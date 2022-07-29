Where to Watch the Blue Angels at Seafair This Year

www.seattlemet.com
Related
Seafair returns with Fleet Week
SEATTLE — Monday marked the start of Fleet Week in Seattle. Chopper 7 flew above the Navy ships that rolled into Elliott Bay, bringing the summer tradition back after a COVID-19 pandemic hiatus. As the USS Lake Champlain and the USS John Paul Jones headlined the Seafair parade of...
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: 2022 Seafair Torchlight Parade in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Seafair, the ultimate Seattle summer celebration, is making a big, full return for the first time since the pandemic. The Torchlight Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade took place Saturday night in downtown Seattle. Check out highlights in the photo gallery below:. It started at Seattle Center with the...
westseattleblog.com
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
4 amazing steakhouses in Seattle
Even though it's true that it's fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time and have a nice dinner with our friends and family members, and luckily, nowadays, there are plenty of amazing steakhouses everywhere that truly know how to prepare a delicious steak.
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy ships, aircraft take part in Seafair's Fleet Week
SEATTLE — From the sea to the sky expect to hear and see the roar of engines across the Puget Sound. Monday marks the start of Fleet Week which culminates with Seafair weekend, a long-standing tradition in the Pacific Northwest. Hovering just a few hundred feet from Pier 62...
Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Washington
LoveFood found the most delicious grilled cheese in every state.
historylink.org
Central Tavern and Saloon (Seattle)
The Central Tavern – located in the historic Skagit Building at 207 First Avenue South -- has been near the center of Seattle’s nightlife action for many decades. What began as a café associated with the Famous Hotel has existed in many different incarnations, from a Gold Rush-era eatery, to a fleabag Skid Road dive, to a legendary live music venue. The Central survived the lean Prohibition era, as well as the 1960’s urban-renewal phase, when Pioneer Square buildings were razed before the wider community’s sense of historical preservation took hold and the area was designated as the Pioneer Square-Skid Road National Historic District. In the 1970s the Central helped introduce live blues and rock and roll to the neighborhood, and in the 1980s it played a role in the rise of Grunge Rock, hosting shows by such bands as Soundgarden, Nirvana, Mother Love Bone, Screaming Trees, and Mudhoney. In 1990 it was redubbed the Central Saloon. Today it remains popular with locals, as well as being a must-see shrine for globetrotting Grunge tourists.
‘Nature’s air-conditioning’ brings cooler weather after record breaking heat
This year, King County set records Sunday July 31 for the most consecutive days of high temperatures in the state’s recorded history, but now the weather is returning to the mid-70s for what most residents see as the typical summer weather. Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist, gave a weekly...
q13fox.com
Ferry captain on-duty during 'hard-landing' at Fauntleroy terminal resigns
SEATTLE - The captain on-duty at the time of a "hard-landing" crash at the Fauntleroy Terminal in West Seattle has resigned, a spokesperson told FOX 13. On July 28, the Cathlamet Ferry crashed into what is called a ‘dolphin’ at the terminal. A dolphin is a terminal structure located at the dock and it helps guide a vessel in.
Seattle sets all-time record for longest stretch of 90-degree highs
SEATTLE — The persistent heat wave gave one last gasp Sunday before waning as we head into the work week. Temperatures Sunday afternoon topped out in the 90s one last time for Seattle before dropping off on Monday. The forecast high of low 90s in Seattle Sunday made for...
natureworldnews.com
Sudden Temperature Drop to 82 Degrees Following Six-Day 90 Degrees for Seattle Breaks Heatwave Streak
Seattle experiences a temperature drop down to 82 degrees on the first day of August, following a six-day stretch of temperatures above 90 degrees. Seattle can finally take a break as the prolonged heat wave ends today after a record-breaking six straight days of sweating in 90-degree heat. Seattle will...
seattlerefined.com
5 Spot in Queen Anne reopens Monday with a new crew
A beloved cafe has returned to Queen Anne. 5 Spot, which ceased operations just over two years ago, will reopen in the same location under new ownership — ARISTA Catering, a Seattle-based team of chefs. The cafe had been running for decades and was a fan favorite in the Seattle area.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A charming houseboat in Seattle can be yours for $2.48M
This house is shore-ly cool. An floating home in Seattle has hit the market for $2.48 million. Made up of two bedrooms and two bathrooms, this effortlessly cool houseboat is located in upscale Mallard Cove — just across Lake Union from the actual house in “Sleepless in Seattle.”
seattlemet.com
A 10-Seat, Michelin-Starred Sushi Bar Is Coming to Seattle
A sushi bar with just a handful of seats—and a concept that earned a Michelin star in California—is coming to the Denny Triangle–South Lake Union zone. Sushi by Scratch Restaurants will open September 1 and serve a 17-course “new wave” take on omakase. The restaurant...
KOMO News
Seattle sets 2 new hot weather records as temps rise above 90 for sixth day in a row
SEATTLE — Seattle on Sunday set two new hot weather records as the high temperature of 95 degrees marked the sixth consecutive day in a row with high temperatures at 90 degrees or above. The region also shattered the record of 94 degrees for this day that was set...
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 29-31, 2022
Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day FRIDAY. LIVE MUSIC. Downtown Summer Sounds Like Add to a...
Autoblog
Cars smashed, boat crumpled as Washington ferry rams dock
SEATTLE — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was traveling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.”
buzznicked.com
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
fox40jackson.com
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend
Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Brown pelicans
Photographer Doug Parrott notes that two brown pelicans — an uncommon visitor — have been observed on the south jetty of the Edmonds waterfront for the last few days. These were seen from the Edmonds Marina fuel dock. “Thanks to the birder who steered me in the right direction,” Parrott said.
Comments / 0