Tampa, FL

Fla. police officers, firefighters to receive 18.5% raises

TAMPA, Fla. — The City Council approved new contracts Thursday, giving 18.5% in raises over three years to its police officers, firefighters and other unionized workers. The contracts with the Police Benevolent Association, Firefighters Local 754 and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1464 include first-year wage increases of 9.5%, and then 4.5% in each of the following two years. The raises take effect on Oct. 1.
Slim Chickens plans Lakewood Ranch opening

The growing fast-food market in the Lakewood Ranch area is about to pick up another entry. Slim Chickens, which currently has five locations in Florida as well as restaurants in 29 other states, is going through permitting in Manatee County to build in the Publix shopping center at the corner of Lorraine Road and State Road 70. Its address will be 14529 S.R. 70 E. No opening date has been set.
Two hotels converted into affordable apartment complex in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. - As communities across Tampa Bay search for new and creative ways to handle the housing crisis, an apartment complex featuring two converted hotels held its grand opening in Clearwater Friday. Pelican Lake Apartments is accepting applications from prospective tenants. Crews renovated the TownePlace Suites by Marriott and...
Jane Castor
L. Cane

What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?

There are some foods that Florida is known for, including:. But perhaps few are as well known as the Cuban sandwich, and the cities of Miami and Tampa both claim to be home to the best. So what makes the Miami and Tampa Cuban sandwiches different from one another? I'll cover that below. And I'll discuss the history of the Cuban sandwich, as well as what food critics have said about the sandwich in both Miami and Tampa.
Sales Slow as Fed Raise Rates, But Prices Still Climb

Interest rates are pushing inventory numbers higher in Sarasota and Manatee counties. But prices continue to rise in the region, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. That is taking place ever as the Federal Reserve takes steps to cool the market and calm inflation. There were considerably...
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the links

Summer fun adventure in Florida is not hard to find. The choice of outdoor activities here is endless. There is definitely more to this beautiful state than just amusement parks and beautiful beaches. Florida golf is one of the biggest industries in the state. According to the Tampa Bay Times, 167,000 people play golf, generating about 13.8 billion for the economic engine here in Florida. It’s considered one of the largest golf states in the U.S. Which is why I am sharing an inside look at these Florida Gulf Coast golf courses to help you navigate through the local links.
Putting a Spark into Local Golf Leagues

It's Thursday night and the weekly golf league is starting to gather at Clearwater Country Club. Golfers hit the range and the putting greens getting ready for the night's competition, but this league is a little bit different then your average weekly league, this is a Spark Golf League.. Spark...
Overturned truck slowing traffic on State Road 70

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An overturned dump truck is slowing traffic on State Road 70 west in the I-75 interchange, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The truck and the load of gravel it was carrying has blocked the intersection of Natalie Way. Expect delays in the area.
