State inmate serving 1-year sentence dies in Bullock County

www.wbrc.com
Related
wbrc.com
Kidnapping arrest made after child found wandering in Tallapoosa County
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A kidnapping investigation is underway in Tallapoosa County, and one suspect is in custody. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said his department responded to a possible kidnapping call Monday morning on County Road 34 just south of Dadeville. He said the investigation led them to a 12-year-old girl wandering down a road. She was taken in for medical assistance.
Opelika Police search for local man wanted on attempted murder charges
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old Opelika man who is wanted on attempted murder charges. According to officials, Montavious Demetrel Dawson’s charges stem from an incident that happened on July 14 at the 100 block of Chester Avenue in Opelika, Alabama. Anyone with information is asked call the […]
WSFA
Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victims of a fatal Friday night shooting. According to police, 30-year-old William Lee, of Montgomery, died Friday night at a local hospital. The other victim, 30-year-old Emanuel Harmon Jr, of Montgomery, died at the hospital Saturday, police said. The shooting happened...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County murderer found dead in state prison
A 23-year-old man serving life sentences for his involvement with two 2015 murders and multiple robberies in Decatur has died. Cortez Mitchell was found unresponsive at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was taken to the health care unit and pronounced dead after life-saving measures failed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
1 dead, 1 critical in Friday night Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two men were shot Friday night. Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street at about 7:25 p.m. They found two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local...
Georgia man sentenced to prison for 145,800 milligrams worth of illegal oxycodone
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Marietta, Georgia, was sentenced to over ten years behind bars after he illegally distributed oxycodone pills over the course of several years, the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Alabama says. Court evidence shows that beginning in August of 2012,...
Georgia man killed in Alabama car crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Georgia man was killed in a Friday morning crash in Henry County. Abbeville and Henry County officials responded to a crash around four miles north of Abbeville. The single-vehicle crash happened around 5:15 a.m. when Clyde Humphrey, 70, left the road, ran into a culvert and then hit a […]
alabamanews.net
Montgomery police make arrest in Mobile Highway fatal shooting
Montgomery police have made an arrest in a homicide over the weekend. Police have charged 20-year-old Jalen Walker, of Prattville, in the shooting death of 40-year-old Shelby McGhee, of Montgomery. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Once they arrived, they found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
McCraney proclaims innocence, says “I’m ready” for murder trial
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney proclaimed his innocence as he walked into court for for one of this final times before his long-anticipated trial. “Yes, I am (ready),” he said of next month’s scheduled trial, which comes more than three years after his startling arrest in the cold case murders of two Dothan teens.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery woman charged in Pike Road robbery
A Montgomery woman has been charged with aiding and abetting in a robbery and chase in Pike Road Tuesday. Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 12000 block of Highway 80 E. in response to gas stations in that area being robbed. Court records say the gas stations were the Pike Road Eagle and Circle K near I-85.
Wetumpka Herald
Boat collision injures three on Lake Martin
An early Saturday morning boating accident sent two to the hospital and injured another. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Stratos bass boat and a personal watercraft collided at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30. “The operator and the passenger on the personal watercraft...
CPD: Two traffic stops leads to discovery of drugs, money, and firearms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Columbus Police Department announced that two traffic stops this week led to the discovery of drugs, money, and firearms. According to the police department, two traffic stops were conducted for minor violations that led to the following charges: Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute Drug Related Objects Possession […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
Comments / 0