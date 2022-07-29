Matthew McConaughey to Make Return in Soccer Movie ‘Dallas String’ for Skydance

Click here to read the full article. After nine seasons on the hit TV series “The Blacklist,” actor Amir Arison’s next step is starring on Broadway in “The Kite Runner.” Which is pretty surprising for a guy who’d decided he was done with theater. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: “I didn’t want to do much stage anymore,” Arison recalled on the new episode of Stagecraft, Variety‘s theater podcast. Prior to “The Blacklist,” he’d appeared in several Off Broadway productions, but, he says, “I remember just depleting myself completely and not [being] sure if the rewards outweighed the toll.” The opportunity to star in...

