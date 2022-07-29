Major disaster declared for 13 flooded counties

www.kentuckytoday.com
More than 1,300 have been rescued from flooding, governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday morning that 37 people are now confirmed dead from the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky, and that the number of fatalities will continue to rise as more areas become accessible to search and rescue crews. During a Capitol press conference...
Death toll rises to 37 from flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – At least 37 people have been confirmed dead due to devastating flooding that has hit the southeast part of the state, and Gov. Andy Beshear says the number will continue to grow in the coming days, as more areas become accessible. Deaths have come from...
Better signs in state COVID-19 cases
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The weekly COVID-19 report issued Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health is one of the most positive ones in several weeks, showing drops in new cases, deaths, and the state’s positivity rate. A total of 14,654 new cases were reported to the...
GOP headache: Kansas poised for independent bid for governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A hard-right Kansas lawmaker who has clashed with Republican leaders was poised Monday to win a spot on the November ballot as an independent candidate for governor, helped by allies of Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly. State Sen. Dennis Pyle, of Hiawatha, a Republican until June,...
Draft rules released to govern police conduct in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A proposed set of conduct and discipline standards applicable to all law enforcement agencies in Oregon were published Monday. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports in several instances, the commission charged with establishing the new rules left room for officers found to have committed serious, often illegal offenses to keep their jobs. For example, officers who commit sexual assault or intentional physical assault may not be fired if there are mitigating factors.
Ex-lawmaker, party chief pleads guilty to fraud
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana Democratic Party leader who resigned from the state Senate earlier this year, citing depression and a gambling addiction, pleaded guilty Monday to a federal wire fraud charge. Former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance, court...
'His heart was in it': Reporter covered Navajo for 5 decades
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Bill Donovan, a prolific journalist who covered the Navajo Nation for five decades at newspapers in New Mexico and Arizona, has died. He was 76. Donovan recently was hospitalized with pneumonia and died Saturday night at his home in Torrance, California, surrounded by loved ones, said his daughter, Kelly Cunningham.
