ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Everything said during the Pac-12 Leadership Q&A

By Steve Bartle
247Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Muir
247Sports

Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’

Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#Pac 12 Football#Ucla Football#American Football#College Football#Pac 12 Media Day#Cfp#Sec#Bcs
247Sports

AAC signs entire Arkansas men's basketball team to NIL deal

The entire Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team has signed an NIL agreement with the Athlete Advocate Consortium (AAC) — cofounded by Bryan and Mandy Hunt — it was announced Monday evening. The Northwest Arkansas-based NIL organization partners student-athletes with area charities, and the Hoop Hogs will support the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit

AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

WVU football: ESPN FPI updates predictions for 2022 schedule

We're a month out from the start of the 2022 football season when West Virginia will kick off their fall against rival Pitt, as the two teams renew The Backyard Brawl. Even though we did this piece earlier in the summer, ESPN has already changed WVU's odds of winning this game. How does ESPN's Football Power Index project this season to go? Right now, the model projects WVU to go 5.2-6.8.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

College football rankings: Top 25 coaches entering 2022 season

If you're into divisiveness at the start of fall camp this month, try ranking college football's top 25 coaches and doing so in an order that appeases everyone — it's impossible. Winning is everything and in the new era of transfer portal madness, NIL advantages and unequal revenue distribution among the major conferences, there's an elite group of coaches capable of competing for national championships annually with the others simply fighting for a shot to be in the mix.
NFL
247Sports

South Carolina football: 10 players who will unlock the Gamecocks’ offense

Shane Beamer and South Carolina open fall practice this week and there's good reason for the palpable buzz emanating from the program. The Gamecocks have a new leader in Oklahoma transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler, one of 10 players we are projecting to unlock Marcus Satterfield's offense, and there's stability under center for the first time in several years.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks become overwhelming favorites to land blue-chip WR out of Arizona

It didn’t take long for the Oregon Ducks to become the front runners in the recruitment for 4-star wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. After the blue-chip prospect showed out and had a great performance at Oregon’s Saturday Night Live camp, the Ducks extended an offer. From there, the Crystal Ball predictions started flooding in. According to a total of 6 predictions, all logged within the past 24 hours, Oregon is an overwhelming favorite to land Lane, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 49 WR and No. 371 overall player in the 2023 class. Lane has a close relationship with Ducks freshman WR Kyler Kasper, who traveled with him to Eugene this weekend ahead of his first season with the Ducks. There is no telling when Lane might make his commitment, but Duck fans should feel confident about him choosing to come to Eugene. Crystal Ball Prediction Film Ja’Kobi Lane’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 AZ WR Rivals 3 5.7 AZ WR ESPN 3 78 AZ WR On3 Recruiting 4 90 AZ WR 247 Composite 4 0.8940 AZ WR Vitals Hometown Mesa, Arizona Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-5 Weight 175 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 30, 2022 Visited Oregon on July 30, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Auburn Tigers Iowa State Cyclones Twitterhttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/155374889344730726411
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Louisiana QB Rickie Collins decommits from Purdue

LSU's top quarterback target for the 2023 class is back on the open market as Purdue commitment Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue. Collins visited LSU on Friday and posted the following message on Twitter. “I wanna thank Coach Biagi for developing the relationship necessary for me to believe that I...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Where KU football's 2023 recruiting class stands as August gets going

It's been a good seven days for Lance Leipold, Brian Borland and Jim Panagos, as KU football has landed a pair of defensive tackles in the class of 2023. With Blake Herold and Marcus Calvin on board, KU is up to eight verbal commitments in the class of 2023 as KU's preseason camp begins on Tuesday and recruiting begins to slow down for the month. KU's eight verbal pledges puts the Jayhawks at No. 65 nationally and No. 10 in the Big 12 with roughly four and a half months until National Signing Day.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy