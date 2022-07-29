State inmate serving 1-year sentence dies in Bullock County

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney proclaimed his innocence as he walked into court for for one of this final times before his long-anticipated trial. “Yes, I am (ready),” he said of next month’s scheduled trial, which comes more than three years after his startling arrest in the cold case murders of two Dothan teens.

DALE COUNTY, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO