Arlington apartments will not be considered for historic district (for now)

Inside Nova
Judge directs Arlington bond package placed on the ballot
With the stroke of a pen, Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr. has authorized the placement of a half-billion dollars in bond referendums on Arlington’s Nov. 8 ballot. Newman on Aug. 2 formally approved the request of County Board members for a six-item package that will be sent...
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
Inside Nova
Manassas leaders to amend zoning code to attract more affordable housing
A suite of proposed zoning code amendments is moving forward in Manassas with the goal of increasing the city’s supply of affordable housing. Last week, the city’s Zoning Ordinance Review Committee formally presented its work to the Planning Commission for the first time since it kicked off last year. Up for discussion was a series of minor tweaks to the city’s zoning code, including allowing for accessory dwelling units in some areas, density bonuses and more compact parking.
arlnow.com
County returns to pre-pandemic process for outdoor tents, leaving some restaurants frustrated
Arlington is returning to the pre-pandemic process for restaurants to apply for outdoor tents, a move that has left at least a couple of local restaurants unhappy. For the last two years, the county has made an effort to streamline the application process for outdoor tents as part of helping restaurants set up temporary outdoor seating areas, or TOSAs.
Inside Nova
Jefferson Plaza redevelopment approved in Woodbridge
A new affordable housing complex is coming to a derelict Woodbridge shopping center. During its meeting Tuesday, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted 7-0 to approve a request to rezone the defunct Jefferson Plaza Shopping Center in Woodbridge. Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, was absent from the vote. Potomac,...
Inside Nova
Fairfax urges vigilance against spotted lanternfly
While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
Inside Nova
Supervisors approve study of Occoquan watershed
Democrats on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday voted to request a study of water quality in the Occoquan watershed. Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, initially offered a resolution to conduct the study before any votes were conducted on the ongoing Comprehensive Plan update, the review of the Data Center Opportunity Zone overlay district and the PW Digital Gateway proposed for Pageland Lane.
Inside Nova
More of the Bests of the 2022 Best Of Haymarket-Gainesville: Clarity Counseling
Please tell us about your business. What products or services does it provide?. Clarity Counseling is an outpatient treatment center committed to providing quality treatment to individuals, families, and groups in the Northern Virginia region and Richmond area. Clarity specializes in providing comprehensive and evidenced-based treatment for individuals and families impacted by mental illness. Our providers are certified and specialized in the treatment of eating disorders, dialectical behavioral therapy, and are trained in trauma-informed therapies. Clarity offers a unique experience where therapists collaborate with the individual and treatment professionals to offer a clear path, free from distortion. Committed to offering quality care, Clarity values working together with clients toward a fuller life that has balance, hope, and a full recovery.
Inside Nova
Fairfax officials designate their 'Smart Scale' wish list
The Fairfax County government has submitted six roadway projects for potential funding under the “Smart Scale” program of the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB). The Board of Supervisors on July 19 endorsed the projects to meet the Aug. 1 application deadline. The roadway initiatives – listed in order of priority, along with the amount of Smart Scale funding sought – include:
arlnow.com
NEW: Whitlow’s is coming back — but not to Arlington
Beloved local watering hole Whitlow’s is making a comeback in the place it first opened: D.C. The longtime Clarendon bar on Wilson Blvd closed last June after its lease expired. It has since been replaced by nightlife and music venue B Live, which opened in May. Before its closure,...
WJLA
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors votes 9 to 1 to advance renaming of Lee Highway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors passed a motion nine to one Tuesday to advance the process of renaming Lee Highway. Supervisor Walter Alcorn proposed the motion and it was supported by Chairman Jeff McKay. Supervisor Pat Herrity was the lone member to oppose the motion.
Inside Nova
InFive: Barricade in Falls Church, town elections and another scorcher today
Only two Prince William County towns will have contested elections for local offices this fall, Dumfries and Quantico. A man who barricaded himself in a Falls Church apartment Tuesday after brandishing a rifle and making threats was taken into custody around midnight, Fairfax County police said. 3. Sunny and hot.
Inside Nova
Fairfax supervisors mull how to spend funds accumulating from plastic-bag tax
Between January and May, Fairfax County’s new plastic-bag tax has brought in $511,000 in revenue, and county officials have ideas where those funds should go. The Board of Supervisors at its July 26 Environmental Committee briefly reviewed a July 19 memorandum from Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination Director Kambiz Agazi that outlined the bag-tax program’s early results.
A Taste of Nashville Comes to Manassas
Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. Hangry Joe’s Brings a Taste of Nashville to Manassas. Nashville hot chicken lovers – your time has come. Hangry Joe’s, a hot chicken restaurant with a Korean twist, is coming to the Shops at Signal Hill on Liberia Avenue.
Inside Nova
Fairfax's Foust opts against 2023 re-election bid
Fairfax County Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) announced Aug. 2 that he will not seek a fifth four-year term in 2023. “I will have much more to say about this when we get closer to the end of my term,” Foust said in a statement delivered during the Board of Supervisors’ only August meeting.
Inside Nova
OmniRide looks to add service to Silver Line stop near Dulles
OmniRide is hoping to take advantage of the forthcoming 66 Outside the Beltway toll lanes, and for the first time, its passengers could be getting one-seat trips to the Dulles area by the end of the year. The transit provider is hoping to start a commuter route that would take...
alxnow.com
Metal Supermarkets opening just outside Alexandria
A new metal shop opening just outside the city means Tiki Bar patrons won’t be the only things getting hammered by the end of the month. While Metal Supermarkets is technically opening just beyond Alexandria proper’s borders, like the cannabis dispensary before it, it’s interesting enough to be worth ‘steeling’ from FFXnow.
blueridgeleader.com
Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: Saint Louis, Loudoun County
The traffic along the main drag just keeps barreling through; I doubt that many of these drivers even pause long enough to appreciate the views of Mount Weather out on the Blue Ridge from this lower vantage point. I turned off onto a side tangent, to get a better (and...
Eater
Where to Eat and Drink in Middleburg, Virginia
Roughly 40 miles outside of the Beltway lies a Loudoun County oasis full of scenic wineries, boutiques, charming restaurants, and a thriving equestrian community. For those itching to plan a day trip or weekend getaway, historic Middleburg, Virginia is an ideal option. Drive a bit further out to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to find RdV Vineyards, a limited producer of award-winning reds that top D.C. restaurants fight over each year.
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
