Report: Astros Expressing Interest in Marlins' Cooper

By Kenny Van Doren
Inside The Astros
 3 days ago

The Houston Astros called the Miami Marlins regarding first baseman Garrett Cooper's trade availability.

The Houston Astros have expressed interest in first baseman Garrett Cooper of the Miami Marlins, per Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston, but the Marlins have reportedly been unwilling to trade Cooper. The Los Angels Dodgers also reached out about the All-Star first baseman.

Ben Silver of Inside The Astros examined Cooper as a solution for Houston’s needs at first base. Yuli Gurriel's lack of offensive consistency has led to rumors the Astros are seeking a new first base bat.

Recent reports have linked Houston to the Washington Nationals' Josh Bell and now Cooper.

