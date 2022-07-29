19-year-old found shot to death in car behind Talladega home

abc3340.com
‘I want justice’: Birmingham mom grieves 16-year-old son found shot in the head on interstate
The grieving mother of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death on a Birmingham interstate said she’s fought to keep her kids from becoming gun violence victims and now she wants justice in her son’s slaying. Kavas Jemison, who just completed the 10th grade at Jackson-Olin...
1 killed, 1 injured in Childersburg shooting
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead and another injured. According to CPD, officers arrived at 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing community around 6:34 p.m. Officers then noticed two men had been shot and one was suffering […]
$1,000 reward offered for information in Childersburg shooting
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in Childersburg. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity and/or arrest of the person or people responsible for this shooting. The Childersburg Police Department said officers responded...
Auburn police arrest second suspect in connection to burglary on South Dean Road
Auburn police have arrested a second suspect involved in a burglary reported on June 13 in the 400 block of South Dean Road. On Sunday, police arrested Alissa Glen Brown, 23, of Birmingham on warrants charging her with burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree. Previously, Auburn police...
Jefferson Co. commissioner says she was caught in shootout while driving through Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are looking for witness information or video after a Jefferson County commissioner was caught in the middle of a shootout Sunday evening, July 31, 2022. “It scared me so bad, because I just wasn’t expecting that, because that’s not a dangerous area I was...
Possible Kidnapping under investigation in Tallapoosa County, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA CO., Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators remain on scene in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin investigating a possible Kidnapping. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office tells WRBL they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old, who […]
Vestavia Hills Police respond to video of arrest
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A video was posted on the internet Saturday, July 30, 2022, that showed three Vestavia Hills Police officers arresting a man off I-65 and Lakeshore Drive. The video appears to show one of the officers punch the man while he was on the ground. WBRC...
22-year-old ID’d as man found shot dead outside north Birmingham apartment building
Authorities have released the name of a young man found dead outside a northern Birmingham apartment building over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Robert Benard Lewis. He was 22. North Precinct officers were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of...
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on I-459 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Interstate 459 North was reopened in Birmingham at 10:15 a.m., six hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car near Derby Parkway. Learn more in the video above. The coroner said the victim is an adult white male, but he hasn't been...
Police investigating homicide at Town Suites in Birmingham
The Birmingham Police Department has started a homicide investigation after finding a person shot inside of a room at a Town Suites in Birmingham on Saturday night. South Precinct officers responded to 424 Commons Drive on report of shots fired at the hotel around 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned of a person shot inside of a room and found a man lying unresponsive suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
2 teens killed in north Alabama crash
Two teenagers were killed in a car crash near Holly Pond in Cullman County early Monday morning.
Birmingham man killed in motel shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old Birmingham man killed in a motel shooting over the weekend was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bill Daren Brown Jr. was shot and killed inside a motel room on the 400 block of Commons Drive Saturday around 8:52 p.m. Brown’s death is being investigated […]
Vestavia Hills police defend officers shown punching man in arrest caught on video
A video of Vestavia Hills police officers punched a man during a weekend arrest has sparked concern by some. Department officials on Monday said the arrest was within their policy. The arrest took place following a traffic stop at 9:20 a.m. Saturday that ended at Interstate 65 and Lakeshore Drive.
1 dead in early morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning and left one man dead. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers arrived to the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. and discovered a man laying on the ground unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced […]
Birmingham Police investigating man shot, killed early Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North, at an apartment complex. Just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, BPD says they were called to the location on report of a person shot. Officers say they arrived on scene and found a man lying unresponsive on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead on scene according to BPD.
Husband, wife found dead inside McCalla home identified
A husband and wife found dead inside their McCalla home over the weekend were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office Monday.
Calera police officer exposed to substance belived to be fentanyl while searching vehicle
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police say one of their officers was exposed to a substance believed to be fentanyl while searching a vehicle on July 31. The officer felt symptoms and was treated, and is now OK, according to police. “Fentanyl is widely used because it is so powerful...
Sunday-morning gunfire leaves 1 seriously injured in Birmingham’s Collegeville community
A shooting in a Birmingham public housing community Sunday morning left one man seriously injured. The gunfire erupted just before 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of 31st Avenue North in Collegeville. Police arrived to find the victim unresponsive in a courtyard of the complex, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. He...
Man shot, killed inside hotel room in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a Birmingham man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to 424 Commons Drive at the Intown Suites just before 9 p.m. and discovered Bill Brown Jr., 26, of Birmingham shot inside a room. He was pronounced dead at the […]
Argument believed led to fatal shooting at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A person was shot and killed inside a Birmingham hotel room Saturday night. The Birmingham Police Department reported officers were called to the InTown Suites at 424 Commons Drive just before 9:00 p.m. Officers learned a male had been shot inside his hotel room. The victim...
