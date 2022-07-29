ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiverton, RI

‘Absolutely disgusting’: Restaurant gets backlash for sharing offensive Anne Frank meme

By Nexstar Media Wire, Anita Baffoni
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEXm4_0gxlKR4g00

TIVERTON, R.I. ( WPRI ) — A restaurant in Rhode Island continues to receive backlash after posting an offensive meme on social media last week.

The Atlantic Sports Bar and Restaurant in Tiverton has received sharp criticism since Friday, when a photo of Holocaust victim Anne Frank appeared on its Facebook account. The photo contained a caption reading, “It’s hotter than an oven out there … and I should know!” as first reported by Jessica Machado at WBSM Radio.

Machado said she called the restaurant and spoke with the owner, who allegedly told her he “Googled it” and posted it because he “thought it was funny,” according to Machado.

Couple charged with stealing IDs of dead kids, conspiring against the government

The post was later deleted, though screengrabs of the restaurant’s Facebook page are still circulating online.

In its place, the restaurant posted a lengthy apology and claimed there was “no excuse” for the post, as reported by The Boston Globe.

The Atlantic’s Facebook page has since been deleted entirely.

Within hours of posting the meme, the Atlantic also began receiving negative reviews on Yelp.

“This restaurant posted an offensive, distasteful and antisemitic meme recently, making light of the horrors of the Holocaust,” wrote one reviewer, who left a one-star rating.

“Your antisemitic remark is absolutely disgusting,” another Yelp user said.

As a result of increased activity on the restaurant’s Yelp page, the platform temporarily disabled comments on Wednesday afternoon.

In an alert to users, Yelp said it would be suspending reviews as they investigate the content that has caused “increased public attention.”

“While racism has no place on Yelp and we unequivocally reject racism or discrimination in any form, all reviews on Yelp must reflect an actual first-hand consumer experience (even if that means disabling the ability for users to express points of view we might agree with),” reads an alert that appears on the Atlantic’s Yelp page.

WPRI has reached out to the Atlantic for comment, but had not yet heard back as of Thursday.

Frank, a 15-year-old Jewish girl, died during the Holocaust. She and her family were captured by the Nazis after hiding inside an attic during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands for more than two years. Frank’s diary, which she kept while in hiding, has since been published in a number of languages, including the English version, “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tiverton, RI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Frank
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy