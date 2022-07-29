MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Cyngn (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022, after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET that same day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005190/en/ Cyngn will release financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022, after the close of the stock market on August 10, 2022. The Company will also host its earnings call that same day. Source: Cyngn

