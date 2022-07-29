‘HSMTMTS': Disney OGs Jason Earles and Corbin Bleu Discuss ‘Meta and Bizarre’ Season 3

www.thewrap.com
Pat Carroll, TV and Stage Actress and Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Dies at 95
Pat Carroll, an Emmy-winning actress who appeared on “Laverne & Shirley” and was the voice of Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” has died at the age of 95 from pneumonia, her daughter Tara Karsian announced on her Facebook page. “It is with a heavy...
Selena Gomez to Star in ‘Working Girl’ Remake at 20th Century
Selena Gomez is in final negotiations to star in a remake of “Working Girl,” the 1988 Mike Nichols comedy, that 20th Century Studios is developing, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Ilana Pena is writing the script for the rebooted property, and it’s likely that...
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Co-Creators Explain Their ‘Big Swing’ to Turn ‘A’ Into a Slasher
Already, “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” is subverting expectations with the latest take on Sara Shephard’s young adult novels. In the first three episodes, which debuted on HBO Max last Thursday, the series firmly established itself in the vein of slasher flicks, unlike its predecessors. “I think...
‘Everything’s Trash’ Adds June Diane Raphael as ‘Formidable, Nightmare Boss’ (Exclusive)
A bad boss is heading the way of podcaster Phoebe (Phoebe Robinson) on Freeform’s new comedy “Everything’s Trash.”. TheWrap can exclusively reveal that June Diane Raphael is playing Jax, who showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Groff says is a “very funny and formidable, nightmare boss.”. “Jax...
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Directors and A24 Team With Showtime for Comedy Pilot ‘Mason’
Showtime has greenlit the half-hour comedy pilot “Mason,” produced by A24 and created and executive produced by Nathan Min (“Joe Pera Talks To You), who also stars. The Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan), who directed “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” will direct and executive produce alongside Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (“Minari,” “Nope”).
Chris Rock Speaks Out After Will Smith’s Video Apology: ‘Everybody Is Trying to Be a F–ing Victim’
Chris Rock’s reaction to Will Smith’s emotional video apology for that Oscars slap? A shrug and a new nickname for the “King Richard” star: “Suge Smith.”. Rock took the stage for a show at the Fox Theatre Atlanta, Georgia just hours after Smith released the video, where, according to People, he didn’t address the apology, but told the crowd, “Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I got kids,” he said, referencing jailed Death Row Records cofounder Suge Knight.
‘Road House’ Remake With Jake Gyllenhaal From Director Doug Liman Lands at Amazon, Sets Full Cast
Jake Gyllenhaal will star in a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film “Road House” from director Doug Liman that’s set at Amazon, the studio announced Tuesday. The project was first announced last year at MGM and will now move to Prime Video, and Amazon has also now set the full cast for the film.
‘Peaky Blinders’ Boss Steven Knight Teams Up With Elisabeth Moss for FX’s Limited Hulu Series ‘The Veil’
“Peaky Blinders” boss Steven Knight is teaming up with “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss for a new limited series from FX for Hulu — “The Veil.”. Knight will write and executive produce the series, while Moss will star in the newly-ordered series and serve as an EP.
Taron Egerton Reveals Why He Pulled Himself Out of Han Solo Auditions: ‘I Got on the Falcon’ (Video)
Taron Egerton, who was in the running to play a young Han Solo in 2018’s prequel “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” revealed that he “removed himself” from the project because he just couldn’t see himself in the part. During a recent appearance on the...
‘Paper Girls’ Star Fina Strazza Breaks Down KJ’s Conversation With Her Future Girlfriend: ‘She Needs Someone to Tell Her It’s OK’
”That storyline is so important to so many of the fans of the comics,“ Strazza explained to TheWrap. “Paper Girls” is a sci-fi adventure through and through, but, like any good adventure, it packs a few emotional punches. Among them is a conversation that KJ (played by Fina Strazza) gets to have in the future — but not with herself. It’s a moment with her future girlfriend, as she comes to terms with her sexuality.
Bob Odenkirk Says You Haven’t Seen the Last of Walt and Jesse on ‘Better Call Saul’
Monday night’s episode of “Better Call Saul” delivered some long-awaited cameos for fans when Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul showed up, reprising their “Breaking Bad” characters. But according to “Saul” star Bob Odenkirk, there’s still more of them to come. Granted, fans...
‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn Fulfills Eddie Munson’s Dreams, Jams With Metallica (Video)
The actor flew flawlessly through the ”Master of Puppets“ riff backstage at Lollapalooza. Metallica has taken their affiliation with Eddie Munson and “Stranger Things” to yet another level. First, there was a TikTock tribute earlier this month. Then the legendary band heaped effusive praise on the...
Dolph Lundgren Stands in Sly Stallone’s Corner Over ‘Rocky’ Spinoff Fight
Dolph Lundgren has spoken out and is standing in Sylvester Stallone’s corner over the upcoming “Rocky” spinoff “Drago.”. “Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff,” Lundgren posted on his Instagram page. “There’s no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa – just so all the fans can relax…There ya go.”
‘Better Call Saul’ Finally Comes Full Circle With ‘Breaking Bad’
Spoiler Alert: The following article contains plot details for third to last episode of AMC’s “Better Call Saul”. After several confirmations from both creators and stars in recent months, and years of eager anticipation from fans, “Better Call Saul” finally welcomed Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) into the fold.
Sylvester Stallone Throws Another Punch at Irwin Winkler Over ‘Rocky’ Spinoff: ‘Return My Rights Bloodsuckers!’
Sylvester Stallone is voicing his displeasure, again, at the development of a spinoff of “Rocky” character Drago, this time demanding that producer Irwin Winkler and his partners return the rights to the characters. “After IRWIN WINKLER and FAMILY SUCK ROCKY DRY!” Stallone’s Instagram post begins, accompanying a photo...
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Daughter is Almost 2 — & They May Be Ready for More Babies
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will soon celebrate their daughter Daisy Dove’s second birthday on August 26, 2020. With their little one growing up in the blink of an eye, it’s safe to say that babies are on their minds. In a recent interview, Perry set the record straight on whether the pair will welcome more kids in the future.
‘The Bachelorette': Journey to Paris Brings Rejection, Self-Doubt and Confessions
Keep reading for major spoilers for season 19 episode 4 of “The Bachelorette.”. On the heels a tumultuous last episode, in which three men rejected Rachel’s rose and Hayden called Gabby “rough around the edges,” the Bachelorettes are headed to the city of love! (Paris, France for all you philistines out there.)
Hollywood Remembers Nichelle Nichols as ‘Ground-Breaker’ Who Showed ‘the Extraordinary Power of Black Women’
The death of “Star Trek” legend Nichelle Nichols Sunday opened the flood gates of mourners who remembered her not only for her cosmic contribution to the entertainment industry as one of the first Black women featured in a major TV series, but also for the warmth and generosity of her soul.
9 New Trailers You May Have Missed This Week: From ‘A League of Their Own’ to ‘Blonde’ (Video)
Following July’s packed movie slate, more upcoming TV shows and films are beginning to roll out their trailers. “Never Have I Ever” Season 3 dropped its first trailer ahead of the August 12 premiere, while large casts have fans excited for the remaining summer TV shows, including Nick Offerman, Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, and Roberta Colindrez in “A League of Their Own.”
Netflix Sues Songwriters Behind Unauthorized ‘Bridgerton’ Musical After For-Pay Performance
Netflix is suing the songwriting team behind the unauthorized “Bridgerton” musical for infringement, court documents filed Friday in a Washington, DC US District Court revealed. Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear created the homage to the smash hit Netflix show in 2021 with a series of music videos posted...
