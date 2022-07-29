Draft Nuisance Code Becomes A Nuisance

losalamosreporter.com
Rio Rancho store changes how they do business amid NM-528 construction
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday marks one year since crews broke ground on a major Rio Rancho construction project. Businesses nearby have been impacted, but one local shop has made do with the roadwork by changing how they do business. “This morning a woman came in, she was...
Proposed ordinance would make arroyo camping illegal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council will also be voting Monday on whether to make camping in arroyos illegal. The ordinance, proposed by Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn, would make it easier for Albuquerque police to cite and detain people in order to remove them from the area. Right now, arroyos are considered private property because […]
Local organization demands Albuquerque city leaders freeze rent
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s been a big spike in the price of rent since last year. A local organization says the increase is forcing New Mexicans out on the street. Now they’re trying to stop rent from going up even more. The Peoples Housing Project, who also campaigned against a $50 million bond, that would […]
NM AG calls on city councilors after increase in bus crime
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) New Mexico’s Attorney General’s office believes shoplifters are using the public bus system as their get-away vehicles. Attorney General Hector Balderas says stopping shoplifters and other organized crime rings has become a mission, but he says the criminals are only getting more brazen. “Organized retail crime is now spilling into our public bus systems, and it’s now spilling into some of our local rural neighborhoods,” says Balderas.
Hotel chain in NM used ‘egregious’ tactics in pandemic to force out tenants, report finds
A congressional report on a national extended-stay hotel chain with properties in New Mexico found the corporation lied to tenants, turned off amenities, towed vehicles and otherwise engaged in “egregious” and “illegal” tactics to force people out of their homes despite pandemic-related eviction bans. Siegel rooms...
Public meeting set to consider land sale for proposed VA national cemetery
The New Mexico State Land Office Aug. 2 will host a public meeting to consider a proposal by the VA for a national veterans’ cemetery. That proposal includes the sale of the land, about 340 acres of state trust land on the northwestern edge of Rio Rancho, where the cemetery will be built.
Fireworks Shushed in Corrales As Village Council Declares an Emergency
Citing the drought and its characterization by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as “extreme to exceptional,” the village council of Corrales has banned the sales and use of fireworks. The ban was effective as of June 21 (Resolution No. 22-37) and will expire after August 22 unless the ordinance is otherwise amended, which won’t happen unless the drought appreciably eases by that date.
Santa Fe considers adding eight plaza event permits per year
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is considering an amendment to an ordinance that would allow up to eight cultural events on the plaza, including Juneteenth and Indigenous People’s Day. According to a city spokesperson, this is in addition to the eight commercial events allowed on the plaza per calendar year. But […]
Opinion: The Duke City Is Trying out a Zero-Fare Bus Experiment
It's so expensive to purchase gasoline these days, as many families and workers who commute to and from the office will tell you. Putting food on the table can also be quite a challenge, not to mention covering the minutiae of expenses that crop up along with the rent, such as garbage costs, electricity bills, and the like. For those who pay a mortgage monthly, property taxes can sometimes feel overwhelming.
KRQE Newsfeed: Deliberation begins, Rent control demand, Daily storms, Funeral for first responder, New art exhibit
Monday’s Top Stories Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood overgrown with weeds Pop-up market promotes Albuquerque artisans Breaking Bad stars bring record crowd to Isotopes Park Clovis man arrested for kidnapping following SWAT standoff Kentucky flooding death toll now 28, expected to rise Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces Monday’s Five Facts [1] Jurors […]
Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood overgrown with weeds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeds line Tower Road near 98th Street in southwest Albuquerque. “It’s very frustrating. These weeds are already three feet tall, close to four feet,” said Albert Marquez, who lives in the area. Weeds line the sidewalk and cover the median on Tower. According to the city’s website, homeowners are responsible for clearing […]
County: Community Invited To Zoom Meeting Wednesday On Community Services Survey
The Community Services Department would like to invite the community to a rescheduled Zoom meeting, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 that will focus on the summary findings of the community survey completed in May. The Los Alamos County Community Services Department has been working with a professional consulting team to assist...
What Are the Gilman Tunnels?
The railroads changed America in many ways, and the Gilman Tunnels are a modern reminder of what a big undertaking they were. Trains don’t run through them anymore, but people from many walks of life continue to enjoy them. They are one of many natural or man-made attractions that contribute to northern New Mexico’s amazing allure.
How gas prices have changed in Albuquerque in the last week
(STACKER) – On Friday, ExxonMobil and Chevron reported more windfall profits in the second quarter of 2022 amid ever-increasing oil and gas prices. Exxon netted $17.9 billion, and Chevron $11.6 billion through June. More recently, oil and gas prices have been steadily in decline, following decreased demand globally and...
2022 National Night Out: Locations of events across Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out. In Albuquerque, many neighborhoods will be hosting cookouts, barbecues and more. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes and builds police-community partnerships. National Night Out event locations are taking place throughout Albuquerque in public parks. Many...
Eleven New Mexico counties have high COVID-19 community levels
New Mexico now has 11 counties with high COVID-19 community levels, including Bernalillo and Sandoval. That’s six fewer counties than last week, but large swaths of red on the state map show the continuing surge driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 variant. Roosevelt County now leads counties in the...
11 Magnificent Hikes Near Santa Fe, New Mexico
New Mexico’s capital city is a hiker’s paradise tucked at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Sitting at an altitude of 7,199 feet, Santa Fe is the highest elevation capital city in the U.S. And from its high elevation vantage point, you can opt to wander the foothills, summit the peaks, or stroll along the arroyos around town.
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
Local pest control shops see increase in ants across the metro
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There may be some unwanted visitors joining you on your summer picnic or even an unwelcomed tenant inside your home this year. Pest control shops are seeing more ants right now. “Bug guys and gals dread this time of year because the ants are so bad and I actually can’t wait […]
APD holds July VIN etching event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Auto theft continues to be a problem in Albuquerque but police say one action can help deter potential thieves. APD held its monthly VIN etching event in northwest Albuquerque Saturday. People who brought their vehicles were able to get their vehicle identification number etched on the glass surfaces of their cars. “It’s […]
