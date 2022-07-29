Hog wild: Feral swine trappings, cleanups, federal funding in focus at Berkeley County Soil & Water Conservation meeting

www.postandcourier.com
Related
The Post and Courier
DuPont opens facility in Berkeley County to meet a growing demand
DuPont has had a long relationship with Berkeley County. It has 2,100 acres along the Cooper River on Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner. The company is known worldwide for its manufacturing of things that include: industrial chemicals, synthetics, building materials, cosmetics and medical supplies. At a ribbon cutting on...
The Post and Courier
More oversight with Berkeley County’s accommodations tax money
Berkeley County’s state accommodations tax is a 2 percent tax on all lodging and goes towards promoting and sustaining tourism in the county. There has been an accommodations tax for years, but in the past the money collected went to the Chamber of Commerce. But that ended because of the lack of transparency on how the money was spent.
The Post and Courier
School starts soon, will the busing get better in Berkeley County?
Administrators and teachers have already begun to get the ball the rolling on the 2022-23 school year. Students will be returning to class Aug. 15. Several of the them will arrive by bus. Last year was not a bright spot for district transportation. Students arrived late, some were not aware...
The Post and Courier
Tidelands Health renews prescription walk program at Brookgreen Gardens
When Lowcountry health care provider Tidelands Health launched its prescription walk program with Brookgreen Gardens in 2020, the program was quickly overshadowed by the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. A Walk in The Garden offers qualified patients a prescription for a free 30-day pass to Brookgreen Gardens, a former rice plantation turned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some sound alarm after Goose Creek fire captains terminated
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – President of the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina, Roger Odachowski, is expressing concerns after some Goose Creek firefighters were recently terminated at a time when the city’s fire department is facing nearly 20 vacancies. Odachowski said all of the city’s fire captains were recently demoted to lieutenant; however, their […]
The Post and Courier
Work is coming along on new park in Goose Creek
Construction on the Central Creek Park site at 101 Old Moncks Corner Road began in April and there are noticeable changes to the land. New paved paths, playground equipment and the frames of large structures are sprouting from the excavated land that once was home to Goose Creek’s Casey Recreation Center, which has since been torn down.
abcnews4.com
SCDOT announces emergency bridge deck repair on I-26 this Monday
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say crews will be performing an emergency bridge deck repair early this week. The repair is scheduled to begin around 6 a.m. on Monday, August 1 and take about 24 hours. Crews will be working near the 177...
pethelpful.com
Dog-Friendly Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina Is Way Too Cute for Words
Looking for a pet-friendly hotel that's truly welcoming to dogs can be more difficult than you'd think. Luckily, social media is making it easier than ever for pet parents to share both positive and negative experiences--so your search can be easier than ever!. Even if you're not in the market...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Renovated Mount Pleasant Library to open to the public
Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will open the renovated Mount Pleasant Library, located at 1133 Mathis Ferry Rd., on Aug. 6. The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. at the branch. “We are excited to have our Mount Pleasant location opening to our...
The Post and Courier
Behre: Charleston preservation expanding beyond painting, reroofing, fixing rot
The Carolopolis Awards — Charleston's longest-running awards that recognize owners who have furthered the city's preservation cause through their work on a particular building — have evolved significantly since they first were handed out more than two generations ago. The awards, whose name is a linguistic mashup of...
The Post and Courier
1555 Terns Nest Road, Charleston, SC 29412
This waterfront property has some of the most stunning and expansive views overlooking the most beautiful waterways and marshes on the island. Nested near the end of a cul-de-sac and just 3 miles from Folly Beach with views of both the Morris Island and Sullivans Island lighthouses. Upon entering the home you will notice the spacious family room w/ beautiful oak hardwood floors cathedral ceilings wood burning fireplace and double doors leading out to the back porch. The newly renovated kitchen is just off the family room and has been totally renovated to include all new stainless appliances custom white shaker soft close cabinets and pantry granite countertops and a custom walnut countertop on the island. The dining room is perfect for gatherings or just watching the wildlife activity out the back window. There is a bedroom downstairs that offers privacy for those guests who come visit with a full bath and laundry access. The primary bedroom is upstairs and has his and her closets with double doors leading out to a spacious private deck for the best spot of the house. The dock is just a short walk out the back door and to the water and includes a floating dock for tidal boat access. Owners have a 21 foot boat that has plenty of water coming and going with an exception of 1 hour of low tide (BUYER TO VERIFY IF IMPORTANT TO BUYER). There is plenty of extra storage space under the house. Fenced in yard for the pets minus along sea wall. Recent replacements include a new roof new HVAC entire fireplace to include chimney with new marble surround and mantle sea wall and dock. James Island is home to the 643-acre James Island County Park. Folly Beach is 3 miles away with biking lanes down Folly Rd. Folly Beach also has a public boat landing for launching the boat. 2599 Sol Legare Rd is another public boat landing nearby. Downtown Charleston and home to the Medical University of SC is 5 miles away. This neighborhood enters and exits at the stop light on Folly Road at the Harris Teeter shopping center and gas station. Kayak paddle board boat or just sit and take in the beauty this property has to offer. FYI: Detached garage next door is a separate TMS# and lot # and DOES NOT CONVEY with this property. A $2 500 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Business correction
The On Business column in today's Business section requires two clarifications. Key Square Capital's 2022 financial performance should have cited Bloomberg as the source. Also, Scott Bessent's family is one of the largest owners of farmland in North Dakota. Our twice-weekly newsletter features all the business stories shaping Charleston and...
The Post and Courier
August events hosted by Charleston County Parks
Aug. 5 from 7:30 – 11 p.m. Relax and enjoy traditional old school roots reggae with a new school attitude from Crucial Fiya in the beautiful outdoor setting of James Island County Park. Bring your chair or blanket and rock the night away! Food, beverages, and souvenirs will be available for purchase. Music begins at 8 p.m. Visit ccprc.com or call (843) 795-4386 for more information.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston commissary kitchen now home to nearly 50 F&B businesses
NORTH CHARLESTON — Restaurant-inside-a-restaurant businesses known as ghost kitchens swept the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but in Charleston few have risen. Instead, another ghost kitchen has become a household name for food and beverage industry professionals looking for commercial kitchen space to launch their food truck, pop-up or meal delivery service.
Unsafe bacteria levels found in 4 local waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Summer is in full swing in the Lowcountry and with feel-like temperatures expected to reach around 105 degrees, it is sure to be a scorcher this weekend. If you are looking for ways to cool off–swimming, boating, or enjoying other activities in and around the water–you might want to take note of […]
Boone Hall Farms closed sunflower fields due to recent heat
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Boone Hall Farms has closed its sunflower fields along Highway 17 because of recent heat. Boone Hall opened two of its sunflower fields last week as the tall, yellow flowers hit their peak. But recent high heat in the Lowcountry took its toll on the flowers. “The recent heat spell […]
FOX Carolina
SC horses diagnosed with untreatable life-threatening disease
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Three quarter horses have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA), a blood-borne illness that hasn’t been seen in the state since 2014. EIA does not infect humans, but it is transmitted between horses and other equine species by bloodsucking insects or infected medical equipment.
holycitysinner.com
Lung Cancer is Leading Cause of Cancer Deaths in SC, Yet Survey Reveals that Most are Not Concerned About Getting the Disease
Here in Charleston and across the nation, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths, however survey data released today show that only 40% of Americans are concerned that they might get lung cancer and only about one in five has talked to their doctor about their risk for the disease. Today on World Lung Cancer Day, the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE initiative released the 2022 Lung Health Barometer, a national survey that examines awareness, attitudes, and beliefs about lung cancer.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: South Carolinians need to get better at living with gators
The recent saga of Charleston neighbors questioning why city animal enforcement officers deposited a big gator in their community's pond made for some amusing fodder for metro columnist Brian Hicks, but the incident also points to a more serious lesson: We all need to do a better job of learning how to coexist with these wild animals.
Comments / 0