Cortland High School Baseball Awarded For Academic Excellence

Former IC Pole Vaulter Heads New PT Business in Lansing
Ithaca College graduate and former Division III National Champion in the pole vault Katherine Pitman will be the clinic director of the new physical therapy clinic FYZICAL Lansing, which is anticipated to open to the community in August once construction is completed. FYZICAL Lansing will be the latest branch of...
Former Northeast Elementary principal given new role in ICSD
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An administrator in the Ithaca City School District is getting a new assignment. Liddy Coyle was named recently Principal on Special Assignment for the district. Miss Coyle served as principal of Northeast Elementary School until several months ago. The district has never publicly stated why she was removed from her role in the school.
6th annual Kelley Stage Memorial Golf Tournament at Willowcreek
(BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — Community members and organizers gathered at Willowcreek Golf Club on Saturday to remember Kelley Stage and continue to bring awareness to domestic violence issues. This year’s fundraiser didn’t disappoint as 144 golfers came out to the course to take part in the golfing tournament, 50/50 raffle drawings, bake sale, food […]
New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots
For the last couple of years, there has been pressure put on professional sport teams to change their mascot names away from any Native American name. For example: Washington Redskins to Washington Commandos and Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. Many Universities and High Schools have followed suit and also changing...
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Mike Williams, Elijah Moore
It’s the start of August, and we’ve got plenty of Syracuse news from the recruiting world. Starting with basketball, Syracuse extended an offer to 2023 point guard Mike Williams from Calvert (MD) Hall College. The four-star point guard is ranked 134th in his class, and holds offers from Clemson, LSU, Maryland, Houston, Illinois and DePaul, among others.
Saturday Sports: Red & Black Football opening win streak continues
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black were on the road taking on Broome County Saturday. Early highlights from this one: Broome County with the turnover early and Curtis Dukes recovers. The Red and Black capitalize when Jason Williams hits Kalon Jeter for a 30 yard touchdown:...
Spencer native opens barbershop in T-burg
There is a new barber shop in town! Elm Street Barber opened for business Saturday, July 23, on Elm Street in Trumansburg. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the open house with Mayor Rordan Hart and village councilwoman Marsha Horn in attendance. Hotdogs, drinks, and discounted haircuts were available to new customers and those just there to look around.
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
National Night Out in Homer Tonight
The National Night Out is tonight in the Village Homer on the Village Green from 4 to 9pm. The theme for this year is “Give Neighborhood Crime and Drugs a Going Away Party.”. The event is to build relationships with all first responders in the area, not just from...
Lifelong Solon Resident Rick Nauseef on His Experiences With Solar And It’s Benefits – Episode Ten
This new episode features a candid conversation with lifelong Solon resident Rick Nauseef talking about his experience with solar technology, and the benefits the Homer Solar Energy Center will bring to the towns of Homer, Cortlandville and Solon in Cortland County.
Physician joins Canandaigua Family Practice
UR Medicine Thompson Health recently welcomed physician Kate Skipton to Canandaigua Family Practice, an affiliate of F.F. Thompson Hospital. A graduate of the University of Rochester, Skipton received her medical degree from the Ohio State University College of Medicine and did her residency in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. For the past six years, she has been an outpatient physician with the Samaritan Family Health Network in Watertown, where she previously worked in both inpatient adult medicine and inpatient pediatric medicine as well as in the newborn nursery. She and her family recently moved to Farmington.
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
iMatter Music Festival Returns to Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The iMatter Festival returned to Horseheads after a three-year hiatus. Over a thousand people came out to listen to over twenty hard rock bands perform. This event was filled with hard rockers who had huge smiles on their faces. Organizers said the festival's message is to...
Demo Derby action and more at the Tioga County Fair!
The Tioga County Fair, set for Aug 9-13 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego will set the stage for this year’s Demolition Derby Action! According to organizer Rob Brown, there were over 175 participants last year, and this year is expected to bring in the same number, or maybe higher.
Sister facility of Animal Adventure set to open Friday
A brand new animal experience is coming to the Binghamton area. Animal Adventure Park announced that they are opening a sister facility called 'The Preserve' later this week.
Trial delayed in Ithaca murder case
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An accused killer in Ithaca won’t see a courtroom until January. According to the Ithaca Voice, prosecutors say the trial of William Marshall was postponed because of scheduling conflicts. It was likely going to start this month. In March, Marshall pleaded not guilty to...
Cortland Common Council Meeting Tonight
The Cortland Common Council will meet tonight at 6pm at City Hall located at 25 Court Street in the City of Cortland to discuss a wide range of topics on their agenda. Included will be a public hearing on two proposed laws, Law No. 6 and Law No. 7. Law No. 6 will increase the term of Councilpersons from a two year term to a four year term and Law No. 7 will increase the term of Mayor from a two year term to a four year term as well.
1st-Annual Crohn's & Colitis Car Show Held in Port Crane
Five years ago, Rory Sisson was diagnosed with Crohn's disease. Now, she's organized Broome County's first ever Crohn's and Colitis Car Show. The five-hour event featured over a hundred cars, as well as raffles, yard games and an award show to end things off. For Sisson, it was a way...
Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site
ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
Here is the Greens Morelle – Utica Greens – Authentic Recipe
I've had several people ask over the last few years to post the official Utica Greens Morelle recipe. My friend Joe Morelle, who passed away a few years ago, created Greens Morelle for the Chesterfield back in the 1980s. Nobody made Greens like Joe. The one thing Joe was most...
