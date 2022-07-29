Spencer Sutherland Kills His Ego on 'Everybody'

Florence Pugh reportedly has some real worries about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship. As you probably know by now, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer first met Wilde on the set of her psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling, where he stars opposite of Pugh's 1950's housewife character. However, the film itself was quickly overshadowed by rumors of a romance between Styles and Wilde, who was still with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis at the time. And according to insiders speaking to Page Six, Pugh didn't take kindly to the alleged affair and, as a result, is now on pretty bad terms with the Booksmart director.

