Much Lauded Security Initiative Launches in Rockland

NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its August application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
Ribbon cut on largest building in Orange County
MONTGOMERY – Medline, a major manufacturer and distributor of health and hospital supplies, outgrew its Wawayanda distribution center, so the company sought and won approvals to construct a 1.3 million square foot facility in the Town of Montgomery. That is operational now and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held on...
Residents in one NJ county getting chance to go to college tuition-free
PATERSON (PIX11) — Despite the obstacles handed to her, Erica Plaza has always kept her eye on the ball. The Paterson mom has raised three sons on her own, seeing them thrive and move on to big things. Now she’s taking the plunge and heading back into the classroom. “Now that my son, the little one, is […]
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky resigns
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, resigned on Friday. He had served Nassau County’s south shore since 2016 and co-chaired the state environmental committee. The resignation was unexpected. Kaminski was scheduled to finish his term on December 31, 2022. In a letter, Kaminsky told Majority Leader Andrea...
White Plains Hospital named a ‘Best Hospital in America’
White Plains Hospital has been named one of the country’s Best Hospitals in the inaugural Money (formerly Money Magazine) national rankings. The hospital is one of just 148 in the nation—as well as one of only four in New York state, and the only hospital in Westchester County—to be included.
City of Newburgh fire brings large mutual aid response
NEWBURGH – Fire in two buildings at 96 Overlook Place in the City of Newburgh Monday afternoon brought out a large mutual aid response from several area fire departments. The three-alarm fire was called in around 3:15 p.m., and an hour-and-a-half later, additional fire departments were called in to assist.
UK Man Driving Wrong Way In Hudson Valley, NY, Seriously Injures 2 Kids
A UK Man was arrested for driving the wrong way in the Hudson Valley and causing a horrific accident that left two children fighting for their lives. On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 12:37 p.m., the Orangetown Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Rd in Blauvelt, New York.
Ed Day Voices Concerns Over MTA Congestion Pricing Plan's Non-inclusion of Rockland County
Last week, the MTA announced the implementation of a new, five-member Traffic Mobility Review Board (TMRB) that will develop recommendations for toll rates and any credits, discounts, or exemptions if the Federal Highway Administration approves the implementation of congestion pricing. The rates will be based on traffic patterns, traffic mitigation...
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of Long Island Physician for Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
Payam Toobian, M.D., Allegedly Paid Kickbacks to Physicians for Patient. Referrals and Subjected Medicaid Patients to Unnecessary Radiological Tests. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
Hudson Valley Teen Still Missing From New York, Cops Ask For Help
Police from the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a missing teen from the region. It's been almost four months since 16-year-old Aaliyah Jennings went missing from Dutchess County. Police Search For Missing Teen From Dutchess County, New York. On Friday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police...
Jersey City Housing Authority providing free computers for families
The organization announced they are providing 150 computers to give underprivileged families a chance to have computer access as well as access to education opportunities for children.
New Village of Goshen cop receives top honors in basic training class
GOSHEN – Village of Goshen Police Patrolman Darren Swensen graduated on Friday with top honors in the latest Police Basic Training class at the Police Chiefs’ Association of Orange County Police Academy. Swensen was awarded a plaque as Top Overall Graduate and also received the Chief and Detective...
No college degree? Here are 40 of the highest-paying jobs in NYC that don’t require one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You don’t always need a college degree to get a well-paying job. Data journalism website Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all high-paying jobs in New York City that don’t require higher education — based on the 2021 annual mean wage.
Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none
A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
Chemical Spill Results in Fire at Spring Valley Bicycle Shop
Fire Departments from Nyack, Spring Valley, and West Haverstraw responded to a chemical fire at the Valley Cycle Shop, 139 Route 59 in Nanuet. They were joined by the Rockland County HazMat Task Force. After a few moments on the scene, the Fire Chief requested Emergency Medical Services to evaluate...
An Upstate County Is Named New York’s Healthiest! Do You Agree?
The Capital Region has so much to offer when it comes to health. There’s the CDPHP bikes, lots of beautiful parks, and great natural areas to explore if you want to get out and exercise. If you’re looking for a meal, we have plenty of great, healthy restaurants to fit all tastes. There’s also a healthy sense of community and togetherness here.
Statement from Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro following the passing of Donald “Don” Cady, Sr.
Statement from Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro. following the passing of Donald “Don” Cady, Sr. “Don Cady Sr. was an example of service. A dedicated US Navy Korean War veteran and 60-year member of the Pleasant Valley Fire Department, including past president and fire commissioner, he was the embodiment of community and national service. He was among the first class of Walkway Over the Hudson Ambassadors and his family’s business, Masten Feeds, has been a fixture in Pleasant Valley for decades. We’re blessed to have known him, and his life’s work has made our community a better place. We share our deepest condolences with his loved ones, friends, and all who had the privilege to meet him. His legacy will have a lasting impact on Dutchess County and its residents.”
Newburgh man arrested in Wallkill with gun
TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 41-year-old Newburgh man has been arrested by Wallkill Town Police for possession of a gun. At about 4:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, Police Officer Kenneth Anderson responded to a report of a suspicious man in the area of East Main Street and Carpenter Avenue.
WESTCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER BEGINS “DRIVE THROUGH” ORTHOPOXVIRUS POXVIRIDNE VACCINATIONS WEDNESDAY AUGUST 3, then 9 TO 5 PM Thursday and Friday–and Monday Through Friday thereafter. By Appointment ONLY. Call 914-326-2060 MONDAY MORNING.
New York television stations reported Friday evening the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla would begin “Drive-through” Orthopoxvirus Poxviridne vaccinations Wednesday August 3, for those who qualify, over 18 years of age and displaying symptoms. There is some confustion on the Friday television reports as to whether the vaccinations begin Monday or Wednesday. But there is no one to answer calls on the appointment number given by the Westchester Medical Center Friday evening. The Westchester Medical Center is at.
