khqa.com
Hannibal man charged with kidnapping
HANNIBAL, Ill. (WICS) — Two men in Hannibal, Missouri are facing charges after an alleged kidnapping. Sean M. Anderson, 29, was charged on Sunday with kidnapping, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Brian L. Blackstun, 29, was charged with unlawful use...
ktvo.com
Manhunt for murder suspect from Kirksville remains active
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A dangerous murder suspect from Kirksville remains on the run. Adair County Sheriff Eldon Grissom told KTVO late Sunday afternoon that the search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, remains active. More resources were called in over the weekend, including the U.S. Marshals Service. Scotland...
kttn.com
Authorities investigating an arson/homicide case in Kirksville, two teenagers in custody
The Kirksville Police Department reports it is investigating an arson/homicide case in which a 42-year-old Kirksville woman died Friday morning, July 29. Two juvenile suspects are in custody. Due to their juvenile status, they are only identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both of Kirksville. Police are seeking charges related to the fire and death of the resident, whose name will be released once the family has been notified.
ktvo.com
Motorcyclist injured in Clark County, Mo., crash involving a deer
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A Washington state motorcyclist was injured in a morning crash in Clark County, Mo. It happened just before 6 a.m. Monday on Highway 81, seven miles north of Kahoka. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Basan Justice, 33, of Richland, Washington, was...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department Blotter for July 30, 2022
Aldo E Vahle, 49, 1809 N 5th St, DUI and Operating Uninsured at N 20th St and Broadway St on 07/09/2022. Cash 182. Pamela J Mester, 63, 706 Jefferson St, Retail Theft at 1400 Harrison St. NTA 168. Samantha J Durst, 51, 818 N 8th St, Apt 108, DUI and...
Pen City Current
Lee County veterans group looking for volunteer drivers
LEE COUNTY - Have you been looking for a rewarding way to volunteer by helping those who have served in the armed forces? If you like to drive, are able to pass a background check, have a clean driving record, have the ability to pass a simple physical and are willing to be trained, you may be just the person we’re looking for.
ktvo.com
Manhunt underway for Kirksville murder suspect
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Missouri — Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a manhunt for Kirksville murder suspect Jesse Rongey. Rongey is wanted in connection with the murder of Stephen Munn and is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities are staged in an undisclosed area along Youngstown Trail. The Adair County Sheriff's...
ktvo.com
Fatal Kirksville fire turns into arson/homicide investigation; 2 boys arrested
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — FURTHER UPDATE: Kirksville police now say the death of a 42-year-old Kirksville woman killed in an early Friday morning house fire is a homicide, and the cause of the fire is arson. Investigators said two Kirksville boys, ages 15 and 17, have been taken into custody,...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for July 29, 2022
Shanice Crider, 30, Jeayna Crider, 24, and Dayonna Tyler, 29, all of Quincy, for Trespassing at 701 North 8th Lincoln Jackson Pool. Tyler was also charged with Vandalism. All were released on NTA. 131. Brenda French, 53, Quincy, for Failure to Yield at 17th Harrison on 7/28/22. PTC 121. Somiouth...
kciiradio.com
Marijuana Distribution Investigation Leads to Arrests in Henry County
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation this past April and May regarding distribution of marijuana in the area. During the investigation a search warrant was executed at 2587 Park Circle, Mount Pleasant, during which marijuana and indicia of distribution were seized. Resulting from the investigation and search...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Iowa man who posed as a military veteran took thousands of dollars in donations
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Sheriff's deputies in Henry County are on the lookout for a man who they say took thousands of dollars as part of stolen valor scheme. Authorities said Christopher Williams posed as a military veteran in 2020 when neighbors in Mount Pleasant held a benefit ride for him.
khqa.com
Man suspected of stealing trailer, UTV and ATV arrested
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV who was wanted by the McDonough County Sheriff's office since May has been arrested. Kyle E. Sebree, 30, of Delavan, Ill., was arrested in Shannon County, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 27. Sebree...
KBUR
Bottle rocket likely cause of Burlington fire
Burlington, IA- Fire officials have determined that a bottle rocket was what sparked a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 7:56 PM Thursday, July 28th, 2022, the Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 535 May Avenue in Burlington. Firefighters arrived at 7:59 PM to find smoke and flames showing on the exterior of a two story home.
Oquawka man arrested after motorcycle chase
An Oquawka, IL man is behind bars after he led a Henderson County deputy on a chase on a motorcycle north of Gladstone, IL. On Thursday, July 28 at 12:05 p.m., a Henderson County deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Suzuki motorcycle for two violations north of Gladstone. The driver of […]
khqa.com
Police ask public's help to identify person
PALMYRA, Mo. (KHQA) — The Palmyra Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person captured in surveillance photos related to case. In the early morning hours of Monday, police say the person in the pictures illegally entered Palmyra Middle School and stole several items. The...
iheart.com
Farm Accident Kills Iowa Man
(Mahaska County, IA) -- A rural Wapello County man is dead after authorities say he was run over by his own pick-up truck. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says 65-year-old Duane Davis was hauling a large round bale of hay in a pasture in the 33-hundred block of James Trail, northwest of Eddyville, when the accident happened around 10:30 this (Friday) morning. A family member performed CPR until first responders arrived, but they were unable to revive Davis.
wlds.com
Quincy Teen Missing For More Than Two Months
It’s been more than 2 months since a Quincy, Illinois teen has been seen. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported 16 year old Aliyah Morrison as a missing and/or runaway juvenile back on June 16th. Morrison was last seen in the Quincy area on May 24th. Morrison is...
