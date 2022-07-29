Sarah Drew Explains How Apple TV+’s ‘Amber Brown’ Helped Her ‘Take an Honest Look’ at Being a Mom

www.thewrap.com
‘Paper Girls’ Star Fina Strazza Breaks Down KJ’s Conversation With Her Future Girlfriend: ‘She Needs Someone to Tell Her It’s OK’
”That storyline is so important to so many of the fans of the comics,“ Strazza explained to TheWrap. “Paper Girls” is a sci-fi adventure through and through, but, like any good adventure, it packs a few emotional punches. Among them is a conversation that KJ (played by Fina Strazza) gets to have in the future — but not with herself. It’s a moment with her future girlfriend, as she comes to terms with her sexuality.
Chris Rock Speaks Out After Will Smith’s Video Apology: ‘Everybody Is Trying to Be a F–ing Victim’
Chris Rock’s reaction to Will Smith’s emotional video apology for that Oscars slap? A shrug and a new nickname for the “King Richard” star: “Suge Smith.”. Rock took the stage for a show at the Fox Theatre Atlanta, Georgia just hours after Smith released the video, where, according to People, he didn’t address the apology, but told the crowd, “Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I got kids,” he said, referencing jailed Death Row Records cofounder Suge Knight.
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Jessica Alba Refuses to Speak About Her Kidnapping as a 15-Year-Old From the Set of NBC TV Show ‘Flipper’
Some fans also wondered if Jessica Alba's kidnapping at 14 years old stopped her from acting at the height of her career.
Mark Wahlberg teases daughter for picking ‘most expensive’ extracurricular
Actor Mark Wahlberg isn't exactly "thrilled" by his youngest daughter's favorite extracurricular activity. While appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Wahlberg teased his daughter for her taking up "the most expensive sport possible — horseback riding. "She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing,"...
Ariana Grande fires back at fan asking her to “remember that you’re a singer”
Ariana Grande has responded to a fan that seemed to take aim at her entrepreneurial endeavours, assuring them that despite an uptick in content related to her R.E.M. Beauty brand, she’s “never felt like more of a singer”. While promoting the line on TikTok this week, one...
Ex Victoria's Secret Staffers Say Male Execs Only Cared About an 'Unattainable, Bombshell' Image
Victoria's Secret's rise to international superstardom and its subsequent dark turn under former CEO Leslie Wexner has been thrusted into the spotlight once again after Hulu debuted its latest documentary Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons earlier this month. In the second episode of the much talked-about docuseries, Sharleen Ernster, a...
Britney Spears: My Mom Is a LIAR! She Abused Me, and I Can Prove It!
Earlier this week, Britney Spears posted screenshots of text conversations that took place while she was a resident at a mental healthcare facility in 2019. Britney posted texts that she sent to her mother, Lynne Spears, and a friend named Jansen, in which the singer asked for their help. She...
Daniel Craig Almost Worked On Another Fan-Favorite Spy Project, But He Was Too Busy Playing James Bond
If it wasn't for his busy schedule saving the world, outgoing James Bond actor Daniel Craig could have made a guest appearance on a spy project he's actually a huge fan of.
Serial cheater targets unsuspecting woman at work by befriending her
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The topic of a husband cheating on his wife can definitely be a touchy subject.
‘Road House’ Remake With Jake Gyllenhaal From Director Doug Liman Lands at Amazon, Sets Full Cast
Jake Gyllenhaal will star in a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film “Road House” from director Doug Liman that’s set at Amazon, the studio announced Tuesday. The project was first announced last year at MGM and will now move to Prime Video, and Amazon has also now set the full cast for the film.
Bob Odenkirk Says You Haven’t Seen the Last of Walt and Jesse on ‘Better Call Saul’
Monday night’s episode of “Better Call Saul” delivered some long-awaited cameos for fans when Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul showed up, reprising their “Breaking Bad” characters. But according to “Saul” star Bob Odenkirk, there’s still more of them to come. Granted, fans...
Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio Prove They’re a Mini Kravis With Bathroom PDA
Watch: Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker Flaunt Kravis-Style PDA. Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker shared some of their affection to the ‘gram on July 27 when Charli posted a snap of her and Landon kissing in a bathroom to her Instagram Stories. And let us just say, their selfie...
Brad Pitt leads an impressive cast in a goofy trip going nowhere fast in 'Bullet Train'
When Adam Sandler makes a movie like “Grown Ups,” critics — this one included — complain that he seems more interested in entertaining his pals in the cast than entertaining the audience. I don’t know if Brad Pitt is friends with the many famous people in “Bullet Train,” some of whom make uncredited cameos, but it leaves you with the same sort of feeling. Director David Leitch’s film, based on the novel by Kôtarô Isaka, is a...
James Marsden Knew About His ‘Westworld’ Return Back in Season 2: ‘It’s a Very Carefully Planned Artistic Journey’
James Marsden’s return to “Westworld” in Season 4 came as a delightful shock to many fans given his character’s death back in Season 2, but the actor has known about his return ever since he was first killed off. Creators and showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan sat Marsden down at the beginning of the HBO sci-fi series’ second season to tell him the story arc for Teddy, including his character’s death towards the end of the season. But at the same time, they told Marsden Teddy would return in Season 4.
Buongiorno! Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Goes to Italy With Mom After Paris Trip With Ben Affleck
Buongiorno! Emme Muñiz was seen wearing an adorable sweater while out in Capri, Italy with their fashionista mom, Jennifer Lopez, on Thursday, July 28, following their Paris vacay with Ben Affleck. The 14-year-old chose a warm, gray long-sleeved knit top with brown cargo pants, white sneakers and black nail...
‘Better Call Saul’ Finally Comes Full Circle With ‘Breaking Bad’
Spoiler Alert: The following article contains plot details for third to last episode of AMC’s “Better Call Saul”. After several confirmations from both creators and stars in recent months, and years of eager anticipation from fans, “Better Call Saul” finally welcomed Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) into the fold.
Rick Beato finally gives a tour of his studio: “There’s actually about 20 feet behind the camera – where all the secret stuff is”
Producer and YouTube personality Rick Beato has finally given a tour of his impressive studio, revealing racks of Les Pauls and a mighty collection of pedals. Fans on YouTube have been hoping for a full tour for quite some time, and in the video Beato confirms that his backdrop wall of amps is in fact not a greenscreen like some have questioned. In the video he gives a look into his collection of guitars, pedals, amps and computer setup.
‘Super Giant Robot Brothers’ Exclusive Sneak Peek Features Epic Sibling Rivalry (Video)
“Super Giant Robot Brothers” is a new 3D animated action-comedy coming to Netflix in days, and TheWrap has an exclusive sneak peek at a scene from the series. In the clip, which you can watch below, Shiny (the red one) accuses Thunder (the silver one) of stealing his, well, “thunder.”
Ioan Gruffudd Pleads With Judge To Order Ex Alice Evans To Stop Leaking His Texts To Their Daughter Online
Ioan Gruffudd has rushed back to court pleading with a judge to tell his estranged wife to stop leaking their personal text conversations online, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 48-year-old Fantastic Four actor requested to amend his restraining order petition against his ex, Alice Evans. Ioan was granted a temporary restraining order in February, weeks after he filed for divorce. In his new filing, he said Alice has continued to cause him issues and wants additional provisions added to the order. He demands Alice not make any posts on any social media account, “including...
