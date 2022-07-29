Matthew McConaughey to Make Return in Soccer Movie ‘Dallas String’ for Skydance

www.thewrap.com
Pat Carroll, TV and Stage Actress and Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Dies at 95
Pat Carroll, an Emmy-winning actress who appeared on “Laverne & Shirley” and was the voice of Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” has died at the age of 95 from pneumonia, her daughter Tara Karsian announced on her Facebook page. “It is with a heavy...
‘Road House’ Remake With Jake Gyllenhaal From Director Doug Liman Lands at Amazon, Sets Full Cast
Jake Gyllenhaal will star in a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film “Road House” from director Doug Liman that’s set at Amazon, the studio announced Tuesday. The project was first announced last year at MGM and will now move to Prime Video, and Amazon has also now set the full cast for the film.
Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ Set as New York Film Festival Opener
Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” will be the opening night film for the 60th New York Film Festival, which kicks off Sept. 30. “White Noise” stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig and will have its North American premiere at NYFF following its world premiere at Venice and before debuting on Netflix.
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Directors and A24 Team With Showtime for Comedy Pilot ‘Mason’
Showtime has greenlit the half-hour comedy pilot “Mason,” produced by A24 and created and executive produced by Nathan Min (“Joe Pera Talks To You), who also stars. The Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan), who directed “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” will direct and executive produce alongside Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (“Minari,” “Nope”).
Taron Egerton Reveals Why He Pulled Himself Out of Han Solo Auditions: ‘I Got on the Falcon’ (Video)
Taron Egerton, who was in the running to play a young Han Solo in 2018’s prequel “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” revealed that he “removed himself” from the project because he just couldn’t see himself in the part. During a recent appearance on the...
Why Amir Arison Exited ‘The Blacklist’ and Fell in Love With Broadway’s ‘The Kite Runner’
Click here to read the full article. After nine seasons on the hit TV series “The Blacklist,” actor Amir Arison’s next step is starring on Broadway in “The Kite Runner.” Which is pretty surprising for a guy who’d decided he was done with theater. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: “I didn’t want to do much stage anymore,” Arison recalled on the new episode of Stagecraft, Variety‘s theater podcast. Prior to “The Blacklist,” he’d appeared in several Off Broadway productions, but, he says, “I remember just depleting myself completely and not [being] sure if the rewards outweighed the toll.” The opportunity to star in...
Selena Gomez to Star in ‘Working Girl’ Remake at 20th Century
Selena Gomez is in final negotiations to star in a remake of “Working Girl,” the 1988 Mike Nichols comedy, that 20th Century Studios is developing, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Ilana Pena is writing the script for the rebooted property, and it’s likely that...
Here’s What’s New on Hulu in August 2022
With the new month come new arrivals to all TV and movie streamers, including Hulu. The August 2022 slate contains many classic re-watch options as well as new seasons of original shows and new movies as well. For those who couldn’t get enough of Keke Palmer in Jordan Peele’s latest...
‘Bullet Train’ Film Review: Brad Pitt Caper Comedy Suffers From Terminal Self-Satisfaction
So many things went through my mind while watching “Bullet Train”: Bullet trains seem great; why don’t we have them in the United States? Will I ever get to see Mount Fuji? I wonder what flavors of Kit Kats they sell on that train?. These thoughts occurred...
‘To Kill a Mockingbird': Scott Rudin Ends Broadway Run Against Aaron Sorkin’s Wishes
“To Kill a Mockingbird,” Aaron Sorkin’s acclaimed stage adaptation of the Harper Lee novel, will not reopen on Broadway following a dispute between the creators and disgraced producer Scott Rudin. On Thursday night, playwright Sorkin and director Bartlett Sher notified the production members that the play would not...
Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50
Heather Gray, executive producer of “The Talk,” has died. She was 50. In a memo sent to staff on Sunday, CBS executives George Cheeks, David Stapf, Kelly Kahl, Thom Sherman, Amy Reisenbach and Laurie Seidman wrote that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.”. “She showed us...
Cradle to Grave: Inside Hollywood’s Push Into Preschool Programming
Batman for toddlers? Studios are realizing the importance of getting fans hooked on their biggest franchises when they’re young. The preschool market has become an important programming initiative for entertainment companies and it speaks both to the importance of creating young (and hopefully lifelong) fans of their more seasoned franchises and to the ability to expand those franchises to several versions of the same character.
9 New Trailers You May Have Missed This Week: From ‘A League of Their Own’ to ‘Blonde’ (Video)
Following July’s packed movie slate, more upcoming TV shows and films are beginning to roll out their trailers. “Never Have I Ever” Season 3 dropped its first trailer ahead of the August 12 premiere, while large casts have fans excited for the remaining summer TV shows, including Nick Offerman, Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, and Roberta Colindrez in “A League of Their Own.”
‘The Bachelorette': Journey to Paris Brings Rejection, Self-Doubt and Confessions
Keep reading for major spoilers for season 19 episode 4 of “The Bachelorette.”. On the heels a tumultuous last episode, in which three men rejected Rachel’s rose and Hayden called Gabby “rough around the edges,” the Bachelorettes are headed to the city of love! (Paris, France for all you philistines out there.)
‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Edges ‘Nope’ With $22.5 Million Box Office Opening
Warner Bros.’ “DC League of Super-Pets” is opening beneath pre-weekend box office projections with $9.3 million grossed from 4,314 theaters on opening day, with projections now set for a $22.5 million opening weekend. Prior to release, the animated superhero film starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart had...
Cyndi Lauper Joins Amazon’s ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ in Recurring Guest Role
Pop star legend Cyndi Lauper has boarded Amazon’s upcoming series “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” an individual with knowledge of the move told TheWrap on Monday. The “Time After Time” singer will play the recurring guest role of Ruthie — described as a Broadway theatre usher who moonlights as a private investigator and stirs up trouble for Dolores Roach.
Why Sylvester Stallone Doesn’t Have Any ‘Rocky’ Ownership
After years of silence, Sylvester Stallone has recently voiced his discontent regarding his lack of ownership in the “Rocky” franchise by throwing punches at producer Irwin Winkler, but why doesn’t the star have any ownership of the series he created?. After revealing his frustration regarding his lack...
Dolph Lundgren Stands in Sly Stallone’s Corner Over ‘Rocky’ Spinoff Fight
Dolph Lundgren has spoken out and is standing in Sylvester Stallone’s corner over the upcoming “Rocky” spinoff “Drago.”. “Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff,” Lundgren posted on his Instagram page. “There’s no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa – just so all the fans can relax…There ya go.”
Nick Offerman Joins ‘Mission: Impossible 8,’ Breaks Silence on Role: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’ (Exclusive)
The cast of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part Two” has just gotten bigger. After news leaked last week that Holt McCallany would be joining the cast of “Mission: Impossible 8” (scheduled for release on June 28, 2024), writer/director Christopher McQuarrie let slip on Twitter that there’s another new member of the team: Nick Offerman. And what’s more, the “Parks and Recreation” and “Devs” actor will appear on Light the Fuse, the “Mission: Impossible”-focused podcast co-hosted by TheWrap’s Drew Taylor (yours truly), this Wednesday to talk about his new role.
‘The Gray Man’ Ending Explained: Russo Brothers Tease Further Adventures
Joe and Anthony Russo’s “The Gray Man” has already become one of the most popular Netflix original movies ever, and it’s only been out for a week. But if you have some lingering questions about the ending, we’ve got you covered. Based on a series...
