Fairfax supervisors OK pedestrian, bicyclist improvements near Vienna Metro

ffxnow.com
Planning commission OKs Inova’s plan for new Franconia hospital
Inova Health System’s proposal to build a new hospital in Franconia is moving forward with the blessing of the Fairfax County Planning Commission. At a meeting last Wednesday (July 27), the commission voted unanimously in favor of Inova’s plan to build a medical campus northwest of the intersection of Franconia-Springfield Parkway and Beulah Street. The existing HealthPlex at 6355 Walker Lane would remain on the site.
Inside Nova
Fairfax County, VDOT move closer to restoring portion of Scott’s Run stream
Fairfax County has moved a step closer to restoring part of Scott’s Run stream. Earlier this month, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) laying out the details for funding the project that seeks to restore 4,900 linear feet of stream between Lewinsville Road and Old Dominion Drive in McLean.
Inside Nova
OmniRide looks to add service to Silver Line stop near Dulles
OmniRide is hoping to take advantage of the forthcoming 66 Outside the Beltway toll lanes, and for the first time, its passengers could be getting one-seat trips to the Dulles area by the end of the year. The transit provider is hoping to start a commuter route that would take...
arlnow.com
Road closures start today on a busy portion GW Parkway due to major rehab project
Rolling single-lane closures are coming to a busy portion of George Washington Memorial Parkway starting today (August 1) and continuing through Friday (August 5). Impacted will be the seven-mile segment of the GW Parkway between Spout Run Parkway in Arlington and the I-495 interchange in McLean. The closures are needed...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction expected to cause delays on Interstate 95 around Fredericksburg
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that there will be delays across Interstate 95 in both directions in the Fredericksburg area this week due to construction and maintenance work.
ffxnow.com
Covid cases trending down in Fairfax County to start August
After staying level in the early summer, COVID-19 cases have been on a more decisive downward trend since mid-July in the Fairfax Health District, which includes Fairfax County and the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church. The 231 new cases reported today (Monday) are the fewest to come in on...
VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?
“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Inside Nova
Prince William County Planning Commission approves data center between Manassas and Gainesville
Prince William County planners are backing a data center proposal near Chris Yung Elementary School between Manassas and Gainesville. At its July 27 meeting, the Planning Commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of the 4.2-million-square-foot data center. Gainesville Commissioner Richard Berry cast the dissenting vote. Coles Commissioner Joseph Fontanella Jr....
WJLA
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
DMV police departments experience staffing shortages
VIRGINIA, USA — Like many industries, local police departments are facing staffing issues. Prince William County Police Chief, Pete Newsham says they could use 100 more officers to be fully staffed and Fairfax County has called a staffing emergency. "Across the Commonwealth, we're all suffering from a lack of...
These DMV police departments are participating in National Night Out
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021. Several police departments across D.C., Maryland and Virginia are participating in National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2. The goal of the annual event is to bring communities and police officers together to enhance and strengthen relationships between officers...
WTOP
Amid talk of teacher shortages, Fairfax Co. schools 97% staffed, superintendent says
The superintendent of Virginia’s largest school system said in a letter to families last week that the county is 97% staffed across all positions. Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said parents and staff at schools that still have vacancies at the end of the summer will receive additional information about how classes will be covered from the school directly.
thezebra.org
Yacht Haven Caters to the Active, Outdoor Types
Alexandria, VA – Yacht Haven in the Mount Vernon area is not only a haven for yachts and other boats, it’s a haven for outdoors enthusiasts. There’s some type of watercraft in many driveways, as well as campers, motorcycles, ATVs, bicycles, golf carts, and more. This enthusiasm goes well with the community’s two yacht clubs with swimming pools that act as social magnets for the community.
Inside Nova
Analyst: Northern Virginia suburbs likely immune from dropping home prices
The real-estate industry’s equivalent of the “f-word” – “falling,” as in “falling prices” – is beginning to be used across the nation even by some who earlier felt that the homes market would withstand economic pressures without seeing declines in sales prices.
mymcmedia.org
Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2
Block parties, cookouts, safety demonstrations, seminars, and visits from emergency personnel will bring residents and law enforcement officials together to campaign for safe neighborhoods. National Night Out is an annual event celebrated by millions of people across the United States that focuses on enhancing the relationship between law enforcement and...
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Man arrested for exposure incidents in Tysons West, police say
A 27-year-old man exposed himself multiple times at shopping centers in the Tysons West area last week, Fairfax County police say. The man was arrested last Tuesday (July 26) after allegedly exposing himself twice in front of a woman and juvenile who were shopping in the clothing section of the Walmart in Tysons West (1500 Cornerside Blvd.) that day.
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Looking to Fill Vacant Spots
Aug. 2 – Virtual Hiring Information Session, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., individuals can join the session by clicking the link here. Aug. 10 – In-person job fair at Gaithersburg High School, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will also be a daily open house at...
Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
Inside Nova
Fairfax to get its slice of Va. opioid-settlement pie
The Fairfax County government is set to receive its share of a new payment based on a legal settlement with a number of opioid distributors. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) announced July 29 that payments were heading out to Virginia’s 133 counties and cities as the first installment of the settlement with McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health.
