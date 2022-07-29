Montefiore Nyack Hospital Builds Massive Parking Garage for Patients, Visitors, and Staff

rocklanddaily.com
therealdeal.com
Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none
A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ribbon cut on largest building in Orange County
MONTGOMERY – Medline, a major manufacturer and distributor of health and hospital supplies, outgrew its Wawayanda distribution center, so the company sought and won approvals to construct a 1.3 million square foot facility in the Town of Montgomery. That is operational now and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held on...
Woonsocket Call
Bergen County, NJ, Innovative Senior Housing Community Design Completed and Is Open for Business
MONTVALE, N.J. - August 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pike Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Pike Construction Co LLC, has announced the completion of Thrive at Montvale Senior Living Community in Montvale, NJ. Thrive at Montvale is an innovative, state-of-the-art senior complex with luxury design features that encourage social interaction. A...
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
rocklanddaily.com
Chemical Spill Results in Fire at Spring Valley Bicycle Shop
Fire Departments from Nyack, Spring Valley, and West Haverstraw responded to a chemical fire at the Valley Cycle Shop, 139 Route 59 in Nanuet. They were joined by the Rockland County HazMat Task Force. After a few moments on the scene, the Fire Chief requested Emergency Medical Services to evaluate...
White Plains Hospital closer to acquiring dirty gas station
A federal judge has cleared the way for a deal by White Plains Hospital to buy a contaminated gas station property on East Post Road. The proposed sale has been stalled by the White Plains Housing Authority over concerns that a toxic groundwater plume is migrating toward the nearby Winbrook Apartments.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour the Expansive Westchester County Property of Two New York City Transplants
Michelle and Alex Bea moved to the same suburban New York town—in Westchester County—twice before it felt like home. “When we first arrived in Rye in 2009, we had a six-month-old and four pieces of furniture,” Michelle says. “We rented a big house, which remained mostly empty.”
News 12
Medline opens multimillion-dollar distribution center in Montgomery
Medline held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for its new facility on Route 416 in Montgomery. The national company makes essential supplies for advanced hospital care and surgical kits. The $120 million building replaces the old one in Middletown. “This is really a milestone for Orange County. Over a 1 million-square-foot,...
Residents in one NJ county getting chance to go to college tuition-free
PATERSON (PIX11) — Despite the obstacles handed to her, Erica Plaza has always kept her eye on the ball. The Paterson mom has raised three sons on her own, seeing them thrive and move on to big things. Now she’s taking the plunge and heading back into the classroom. “Now that my son, the little one, is […]
rocklanddaily.com
One of Monsey's Last, Large Undeveloped Pieces of Land Sells for $38 Million
One of the last large, undeveloped parcels in Monsey was purchased for $38 million. The purchase was made by Regency Estates at Viola Hills, LLC, part of Berel (Barry) Farkas’ Brooklyn-based Lightstone Management group and managed by Menachem Silber. The acquisition was financed by two mortgages totaling $25.5 million from a Brooklyn-based entity formed to provide the financing, 260 Viola Lend I, LLC, and 260 Viola Lend M, LLC.
UK Man Driving Wrong Way In Hudson Valley, NY, Seriously Injures 2 Kids
A UK Man was arrested for driving the wrong way in the Hudson Valley and causing a horrific accident that left two children fighting for their lives. On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 12:37 p.m., the Orangetown Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Rd in Blauvelt, New York.
longisland.com
Long Island Physician Indicted with Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
New fitness center opens in Bergen County, focusing on stretching
StretchLab Ridgewood had its grand opening Friday and offers customized assisted-stretching sessions to increase your range of motion and flexibility.
dogheirs.com
Dog Thrown Off New York Bridge Rescued After Good Samaritan Spots Him
A drowning dog is safe after he was reportedly thrown from a New York City bridge into the river below. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) shared a social media post on July 19 that their firefighters responded to a report about “a dog that was thrown off a bridge into the Harlem River and was in distress.”
Affordable Housing Lottery Opens for Hundreds of Units in Residential Tower on LIC Waterfront
A housing lottery has opened for 463 units in a new high-rise development on the Long Island City waterfront. The city is accepting applications for units in the mixed-use, two-tower development known as Gotham Point. The waterfront towers have commanding views of Manhattan. The development is currently under construction and...
ALERT CENTER: Ramapo police and Rockland County Sheriff stop shoplifter at Suffern Walmart
Ramapo Police Department shared pictures of the police and Rockland County Sheriff’s presence on Route 59 to stop a shoplifter at the Suffern Walmart.
N.J. hospital unveils $100M emergency room expansion
Jersey City Medical Center unveiled a $100 million, 60,000-square-foot expansion of its emergency department this week, a major step toward meeting the health care needs of one of the nation’s most densely populated counties. The expansion includes a new pediatric emergency department as well as more rooms and surgical...
rocklanddaily.com
Ed Day Voices Concerns Over MTA Congestion Pricing Plan's Non-inclusion of Rockland County
Last week, the MTA announced the implementation of a new, five-member Traffic Mobility Review Board (TMRB) that will develop recommendations for toll rates and any credits, discounts, or exemptions if the Federal Highway Administration approves the implementation of congestion pricing. The rates will be based on traffic patterns, traffic mitigation...
Plan to redevelop site in Beacon where celebrities once recuperated
A company that operates upscale inns and spas at Rhinebeck and Skaneateles in New York state and Plymouth, Massachusetts, along with a standalone spa in Albany wants to build a new inn and spa in Beacon. The Mirbeau Companies has applied for approval to build The Mirbeau Inn & Spa Beacon as part of a master plan for the 64-acre Tioronda Estate. The site includes the historic Howland Mansion and former Craig House sanitarium, where it is said celebrities such as Truman Capote, Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Gleason recuperated from various problems ranging from alcohol abuse to depression.
Bridgeport woman wakes from a coma to learn medical benefits were canceled
Sheila Ortiz, 37, told News 12 her doctors told her it's a miracle she survived after a car crash on I-95 left her car flipped over on the roadway.
