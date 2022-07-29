Ariel Posen Performs Friday For Los Alamos Summer Concert Series At Ashley Pond Park

losalamosreporter.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct InvestigationDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Schools in Santa Fe, New Mexico Have Welcomed an Influx of Student from Foreign CountriesDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Customers Deserve an Automatic Credit after the Recent Internet OutageDaniella CressmanLos Alamos, NM
Opinion: Finding a Place to Park in Downtown Santa Fe Has Become Even More DifficultDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Xfinity Reported a Widespread Outage in Santa Fe and Los Alamos, New MexicoDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Northern New Mexico Culture Showcased Saturday During Rio Arriba County Fair
Dancers from Baile Ilusion Ballet Folklorico under the direction of Renee Darlene Royball provided their usual splash of color and energy Saturday during Culture Day at the Rio Arriba County Fair in Abiquiu. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Three young dancers from Baile Ilusion Ballet Folklorico Saturday at Culture Day...
Morning View From Anniversary Trail Towards White Rock And Santa Fe
Sunday morning view From Anniversary Trail towards White Rock and Santa Fe. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
LAHS Class Of 1982 To Celebrate 40th Reunion Sept. 16-18
There’s still time to register for the Los Alamos High School Class of 1982 40th reunion. Courtesy photo. The Los Alamos High School Class of 1982 will be celebrating its 40th reunion over the weekend of Sept. 16-18, 2022 in Los Alamos. As part of the reunion activities, the...
High Desert Screening: A one-day event showcasing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High Desert Screening, is proud to present the latest movie trailers, music videos, and short films by some of New Mexico’s newest and up-and-coming superstar writers, producers, and performers. High Desert Screening is a live annual one-day event showcasing New Mexico’s artistic community. This...
Saturday’s Sunrise From Los Alamos Mesa
Saturday morning’s sunrise as seen from Los Alamos Mesa. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
County: Community Invited To Zoom Meeting Wednesday On Community Services Survey
The Community Services Department would like to invite the community to a rescheduled Zoom meeting, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 that will focus on the summary findings of the community survey completed in May. The Los Alamos County Community Services Department has been working with a professional consulting team to assist...
Creators of “Cobra Kai” produce new series filming in Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office has announced the Netflix series, “Obliterated,” is filming in and around Albuquerque. The series began filming in July and will continue through October. The creators of the Netflix series, “Cobra Kai,” will serve as directors and executive producers of the new series. ‘Obliterated’ will be an action-comedy […]
105 Spruce Street, Santa Fe, Santa Fe County, NM, 87501
Wonderful Duplex in Casa Solana - Open House Sunday, July 31, 2-4pm & Monday, August 1, 11am-1pm.This Stamm home duplex is perfect for an investor looking for rental income, or anyone who wants to live in one unit while getting rental income from the other unit. The 2 bedroom /2 bath unit was totally remodeled and upgraded a few years ago. It features a fantastic new kitchen, new - cabinets, tile backsplash, quartz countertops, Bosch dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator and sink. A new bar and pendant lights complete the space. The front door and interior doors are all new. The bathroom has been re-tiled and has a new shower, sink and toilet. Original Stamm hardwood floors have been refinished. There is a beautiful large private garden at the front with a patio, and a secluded patio in the back. This unit has been used as a short-term rental. The 1 bedroom/1 bath unit has some upgrades – new granite countertop/bar in the kitchen, new bathroom and new dishwasher, full-size washer and dryer installed. The unit has been extended to add a den/living area. It is very spacious and has lots of storage. It also features both front and back patio space – landscaping and drainage redone. This unit has a long-term tenant whose lease will be up in October.
What Are the Gilman Tunnels?
The railroads changed America in many ways, and the Gilman Tunnels are a modern reminder of what a big undertaking they were. Trains don’t run through them anymore, but people from many walks of life continue to enjoy them. They are one of many natural or man-made attractions that contribute to northern New Mexico’s amazing allure.
Santa Fe considers adding eight plaza event permits per year
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is considering an amendment to an ordinance that would allow up to eight cultural events on the plaza, including Juneteenth and Indigenous People’s Day. According to a city spokesperson, this is in addition to the eight commercial events allowed on the plaza per calendar year. But […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Deliberation begins, Rent control demand, Daily storms, Funeral for first responder, New art exhibit
Monday’s Top Stories Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood overgrown with weeds Pop-up market promotes Albuquerque artisans Breaking Bad stars bring record crowd to Isotopes Park Clovis man arrested for kidnapping following SWAT standoff Kentucky flooding death toll now 28, expected to rise Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces Monday’s Five Facts [1] Jurors […]
Downtick in storm chances Tuesday
High pressure will bring a drier start to the week for many, especially on Tuesday. A frontal boundary will bring back widespread storm chances again by Thursday. With plenty of monsoon moisture still in place, scattered storms have once again developed today. Storms even brought heavy rainfall to parts of the Albuquerque metro this afternoon. Conditions trend drier though on Tuesday as high pressure builds over the New Mexico/Arizona state line. This will work to keep many areas drier. Rain is still likely over the mountains, but valleys and lower elevations will be drier. Temperatures will also be warmer tomorrow.
Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul bring record crowd to Isotopes Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In what was possibly the most anticipated game at Isotopes park this season, Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were in attendance for Saturday night’s Green Chile Cheeseburgers game. Cranston and Paul received a warm welcome from fans during a pregame ceremony where Heisenberg and Jesse Pinkman thanked the city […]
Best Things to Do in Santa Fe, New Mexico
Planning a jaunt through the Southwest USA? Don’t deprive your itinerary of all of the best things to do in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Nestled in the heart of the state, New Mexico’s capital city celebrates its rich Native American heritage with a barrage of inspirational art galleries, world-renowned museums, and historic venues.
M’Tucci’s Nob Hill helps out local charity
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, M’Tucci’s Bar Roma in Nob Hill is donating 20% of all proceeds to the Grief Center. The Grief Center supports people who have suffered from the death of a loved one. Over the 4th of July weekend, thieves targeted their building on Carlisle near Montgomery – stealing food, computers, and cables. […]
Travel magazine: Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa among world’s best
Santa Ana Pueblo – Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa is no stranger to top destination and resort awards. The luxury resort — on 550 acres of the Santa Ana Pueblo between Albuquerque and Santa Fe — was named among the “Top 15 Resort Hotels in the West” in Travel + Leisure’s 2022 World’s Best awards.
Public meeting set to consider land sale for proposed VA national cemetery
The New Mexico State Land Office Aug. 2 will host a public meeting to consider a proposal by the VA for a national veterans’ cemetery. That proposal includes the sale of the land, about 340 acres of state trust land on the northwestern edge of Rio Rancho, where the cemetery will be built.
Sandoval County is top 5 worst commutes in New Mexico
One of the main thoroughfares in Sandoval County is NM Hwy 528. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Between Unser Blvd., NM Hwy 528 and Paseo del Norte, the commute to work from Rio Rancho to Albuquerque is relatively unpleasant. It’s no Chicago or Denver, but with the driving habits of some New Mexicans,...
APD cadets hold fundraiser for families of helicopter victims
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department cadets were out washing cars Saturday to raise money for the families of the first responders who died in the helicopter crash earlier this month. APD Cadet Class 126 held the fundraiser outside APD academy as part of their community outreach. Cadets sold tickets with all of the proceeds […]
KRQE Cares: Helping kids get a new pair of shoes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids campaign partners with the Assistance League of Albuquerque. KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids aims to ensure that every child at Title One schools has a new pair of shoes to call their own. During the month of August, the viewers...
