City Kids Donates $5,000 to Salesian Boys & Girls Club of East Boston

BOSTON – Two Boston police officers were hurt Sunday afternoon when they were hit by a car in Jamaica Plain. It happened just after 12 p.m. in the area of Walnut Ave. and Peter Parley Road.The officers were working a traffic detail for the Puerto Rican Parade. Jamauree Haygood, 28, of Jamaica Plain, ignored commands by the officers to stop driving, drove through the barriers, and hit the officers, police said. The officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Haygood was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle recklessly so as to endanger and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO