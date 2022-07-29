Cortland High School Baseball Awarded For Academic Excellence

UR Medicine Thompson Health recently welcomed physician Kate Skipton to Canandaigua Family Practice, an affiliate of F.F. Thompson Hospital. A graduate of the University of Rochester, Skipton received her medical degree from the Ohio State University College of Medicine and did her residency in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. For the past six years, she has been an outpatient physician with the Samaritan Family Health Network in Watertown, where she previously worked in both inpatient adult medicine and inpatient pediatric medicine as well as in the newborn nursery. She and her family recently moved to Farmington.

2 DAYS AGO