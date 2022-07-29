Groups call for ouster of senator from committees

rrobserver.com
Related
Leading Democrats for 2024 if Joe Biden Does Not Run: Poll
Just 22 percent of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024, with 61 percent opposed, according to a Decision Desk HQ poll.
US sues Idaho over abortion law, citing medical emergencies
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it would criminalize doctors who provide medically-necessary treatment that is protected under federal law. The federal government brought the suit seeking to invalidate the state’s “criminal prohibition on providing...
Comments / 0