course.
Chris Rock Addresses Will Smith Following Apology
In a new video message released Friday morning on Youtube, Will Smith publicly apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him at the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year, saying he is “deeply remorseful” and “ashamed.”. The nickname refers to the currently incarcerated Marion “Suge” Knight, co-founder and...
ICM’s Kristen Konvitz Joins UTA Independent Film Group As Agent
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kristen Konvitz has joined UTA as an Agent in the Independent Film Group division. She will work from the agency’s Los Angeles headquarters, reporting to Partners Jim Meenaghan and Rena Ronson, who serve as Co-Heads of the Independent Film Group. Konvitz comes to UTA from ICM, where she worked as an Agent in the Independent Film Group. She spent over five years at the agency prior to its acquisition by CAA, there working to structure and arrange financing, assemble and secure distribution for independent films. Konvitz has brokered distribution deals on dozens of...
Florence Pugh Reportedly Upset About Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde
Florence Pugh reportedly has some real worries about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship. As you probably know by now, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer first met Wilde on the set of her psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling, where he stars opposite of Pugh's 1950's housewife character. However, the film itself was quickly overshadowed by rumors of a romance between Styles and Wilde, who was still with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis at the time. And according to insiders speaking to Page Six, Pugh didn't take kindly to the alleged affair and, as a result, is now on pretty bad terms with the Booksmart director.
North West Is Officially an Art Goth
North West’s creativity can’t be tamed, and her most recent endeavor has her mastering the unruly medium of hair art. Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian shared a series of stories of a day spent with her daughter North. The mother-daughter montage began with North playing dress-up in a pair of “YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ” that took up the entirety of North’s face (she pulled them off regardless) and ended with her showing off her latest artistic expression.
Beyoncé to Remove Ableist Slur From 'HEATED'
After receiving backlash from disability activists and organizations, Beyoncé’s team confirmed that they will re-release the song "HEATED" off of her new album RENAISSANCE, removing an offensive ableist term. The track, co-written by Drake, uses the derogatory term for spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy. The lyric,...
New Adam Driver Burberry Pics Just Dropped
It's somehow been a whole year since Burberry did the impossible: make people thirst over Adam Driver. Who knew all it took was him cosplaying as a centaur to do so (the aggressive horse mane pulling will forever live on in infamy). Luckily for Driver stans, new images (and a...
