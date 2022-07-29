Centerburg superintendent resigns, high school principal takes over

www.knoxpages.com
Knox Pages
Knox County students with disabilities participate in summer employment
MOUNT VERNON -- The Summer Employment Program for students with disabilities is underway throughout Ohio. The program provides students (ages 14-21) with a disability the opportunity to explore the world of work and gain on-the-job training.
Knox Pages
New Fredericktown supt. is a figure from the past
FREDERICKTOWN – This isn't Gary Chapman's first time at Fredericktown Local Schools. Through 2005-2009, he was the principal of Fredericktown High School. That was before the new district wide building was constructed.
Knox Pages
Gambier council weighs reinstating indoor mask mandate
GAMBIER — Reinstating the village's indoor mask mandate was discussed at Monday night's Gambier council meeting -- though there's skepticism among some council members. The ordinance was introduced at Monday's August meeting which brought a lengthy discussion among council members. The topic arrives amid the spread of a new COVID-19 variant.
Knox Pages
Centerburg's COJFD wins grain safety training, equipment from Nationwide Insurance
CENTERBURG – "It's priceless.". That was the reaction from Kayla Jones, a Knox County organization director for the Ohio Farm Bureau, when Centerburg's fire department was awarded grain safety equipment and training from Nationwide Insurance.
unioncountydailydigital.com
NW 33 Innovation COG To Meet Wednesday
MARYSVILLE – The NW 33 Innovation Corridor Council of Governments will conduct its regular bi-monthly meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Council Chambers in Marysville City Hall, 209 S. Main St. On the agenda will be a discussion of the 2022 Business Impact Breakfast, reports regarding staff updates,...
Intel in Ohio: How schools are preparing for changes
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — From kindergarten to college, schools in central Ohio can expect a big boost in funding, technology, and enrollment thanks to Intel. The tech giant is building a massive semiconductor chip factory in New Albany, promising to bring thousands of high-tech jobs. When Intel announced the project in January, company executives […]
WHIZ
Perry Co. Fair Steer Under Quarantine
The Grand Champion Steer from the Perry County Fair is under quarantine. A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Agriculture said the steer tested positive for drugs and the case has now been referred to the Agriculture Department’s Enforcement Division for investigation. Bryan Levin with the Agriculture Department said...
Knox Pages
Liberty Twp. farm property sells for $1M
MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for July 1 through July 31, 2022.
Paulist priests hold final mass at St. Thomas More Newman Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After more than six decades on Ohio State University’s campus, the St. Thomas More Newman Center is saying goodbye to its Paulist priests. The Paulists, who have led the Catholic ministry for 66 years, will hold their final mass Sunday after Columbus Bishop Earl Fernandes announced at the end of June […]
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in Columbus
Outside patio of lesbian bar Slammers, painted with the LGBTQ rainbow flag. Credit: Courtesy of Slammers. Columbus has proven itself as a great city for members of the LGBTQ community to visit or call home. Because of this, many of the best spots Columbus has to offer are LGBTQ-owned.
sciotopost.com
10 Years Later Circle D Remembered in Circleville
Circleville – A massive fire on July 31st 2012 burned a hole into the hearts of local Circleville Residents. Circle D was before my time, but I continuously am reminded on what a central hub for kids the location was. Accoridng to reports, the fire broke out in the...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Heavy Police Presence in Pickaway County, SWAT Called
Pickaway – A man threatening suicide by cop was arrested in the area of Shepard road and Picway. Calls came in of a man threatening suicide by cop who had supposedly fired a gun in the area of Picaway and Shepard road. Law Enforcement reported that he flashed a gun when they arrived. Pickaway County requested SWAT from Columbus.
columbusmonthly.com
Best of Columbus 2022: Mike DeWine’s Excuse, Jeff Edwards’ Downtown Takeover and More
Max Williams was the wrong man at the wrong place. While enjoying music and drinks at Dick’s Den in February 2022, a stray bullet from an apparent drive-by shooting broke through a front window and hit him in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. Despite that awful luck, the 24-year-old Williams remained appreciative and upbeat. “The only thing I can do moving forward is take life one leg, er, wheel at a time,” he wrote on Facebook a day after the random shooting. “While there are some hobbies like rock climbing that I’ll never be able to do like before, there are plenty of activities you can do with a good mind, some good arms and lots of patience.”
Fire reported at Big Lots distribution center in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a Big Lots distribution center on the west side of Columbus Saturday. The call for the fire came in at approximately 4:33 p.m. at the warehouse, located at 300 Phillipi Road. According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffrey Geitter, there are no […]
Father of son fatally shot in Franklin County: 'Please just turn yourself in'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The father of a man who was shot and killed in Franklin County last month wants justice for his son's death. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call on the evening of July 7 for a report of shots fired in the area of Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road.
Deputy Yates’ family: ‘He is what you call the real community police officer’
"Ever since he was a little, he always had that smile that when you looked at him, that's the first thing you would see," Yates' uncle Otis Williams said.
cityscenecolumbus.com
2022 BIA Parade of Homes showcases new houses across central Ohio
Since 1952, the Building Industry Association has brought homebuyers and builders together through its Parade of Homes. As the largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade showcases more than 50 new builds each year. In previous years, the builds have been centered on one street in a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trip planned to German Village Aug. 5
A bus trip is being planned from Mayfield Heights to tour German Village in Columbus from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5. Cost is $47 per person. For more information, visit bit.ly/3RLVwfr.
crawfordcountynow.com
Four names added to this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Matthew Reed—47 years old, 6 feet tall, 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Reed is wanted for improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. He has ties to the Mansfield area.
Homicide investigation opens after body found in road near Mount Gilead
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — A body found Wednesday morning east of Mount Gilead has Morrow County deputies investigating the death as a homicide. The body found at 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday in Franklin Township has been identified as Robert Lee Hudgin Jr. of Columbus, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office announced. It is investigating the […]
