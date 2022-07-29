www.firerescue1.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Popular Comic Convention Returns To TampaBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Related
Two Florida Counties Address Rising Rents
County commissions are taking up ordinances to require notices before rent increases
police1.com
Fla. police officers, firefighters to receive 18.5% raises
TAMPA, Fla. — The City Council approved new contracts Thursday, giving 18.5% in raises over three years to its police officers, firefighters and other unionized workers. The contracts with the Police Benevolent Association, Firefighters Local 754 and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1464 include first-year wage increases of 9.5%, and then 4.5% in each of the following two years. The raises take effect on Oct. 1.
Local agencies in need of school crossing guards
With a week or so before the start of the school year, Tampa Bay area school districts face shortages of teachers, bus drivers, and now crossing guards.
Bay News 9
Will Hillsborough County voters approve raising property taxes for schools on Aug 23?
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The formidable challenge that the Hillsborough County School District is facing in getting public approval for a property tax referendum on the Aug. 23 ballot was evident last month, when Superintendent Addison Davis discussed the specifics of the proposal at Sumner High School in Riverview. With...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa man sentenced to 5 years for counterfeit credit cards, unemployment insurance fraud
A 30-year-old Tampa man was sentenced to five years and one month in federal prison Aug. 1 for making counterfeit credit cards using the names of people whose identities had been stolen and for getting $86,804 in unemployment benefits he was not entitled to. U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday also...
Gas Prices At A Florida Pump Will Be The Lowest It's Been In A Year & These Cities Are Next
Gas prices in Florida have seemingly lowered immensely in the past weeks and one gas station in Tampa is giving people a taste of what it's like not to spend so much money at the pump. A campaign led by Americans For Prosperity, the Koch brothers' primary political advocacy group,...
Longboat Observer
Slim Chickens plans Lakewood Ranch opening
The growing fast-food market in the Lakewood Ranch area is about to pick up another entry. Slim Chickens, which currently has five locations in Florida as well as restaurants in 29 other states, is going through permitting in Manatee County to build in the Publix shopping center at the corner of Lorraine Road and State Road 70. Its address will be 14529 S.R. 70 E. No opening date has been set.
fox13news.com
Two hotels converted into affordable apartment complex in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - As communities across Tampa Bay search for new and creative ways to handle the housing crisis, an apartment complex featuring two converted hotels held its grand opening in Clearwater Friday. Pelican Lake Apartments is accepting applications from prospective tenants. Crews renovated the TownePlace Suites by Marriott and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Police: Man stole lit tiki torch from St. Pete bar, told witness to ‘suck my d—’
A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a lit tiki torch from a downtown St. Petersburg bar and restaurant on Friday, according to an arrest report.
businessobserverfl.com
Report: Home prices on West Coast of Florida to fall sharply in a recession
Homeowners in Tampa, North Port and Cape Coral might be in trouble. A new study out from Redfin, the Seattle tech real estate brokerage, finds the three cities on Florida’s West Coast are among the localities in the country where housing prices will take the biggest hits if — or when — a recession hits.
Spruce Street reopened after deadly crash in Tampa
The Tampa Police Department responded to a deadly wreck early Saturday morning.
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?
There are some foods that Florida is known for, including:. But perhaps few are as well known as the Cuban sandwich, and the cities of Miami and Tampa both claim to be home to the best. So what makes the Miami and Tampa Cuban sandwiches different from one another? I'll cover that below. And I'll discuss the history of the Cuban sandwich, as well as what food critics have said about the sandwich in both Miami and Tampa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
srqmagazine.com
Sales Slow as Fed Raise Rates, But Prices Still Climb
Interest rates are pushing inventory numbers higher in Sarasota and Manatee counties. But prices continue to rise in the region, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. That is taking place ever as the Federal Reserve takes steps to cool the market and calm inflation. There were considerably...
fox13news.com
Ambulance transporting critical patient T-boned by BMW in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - An ambulance tipped onto its side on a roadway in Pinellas Park after a crash. The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to Pinellas Park police. It happened at 118th Avenue N and 49th Street N, which were closed in all directions while the crash was investigated.
New 'Affordable' Airline Offers Flights Under $100 as Travel Prices Soar
Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed airline fares increasing by 34.1 percent over the past year.
fox35orlando.com
From Russia to Florida: FBI halts Russian agent's 7-year influence campaign
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Russian foreign agent has been indicted by a Federal grand jury in Tampa for running a "brazen influence campaign, turning U.S. political groups and U.S. citizens into instruments of the Russian government," according to the FBI. Over the course of seven years, from 2014 to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Woman Punches Jail Deputy In The Face Because She “Had Nothing Better To Do”
A Florida woman has been charged after punching a jail deputy in the face while being escorted to a pod and saying she had “nothing better to do.” Deputies said Jazmyne Cecilia Levesque, 23, was being moved to a pod in Pinellas County Jail Thursday
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the links
Summer fun adventure in Florida is not hard to find. The choice of outdoor activities here is endless. There is definitely more to this beautiful state than just amusement parks and beautiful beaches. Florida golf is one of the biggest industries in the state. According to the Tampa Bay Times, 167,000 people play golf, generating about 13.8 billion for the economic engine here in Florida. It’s considered one of the largest golf states in the U.S. Which is why I am sharing an inside look at these Florida Gulf Coast golf courses to help you navigate through the local links.
Bay News 9
Putting a Spark into Local Golf Leagues
It's Thursday night and the weekly golf league is starting to gather at Clearwater Country Club. Golfers hit the range and the putting greens getting ready for the night's competition, but this league is a little bit different then your average weekly league, this is a Spark Golf League.. Spark...
Mysuncoast.com
Overturned truck slowing traffic on State Road 70
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An overturned dump truck is slowing traffic on State Road 70 west in the I-75 interchange, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The truck and the load of gravel it was carrying has blocked the intersection of Natalie Way. Expect delays in the area.
Comments / 0