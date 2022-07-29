ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Where to Watch the Blue Angels at Seafair This Year

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seafair returns with Fleet Week

SEATTLE — Monday marked the start of Fleet Week in Seattle. Chopper 7 flew above the Navy ships that rolled into Elliott Bay, bringing the summer tradition back after a COVID-19 pandemic hiatus. As the USS Lake Champlain and the USS John Paul Jones headlined the Seafair parade of...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

PHOTOS: 2022 Seafair Torchlight Parade in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - Seafair, the ultimate Seattle summer celebration, is making a big, full return for the first time since the pandemic. The Torchlight Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade took place Saturday night in downtown Seattle. Check out highlights in the photo gallery below:. It started at Seattle Center with the...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafair#Cruise#Angels Flight#Lake Washington#Boeing#Super Hornet#The U S Army#Coast Guard#U S Navy#The Blue Angels
q13fox.com

Ferry captain on-duty during 'hard-landing' at Fauntleroy terminal resigns

SEATTLE - The captain on-duty at the time of a "hard-landing" crash at the Fauntleroy Terminal in West Seattle has resigned, a spokesperson told FOX 13. On July 28, the Cathlamet Ferry crashed into what is called a ‘dolphin’ at the terminal. A dolphin is a terminal structure located at the dock and it helps guide a vessel in.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

5 Spot in Queen Anne reopens Monday with a new crew

A beloved cafe has returned to Queen Anne. 5 Spot, which ceased operations just over two years ago, will reopen in the same location under new ownership — ARISTA Catering, a Seattle-based team of chefs. The cafe had been running for decades and was a fan favorite in the Seattle area.
SEATTLE, WA
Autoblog

Cars smashed, boat crumpled as Washington ferry rams dock

SEATTLE — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was traveling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.”
SEATTLE, WA
